alba-berlin-is-3.2-seconds-short-of-victory

3.2 seconds were still on the clock when Alba Berlin was to be given one last chance to win. 72: 73 it shone on the Scoreboard, and Captain Niels Giffey received the ball from the referee's hand on the sideline to throw in. He quickly grasped the situation: Martin Hermannsson had cleverly blocked Luke Sikma from his defender Tornike Shengelia, and Albas Leader now had a small opponent under his basket with Pierria Henry in front of his chest.

Giffey praised the ball deep in the direction of the basket, Sikma shook off the clasping and waving Henry, caught the ball, immediately rose and put the ball in the direction of the basket – when, out of nowhere, Shengelia appeared, rose higher and the ball with all force crashed out. The final siren sounded, it was over.

Alba Berlin's remaining program in March

8.3. – BBL: Crailsheim – Alba Berlin (18 o'clock)

12. 3. – Euroleague: CSKA Moscow – Alba Berlin (18 o'clock)

14. 3. – BBL: Alba Berlin – Braunschweig (18 o'clock)

17. 3 . – BBL: Vechta – Alba Berlin (19 o'clock)

19. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Panathinaikos Athens (20 o'clock)

24. 3. – Euroleague: Bayern Munich – Alba Berlin (20. 30 Clock)

26. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Valencia BC (20 o'clock)

29. 3. – BBL: Frankfurt – Alba Berlin (15 o'clock)

Two days after the unfortunate 80: 84 against FC Barcelona, ​​Alba suffered another painful defeat in the Euroleague. Although the Berliners had been in the lead for long distances, they were defeated at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz on Friday evening with 72: 73 (15: 15, 24: 14, 20: 19, 13: 25). The 16 points from Marcus Eriksson, Alba's best pitcher, couldn't change anything .

At the beginning of the encounter, the Berliners had problems with defending the Spaniards and paid too many ball losses. Vitoria could not capitalize on this, after ten minutes the game was at the level of 15: 15 completely open. But Alba increased and convinced above all of the triple line. And even after the page change, it went for the Berliners.

With strong defense and a good three-way rate Alba even screwed up the lead in the meantime 56: 39, but then got into trouble again due to ball losses. Across quarters, the guests received such a 16: 0 run of the Spaniards.

So it got tight again. Vitoria's snipers used a threesome shortly before the end to Vitoria's first lead since the beginning. Then Alba's coach Aito Garcia Reneses took a break and Niels Giffey got the ball in for a throw-in. (Tsp / dpa)