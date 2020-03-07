World
Against Werder Bremen a home win is finally to come
Bremen leads
The beginning minutes belong to the guests. Bremen gets off to a good start and takes the lead after two minutes. Joshua Sargent has a clear shot and hits from the penalty area line.
The ball is rolling
The ball is rolling in the Olympic Stadium. It is comparatively well filled. Hertha has 55 00 0 expected. That can get there, but that's due to the Bremen team. There should be 10 00 be 0.
Stark is captain today
Today Niklas Stark leads the team as captain on the field. The actual captain, Vedad Ibisevic, sits on the spare bench.
Change of perspective
Greetings to the dear colleagues from another corner of the stadium. Let's see if there is anything going on around here in terms of fan protests.
Warming up in Oly
The Hertha players have entered the lawn. Warming up is announced.
With Stark and Ascacibar
Hertha starts with Niklas Stark and Santiago Ascacibar. Both were locked a week ago. Stark replaces injured defense chief Dedryck Boyata, Ascacibar plays for injured Per Skjelbred. In the storm again with Krzysztof Piatek and Matheus Cunha.
Key game in Oly
In one hour kick-off between Hertha BSC and Werder Bremen. It's a lot for both teams, with the Bremen team almost having to win so as not to sink hopelessly into the relegation battle. The Bremen team have not lost the last five duels in the Olympic Stadium.
Have a good trip!
The U2 towards the Olympic Stadium is full one hour before the start of the game. Football fever instead of corona fever prevails here. Good afternoon!
Selke could play against Hertha,
will hardly play
According to a report by “Bild”, Davie Selke's loan contract should not contain any punishment if the striker loaned by Hertha BSC to SV Werder Bremen is used in Berlin. A ban on use was defined in writing, but if Bremen did not adhere to the agreement, it would have no consequences, wrote the tabloid.
The guests from Bremen already made it clear that they did not want to use Selke in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. And also the 25 year-old soccer professional, who was loaned to his former club during the winter break from Berlin, emphasized that he was committed to the Keep agreement and won't play. Selke also said to the “Berliner Kurier”: “Because of our situation, it is extremely annoying that I have to watch. I would have liked to make my contribution. ” (dpa)
Hertha and the Coronavirus
The colleagues from the Berlin editorial team have put together everything you need to know about Coronavirus before Hertha's home game against Bremen:
Despite Coronavirus, the game Hertha BSC against Bremen on Saturday occur. This is what fans need about disinfectants, mouthguards and Know goal celebrations.
Daily mirror
Next escalation level?
On Thursday evening it looked like a meeting of the DFB and fan organizations are still looking for relaxation in the dispute that has been going on for more than a week. But a letter from several fan scenes (including Hertha) now suggests the opposite. In it, the Ultras renew their criticism and also threaten to abandon the game.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Selke despite being blocked in the stadium
Davie Selke does not waste any thought about the no-game clause against Hertha BSC, he definitely wants to come to the Berlin Olympic Stadium this Saturday. The attacker from SV Werder Bremen announced this in a conversation with the “Berliner Kurier” (Friday). The 25 – The year-old was loaned from the capital club to his former club during the winter break – on 25. Game day of the Bundesliga, Berlin and Bremen meet in a duel against relegation.
Resentment Selke does not have. “It wasn't that Hertha wanted to give me up,” he said. He also had a good relationship with the then coach Jürgen Klinsmann until the end. Due to the new additions Matheus Cunha and Krzysztof Piatek, the place in the attack of Hertha became tight. “I just wanted to continue playing my games,” said Selke.
Selke did not rule out staying in Bremen even in the event of relegation, currently documented the SV Werder the penultimate place in the table. According to the “courier”, however, a purchase obligation should not take effect. “No matter where I play, Werder will always be my favorite club,” said Selke. (dpa)
test, test
Hertha BSC will play a friendly against second division Hannover in the upcoming international break 96. As the Berliners announced on Thursday, both teams will meet on 26. March at 15. 00 clock on each other. The game is played in the amateur stadium on the Olympic site. Admission is free. (dpa)
Home game against Bremen probably not endangered
Hertha BSC has further measures in the fight against the new corona virus for the home game in the Bundesliga this Saturday (15. 30 Uhr / Sky ) against SV Werder Bremen. In a message on Wednesday, it said that the game was “currently nothing stands in the way” and should take place “according to the current status as planned in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.”
Hertha also referred again to hygiene- Standards and allows “exceptionally to bring your own hygiene items such as disinfectant containers up to a size of 100 – ml containers “. In addition, the club asked for “appropriate personal responsibility and care” if fans and potential visitors feel sick or if they show flu-like symptoms in particular.
Due to Stricter “safety, hygiene and health measures” would also have to prepare visitors for delays in admission to the Olympic Stadium. (dpa)
Preparation for the next game against Bremen
“The more quality we have available on Saturday, the better,” says Hertha coach Alexander Nouri. With Dedryck Boyata it could be tight for the game against Werder Bremen.
Hertha BSC has started preparing for the important game against Werder Bremen. Two players were missing in training.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
Police are looking for two Hertha fans
The Berlin police are looking for two Hertha Fans. They are accused of assault, violation of the peace and violation of the Assembly Act.
No. 0534 According to information from the population, one of two suspects has now been identified. The investigation is ongoing. First registration no. 0517 from 02. March 2020: To Criminal offenses in the stadium – suspects sought with pictures The Berlin police are looking for two men who are said to have committed several crimes independently of one another in a stadium in Köpenick in November last year.
Berlin
No more autographs from Hertha
As a week ago, FC Bayern now also recommends Hertha BSC to give its players no more autographs or selfies. The reason is the spread of the coronavirus and the recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute in this regard.
