Air Purifiers Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide. Top Growing Companies are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group

In this Air Purifiers market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Air Purifiers market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market

Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies.

Market Definition: Global Air Purifiers Market

Air purifiers can be defined as the devices that are situated indoors for the utilization of purifying of the surrounding air, cleaning them of any impurities, allergen and bacteria in the market. These devices consist of a number of filters inside their structure along with an exhaust which forces the filtered air out from the device.

Air Purifiers Market Drivers:

Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product

Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings

Air Purifiers Market Restraints:

Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Air Purifiers Market

Air Purifiers Market : By Filter

Ion & Ozone Electrostatic Precipitators High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Activated Carbon Ultra-Violet (UV) Light Others



Air Purifiers Market : By Impurity

Fume Filtration Exhaust Filtration Smoke Collectors Oil & Mist Collectors Others



Air Purifiers Market : By End-User

Industrial Residential Commercial



Air Purifiers Market : By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Air Purifiers Market:

In September 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of their “Mi Air Purifier 2S”. This air purifier equipped with the latest technologies, priced comparatively low to the various purifiers available in the market.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of their new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier featuring “AeraSense” their sensing technology. The innovations and advancements in the product will help in preventing allergies and pollution.

Competitive Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market

Global air purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Air Purifiers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the air purifiers market are Godrej.com; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Honeywell International Inc.; SHARP CORPORATION; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Dyson; Levoit; Xiaomi; 3M; Guardian Technologies and Molekule.

Research Methodology: Global Air Purifiers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

