Agricultural Microbials Market Trends till 2026 Detail Analysis focusing on Top Players: Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, others

Global agricultural microbials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of organic farming practices and rising need of residue-free crop protection items.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Koppert B.V., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., ChemChina, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, LALLEMAND Inc.., Verdesian Life Sciences, Indigo Ag Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, GSFC, Novozymes, Isagro and Monsanto Company.

Region-based analysis of the Agricultural Microbials Industry market:

– The Agricultural Microbials Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa), Function (Crop protection, Soil amendment), Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Other crops), Applications (Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Foliar spray, Post-harvest), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of organic farming techniques is driving the market growth

Target specificity related with microbial pesticides is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower shelf life of microbes is expected to restrain the market demand

Lower adoption rate and high application costs of microbials is also expected to hamper the market growth

