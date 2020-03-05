alba-berlin-has-no-time-to-struggle

Svetislav Pesic and Berlin, that's still a special relationship. As the father of Berlin's great success in the 90 years – in seven years he won four championships, two with Alba Cup wins and the Korac Cup – on the podium of the press conference on Thursday evening after his FC Barcelona's guest appearance at Alba, the space is full as rarely.

“Always the same faces,” jokes he and reaps a few laughs for it. The neat suit that he was wearing before 84: 80 – His team's victory against the Berlin team has long since given way to the blue training clothes of the Catalans. And in general Pesic makes a relaxed impression. Although he's not really happy after the game. “I was in the cabin,” he says in his typical polyglot mishmash. “Everyone is happy. Only one who is not happy: Entrenador. ”The coach.

See you next year?

Alba probably took his star ensemble at the beginning of the encounter not really serious, he lets through. Especially the second quarter, in which the Berliners played his pros, was not well received by him. At half-time, he had to call his basketball celebrities to reason. Only then did things go better.

Rather, there was praise for his former club: “Alba is a large organization. All teams in the Euroleague benefit when Alba is in the Euroleague. ”And even after the press conference, which already lasts Ellen longer than that of his Berlin counterpart Aito Garcia Reneses, Pesic is still in the hallway, surrounded by reporters, and willingly gives Information desk. It was “unfortunately” not enough to meet his former players like Henrik Rödl – now national coach – or Henning Harnisch – now Alba vice president. He still feels comfortable here in Berlin, it is hard to miss. “See you next time!”, Calls the 70 year old on the way back in the catacombs. “Maybe next year!”

Reunion is a pleasure: At least Svestislav Pesic had reason in the end when his team played against Alba Berlin … Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

A few minutes later, Marco Baldi is again far from so much nostalgia. “I understand that, these are beautiful stories,” says Alba's managing director at a wheat beer in the VIP area. “But I'm looking at the stake, not what was a few years ago.” And there he especially found the referee performance bad.

For example, the scene at the beginning of the last quarter when Niels Giffey, who already at the game against Barcelona 325. Sometimes the jersey of Berliners wore, when Barcelona's Brandon Davies attempted to dunk was rudely stopped. After the scene ran several times on the video cube in the arena at Ostbahnhof, not only Baldi, but also the Alba fans were among the 8797 Spectators not exactly pleased.

Alba Berlin's remaining program in March

6.3. – Euroleague: Baskonia Vitoria – Alba Berlin (21 o'clock)

8.3. – BBL: Merlins Crailsheim – Alba Berlin (18 o'clock )

12. 3. – Euroleague: CSKA Moscow – Alba Berlin (18 clock )

14. 3. – BBL: Alba Berlin – Löwen Braunschweig (18 clock )

17. 3. – BBL: Rasta Vechta – Alba Berlin (19)

19. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Panathinaikos Athens (20 o'clock)

24. 3. – Euroleague: Bayern Munich – Alba Berlin (20: 30 Clock)

26. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Valencia Basket (20 o'clock)

29. 3. – BBL: Skyliners Frankfurt – Alba Berlin (15 O'clock)

And still It was more controversial when the ball in the final phase and at a 73: 71 – Guiding the Berliners out of the hands of Barcelona's Center Ante Tomic – right in front of Baldi's eyes. However, the referees did not choose Alba for possession, but for a throw-in for Barcelona – and Pesic's team used the freezing cold with a threesome. Baldi jumped up and gave the referees mocking applause.

“Today were three blatant wrong decisions in the final stages, all of which were whistled against us,” Baldi complains. However, he is completely satisfied with the appearance of his team: “Despite the many failures, nothing was missing today. We were at eye level with a top team, ”says Baldi. “The team is growing through the Euroleague games, and we saw that today.”

And the next chance to grow is already on Friday evening (21 Uhr / Magentasport). “We have to repeat this performance now,” says Baldi. Because then the team of Coach Reneses is visiting Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country. The next Spanish team, only this time without old friends on the coaching bench.