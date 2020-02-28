Agriculture M2M Market Projected to Expand at CAGR of +48% By 2026 – Know About Influencing Factors By Focusing on Key Players like Aeris, Dacom, ELECSYS, ELTOPIA, Kontron, Orange Business Services, Verizon

Mobile technology has led to the creation of innovative services and applications that are used throughout the agricultural value chain to aid farmers optimize their available resources.

An M2M platform is a programmed unit, in which M2M applications and services are built on. Due to the growing adoption of IoT and M2M services, the demand for innovative M2M platforms to enable new M2M services (such as mobile agriculture (mAgri), connected cars, and smart homes) is increasing. Also, many small players are entering the global M2M platform market as the entry barriers are low.

The Global Agriculture M2M Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +48% during forecast period

The rising demand for connectivity is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing need for connectivity is creating an added pressure on M2M service operators to enable a capable cellular and satellite network infrastructure. Factors such as flood and drought, along with farmers’ security and the rising operational costs in the agricultural sector are driving the need to enhance the safety, efficiency, and growth. Furthermore, advancements in the information and communication technology (ICT) such as IoT, better connectivity, monitoring, and control applications, and M2M technology also offer opportunities for farmers to enhance their agricultural operations.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Aeris, Dacom, ELECSYS, ELTOPIA, Kontron, Orange Business Services, Verizon, Vodafone, Tyro Remotes, Valley Irrigation, Argus Controls, CIMS Industries, Farm Work

Agriculture M2M market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Various factors supporting the growth trend of the market have been studied in the report for a long time. The report also lists constraints that threaten global Agriculture M2M market. It also measures vendor and buyer barriers, threats to new entrants and product alternatives, and competition in the marketplace. The impact of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in the report. Study market trajectories between forecast periods.

This report is presented in a clear and concise way to help you better understand market structure and dynamics. Recent trends and developments in global Agriculture M2M market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to market growth have been analyzed and described. The report focuses on the global market and provides answers to the most important questions that stakeholders are facing today. Market size information (by the end of the forecast year) raises the issue of expanding competitiveness and hindering market-driven sectors and market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agriculture M2M market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various products across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Agriculture M2M market

