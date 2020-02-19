airbus-plans-to-cut-more-than-2,300-jobs-in-the-arms-division

The European aerospace group Airbus plans to cut just under 2400 jobs in its armaments division by the end of next year. Jobs in Germany are also affected 829, the head of Airbus Defense and Space, Dirk Hoke, announced in a letter to the employees that Reuters had.

Negotiations with the European works council started on Wednesday. Of the group-wide 134. 000 employees work 34. 000 in the armaments division, close 13. 000 of them in Germany.

Hoke justified the cuts with the fact that the division suffering from the slump in orders in the space business and repeatedly postponed armaments projects. As a result, the company has received fewer new orders than products delivered in recent years and is in a difficult financial situation. “The numbers send a clear message: we have to act now,” Hoke wrote. Airbus Defense and Space is working to improve competitiveness and reduce costs.

But this will not be enough, additional measures are needed, the letter said. “As part of these measures, we decided to reduce our workforce by 2021 by 2362 positions by the end of the year.” According to Hoke 829 Jobs to be canceled, in Great Britain 357, in Spain 630, in France 404 and in other countries 141 jobs. The company will endeavor to find acceptable solutions.

“I know that this is an emotional thing,” Hoke wrote. “We have mastered challenging times before. And we always managed to do it in a responsible and respectful manner. ”In the long term, the armaments division with its technology and product portfolio as well as large armament programs such as the Franco-German fighter jet and the Euro drone have positive prospects. Airbus Defense and Space announced savings measures for the first time in December.

“Securing locations depending on specific projects”

According to the discussion with the European works council Hoke had already told Reuters at the weekend that negotiations with the employee representatives in the individual countries were starting: “The works councils know that I will fight for every job. We will not come with disproportionate numbers. ”No locations would be preferred.

“We will, of course, tie this to the capacity utilization plus the future pipeline of projects,” said Hoke in the interview. Securing locations also depends on specific projects: “In this respect, of course, you can help a lot if you don't delay projects, but release them quickly.” (Reuters)