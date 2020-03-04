alba-berlin-is-narrowly-defeated-by-barcelona-with-80:84

Of course, the dreaded corona virus has long since reached European basketball. A whole series of international games had to be played behind closed doors in the past few days in order to turn the respective major event into an exclusive event and thus reduce the risk of infection.

So it was in these days the Euroleague in Milan (against Madrid) or in Valencia (against Milan). And in Berlin there would have been almost one more game because the Eurocup game on Friday between Darussafaka Istanbul and Virtus Bologna was still being sought for a neutral venue. Berlin was supposed to be in discussion, but in the end it became Belgrade.

Many games had been canceled: the Corona virus

So it remained a continental one Strength test in the arena at Ostbahnhof. But that was it. Because with the star ensemble of FC Barcelona, ​​Alba Berlin received one of the thickest calibers in the Euroleague on Thursday evening. And once again, the Berliners showed that they don't need to hide: At the end of a fine game, they were only very thin in front of 8797 fans with 80: 84 (18: 27, 28: 11, 16: 28, 18: 18).

Basketball fever instead of coughing and body aches was announced – also when Power Forward Luke Sikma and team doctor Martin Morawski jokingly greeted each other only with their elbows. Alba's coach Aito Garcia Reneses and his counterpart Svetislav Pesic, who led the Berliners to great success in the 90 years, shook hands on the other hand.

Then they saw a first quarter in which the guests forced Alba to do many things that the team does not like to do. Center Landry Nnoko had to try a deep dribbling with a train to the basket – he mislaid. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had nimble hands and an even nimble head. Brandon Davies served Malcolm Delaney with a pass behind his back, and it stood for the first quarter siren 18: 27.

But then the Berliners turned up. Nnoko in particular now gave the direction. After a rather changeable performance lately, he hadn't been in the starting line-up, Johannes Thiemann had been given preference when he returned to the team. But with his athleticism and his rooting mentality, Nnoko showed everything his team needed to get back into the game.

At the front he vigorously upset Alba 25: 27 approached, behind he cleared his opponent Davies , in front fingered for offensive rebounds. The guests' hands started to tremble, and Marcus Eriksson brought the Berliner with a threesome from eight meters to the 34: 33 for the first time since the initial phase. Svetislav Pesic walked sullenly, hands in the depths of his pocket, chewing gum in the depths of his mouth, the coaching zone up and down.

Because just like a few weeks ago against Barcelona's arch rival Real Madrid, Alba now put in a furious second quarter. The Berliners let the ball run, and Tyler Cavanaugh even raised to a threesome before half-time 46: 38. With 28: 11 the hosts won the round – second quarters against top Spanish teams seem to be obviously Alba.

In the third quarter it smelled like an Alba victory

It then seemed to continue cheerfully for the Berliners in the third quarter. When Marcus Eriksson on 53: 42 and Sikma under the basket raised the Luke sealed for Barcelona's superstar Nikola Mirotic, smelled like a win. But not with the fancy guests.

Pesic continued to rotate diligently in his formations, and it slowly became clear who should take over Barcelona's show: The two builders Malcom Delaney and Cory Higgins stayed cool and brought their team back. With the last attack of the quarter, the Berliners also twisted the ball – Delaney grabbed the ball and let it with the siren to the 66: 62 – Rush the guide into the basket.

That hurt. But the Berliners weren't finished yet. Martin Hermannsson brought his team forward with two free throws to 70: 68. In Barcelona, ​​however, Alex Abrines found his hand from the outside. It remained tight until the end. Seconds before the end, the Berliners waived a foul at the 80: 82 booth and tried instead according to the philosophy of their trainer Reneses Aggressive defense to get the ball again – that went wrong. The audience caught their breath – and all without a virus infection.