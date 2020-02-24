AI in Medical Imaging Market is projected to rise at a modest CAGR of +36 % by 2026 with Top key players | IBM Watson Health, iCarbonX, Pathway Genomics, AiCure

Health innovation is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging, including, yet not restricted to, picture processing and interpretation. Indeed, AI may find numerous applications, from picture procurement and processing to aided reporting, follow-up planning, information stockpiling, information mining, and numerous others. Because of this wide scope of uses, AI is relied upon to enormously affect the radiologist’s daily life.

Informative data titled as AI in Medical Imaging Market has recently published by Research N Report that gives an effective analysis of the businesses. It uses an exploratory technique such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to discover the data of target market. Different efficient sales strategies have been mentioned, which helps to identify the ways to get customers rapidly.

AI in Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD +264 billion by the end of 2025 with +36 % CAGR during forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Players in this AI in Medical Imaging Market are:–

IBM Watson Health, iCarbonX, Pathway Genomics, AiCure, Atomwise, and Cyrcadia Health and More

The report also contains exact details on the market size of the markets from Japan, China, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India. The report uses similar categorizations of types, applications, and key players, all of which are further segregated under volume and value, along with the sale pricings. The AI in Medical Imaging Market is also analyzed in terms of production rates according to the various regions. The report sticks to a time frame of 2017 to 2025 for the same.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates 2019-2024 AI in Medical Imaging market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The report’s conclusion reveals the overall scope of the Global AI in Medical Imaging Market in terms of feasibility of investments in the various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the market in the near future.

