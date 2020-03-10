alba-berlin-doesn't-want-to-be-distracted

Jonas Mattisseck made no big fuss. “I would be lying if I said that I didn't deal with it,” said Alba Berlin's build-up player on Tuesday when asked about the spread of the corona virus.

On this topic no one comes around after all. And for the Berlin basketball Bundesliga team, the problem is actually very acute at the moment. After all, Alba is challenged twice this week, already on Thursday (18 o'clock / Magentasport) the Euroleague game is coming up at CSKA Moscow.

Alba Berlin's remaining program in March

12. 3. – Euroleague: CSKA Moscow – Alba Berlin (18 o'clock)

14. 3. – BBL: Alba Berlin – Braunschweig (18 o'clock)

17. 3. – BBL: Vechta – Alba Berlin (19 o'clock)

19. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Panathinaikos Athens (20 o'clock)

24. 3. – Euroleague: Bayern Munich – Alba Berlin (20. 30 o'clock)

26. 3. – Euroleague: Alba Berlin – Valencia BC (20 o'clock)

29. 3. – BBL: Frankfurt – Alba Berlin (15 o'clock)

So far, it is assumed in the club that the match, like the Bundesliga game on Saturday against Braunschweig, will take place regularly. The Euroleague and CSKA had assured the Berliners that they could play without restrictions in Moscow despite the stricter entry requirements due to the corona virus, said an Alba spokesman.

The decision for the home game on Saturday in the arena the local health authority meets at Ostbahnhof. The association is in close contact with them. So far there is no reason to doubt that the game will be played regularly. However, that could change daily. In addition, a crisis meeting of the basketball Bundesliga will take place on Thursday, in which Alba's manager Marco Baldi will also take part. Then a common solution is to be found.

The Berlin professionals are definitely preparing for both games. The motto is not to be distracted – even if that is a big challenge, as Jonas Mattisseck said: “You get a lot out of the media and are sometimes unsettled.”