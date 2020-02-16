against-the-stubbornness-of-age-limits-at-german-universities

There are also old white men in science, many even, whose retirement will not mean a great loss.

There are professors who would like everything to stay as it always was. They consider hierarchies dominated by men to be the expression of academic excellence, and they call diversity a concept of fashion.

And they work on young people – especially those who are at the forefront of Fridays for Future and rightly point out the dramatic omissions of the older people.

“Old white man” is a state of mind

One should of course not conclude from this that the younger researchers are automatically smarter and more innovative. The term “old white man” describes, I understand it, an attitude that often correlates with the corresponding demographic state, but by no means always.

In other words: there are also a lot of cosmopolitan old people working at universities. And unfortunately there are also a lot of amazingly restricted young people.

Why I emphasize this: Because science has to be careful that it lives the important goal of diversity in all its dimensions. The lack of transparent advancement opportunities for young researchers is not just a problem of justice.

The gold pieces in the old iron

It also causes some of the best people to turn their backs on science. But the way she often underestimates the young does the same with the old. Between 65 and 68 for professors the career cleaver still falls mercilessly.

Many of them want to work longer, keep working. And for many of them, it would benefit universities and society as a whole if they were allowed to work longer. They have kept their curiosity and their openness. If the science system puts them on the door, not only will an enormous wealth of experience be lost. Diversity also suffers.

Others elsewhere do it differently

Other countries can do it better, at both career ends. “Tenure Track” and professors around the 30 are just as common there as scientists who are still with 75 in lecture halls and laboratories. And that with attractive contracts, not on senior professorships, which are usually endowed with a few hundred euros a month, of which there are far too few anyway.

The elderly should not clog the jobs for the young, people like to argue in Germany. What sounds strange in a science system that otherwise, see above, does not overturn with concern for the prospects of its young scientists.

Brain Drain of the experienced minds

According to the Handelsblatt, the well-known “car professor” Ferdinand Dudenhöffer has just announced that he will move to Switzerland because he “will not be pushed onto the old part”. At his previous university in Duisburg-Essen, says the 68 year old Dudenhöffer, a staunch advocate of electromobility, he would have found no more reasonable working conditions. It is a prominent, striking example of one of the many blind spots in German university policy.

Excellence in science means less and less the genius in the quiet closet. Excellence arises where clever people with different disciplinary perspectives, life paths and experiences meet. What this means is obvious: The rigid age limit for professors must finally go away.