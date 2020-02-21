BusinessScienceTechnologyWorld
AI for Pharma and Biotech Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Top Players, Key Application, Trends, New Opportunity, Forecast 2026
ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.
This report focuses on the global AI for Pharma and Biotech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI for Pharma and Biotech development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Top Manufacturers Analysis:
– CureMetrix
– Enlitic
– VoxelCloud
– Insilico Medicine
– Oncora Medical
– Atomwise
– TwoXAR
– Berg Health
– CloudMedX
– Deep Genomics
– Johnson & Johnson
– Roche
– Pfizer
– Novartis
– Bayer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
– North America
– Europe
– China
– Japan
– Southeast Asia
– India
– Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
– Deep Learning
– Big Data
– Image Detection
– Others
Market segment by Application, split into
– Hospital
– Clinic
– Research Center
– Others
This report presents the worldwide AI for Pharma and Biotech Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Major Points from Table of Contents
