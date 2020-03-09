AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market was valued at US$ 1,808.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increase in AI Based Personalized Ad Content, says Absolute Markets Insights

Artificial intelligence helps advertising companies to make timely decisions based on data. In out of home advertising, AI is focused on providing personalized and interactive ad contents to customers. Personalization of ad contents not only makes the overall experience of the customers more entertaining and effective but also increases sales from the organization point of view. For instance, McDonald’s uses AI based personalized content in its store display window. The meals displayed on the window changes as per the age of the individual walking by, i.e. when a kid walks by, they see kids meals or happy meals whereas an adult passing by will see a burger or a salad along with an attractive coupon code offering a free shake if purchase made within the next 15 minutes. This is not only helping the company in increasing its footfall and sales but is also aiding advertisers to identity most relevant customers of their brand. Owing to this increased adoption of AI based personalized advertisements, the AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.95% in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. This is because of the constant development across the region. The constantly increasing population across the major countries in Asia pacific, is increasing the customer base of companies. The need of customer engagement, impressive and customized ad content is a major contributing factor for the growth of market across the region. In terms of technology, machine learning is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% over the forecast period. This is because of the ability of the technology to analyze data accurately and to help in forming further strategies for the future. For instance, Albert an AI powered advertising space offers a platform that analyzes data across all ad accounts and customer databases and then uses machine learning technology to target, run and optimize ad campaigns. This is helping the company’s client to maximize returns on amount spend on advertisements and identity new potential customers.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of vertical, retail sector is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to increased adoption of digital billboards by several single, multi store and chain stores for branding.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the AI in Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market are Adonmo Private Limited, Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Ayudax, BellMedia, CAPTIVE MEDIA LTD, Captive Outdoor Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux SA, OUTFRONT Media Inc, and Toad.ai amongst others

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By Product

Digital Billboard

Mobile Network

Transit

Street Furniture

Spectacular Billboard

Others

By Application

Dynamic Pricing

Chatbot

Recommendation

Market Forecasting

Programmatic Advertising

Content Generation

Data Analysis

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Automotive

Fashion and Apparel

Information Technology

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Tourism and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Food and Beverage

Others

By Geography

North America S Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



