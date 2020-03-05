alba-berlin-is-narrowly-defeated-by-barcelona-with-80:84

Of course, the dreaded corona virus has long since reached European basketball. A whole series of international games had to be played behind closed doors in the past few days in order to turn the respective major event into an exclusive event and thus reduce the risk of infection.

So it was in these days the Euroleague in Milan (against Madrid) or in Valencia (against Milan). And in Berlin there would have been almost a game more because the Eurocup game on Friday between Darüssafaka Istanbul and Virtus Bologna was still being sought for a neutral venue. Berlin was supposedly in discussion, but in the end it became Belgrade.

Alba Berlin doesn't have to hide

So it was only a continental show of strength in the Arena at the Ostbahnhof. But that was it. Because with the star ensemble of FC Barcelona, ​​Alba Berlin received one of the thickest calibers in the Euroleague on Thursday evening. And once again, the Berliners showed that they don't need to hide: At the end of a fine game, they were beaten in front of 8797 fans with very thin 80: 84 (18: 27, 28: 11, 16: 28, 18: 18).

Basketball fever instead of coughing and body ache was so hip – even if Power Forward Luke Sikma and team doctor Martin Morawski jokingly greeted each other as they warmed up. Alba's coach Aito Garcia Reneses and his counterpart Svetislav Pesic, who led the Berliners to great success in the 90 years, shook against it traditionally hand.

Then they saw a first quarter in which the guests forced Alba to do many things that the team does not like to do. Center Landry Nnoko had to try a deep dribbling with a train to the basket – he mislaid. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had nimble hands and an even nimble head. Brandon Davies served Malcolm Delaney with a pass behind his back, and it stood for the first quarter siren 18: 27.

In the middle: Ante Tomic (center) and his team from Barcelona got nothing against Albas Marcus Eriksson (left) and Landry Nnoko … Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

But then the Berliners turned up. Nnoko in particular now gave the direction. After a rather changeable performance lately, he hadn't been in the starting line-up, Johannes Thiemann had been given preference when both centers returned to the team. But with his athleticism and his rooting mentality, Nnoko showed everything his team needed to get back into the game.

At the front he vigorously upset Alba 25: 27 approach, he cleared his opponent Davies in the back, again he fingered for offensive rebounds in front. The guests' hands started to tremble, and Marcus Eriksson brought the Berliner with a threesome from eight meters to the 34: 33 for the first time since the initial phase in front. Svetislav Pesic walked sullenly, hands in the depths of his pocket, chewing gum in the depths of his mouth, the coaching zone up and down.

Alba Berlin turns up in the second quarter

Because like a few weeks ago against Barcelona's arch-rival Real Madrid, Alba has now put in a furious second quarter. The Berliners let the ball go, and Tyler Cavanaugh even raised to a threesome before half-time 46: 38. With 28: 11 the hosts won the round – second quarter against top Spanish teams seem to be very obvious to Alba .

It then seemed to continue cheerfully for the Berliners in the third quarter. As Marcus Eriksson on 53: 42 raised and Sikma closed the hatch under the basket for Barcelona's superstar Nikola Mirotic, it smelled like a win. But not with the fancy guests.

An old acquaintance: Barcelona's coach Svetislav Pesic celebrated in the 90 years of great success with Alba Berlin. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

Pesic had rotated diligently in his formations, and it slowly became clear who should take over Barcelona's show: The two builders Malcolm Delaney and Cory Higgins remained cool and brought their team back. With the last attack of the quarter, the Berliners then also twisted the ball – Delaney grabbed the ball and let it go with the siren 66: 62 – Rush the guide into the basket.

That hurt. But the Berliners weren't finished yet. Martin Hermannsson brought his team with two free throws to 70: 68 back to the front. At Barcelona, ​​however, Alex Abrines found his hand from the outside. It remained tight until the end.

Seconds before the end, the Berlin waived the 80: 82 on a foul and instead tried again according to the philosophy of their trainer Reneses by aggressive defense to come the ball. But that went wrong, Kyle Kuric put the decisive 80: 84 from. The audience caught their breath – and all without a virus infection.