Against DEG in the quarter-finals, but how to play
Of course it was a joke. The “Shorthanded News” tweeted on Monday morning: “Three ice hockey clubs from Corona-Zentrum NRW are making a statement and are not selling tickets for the play-offs this year.” These are the clubs from Iserlohn, Krefeld and Cologne – all of them are they dropped out on Sunday before the DEL final finals are scheduled to begin on Tuesday with the pre-play-offs. The DEL held consultations on the future on Monday. The results are still pending. It is conceivable that, like in football, and in Italy and France, the game is played out without spectators. Which in turn could be a problem economically for the clubs.
Following the recommendation of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU, yes the one with the angular face and sometimes short thoughts) to cancel major events, the DEL advises on Monday about any consequences for the play-offs. That said the partner of Adler Mannheim, Daniel Hopp, on Sunday after the end of the main round. “I would not like to speculate about what if,” said Hopp, who also announced that he would contact the Mannheim authorities. The Bundesliga wants to continue playing, by the way. So let's take a look and don't take part in speculation. There are too many these days anyway, and the Spahn is not a definite haven in the surf. (with dpa)
It would be a real shame for us and the boys if something is canceled, but I am an ice hockey specialist and not a medical specialist. We let the professionals make the decision, and then we have to live with the decision. We will continue to train and prepare for the quarter-finals, we cannot do more.
Stéphane Richer on Sunday afternoon
Düsseldorf has the best defense in the league. It will be a puzzle game in which we have to see that we stay tuned, are not frustrated and continue to play our game. We have to see that we are really looking at ourselves. What we do is important: that we put pressure on the opponent for sixty minutes and don't let ourselves get frustrated. I think we have a good chance.
Again André Rankel – this time to the prospects in the quarter-finals
It is of course very good for the head to win the game. Games like the last two, in which you no longer have this pressure, are of course difficult. We are all human, so the burden has dropped a bit. We finished fourth, and then motivating yourself again to win this game is very good. We have an eight or nine day break now, so we have to prepare for the playoffs.
Captain André Rankel on today's victory
Harold Kreis, trainer DEG
It would be a shame if the season is interrupted. If that is decided by experts, it is acceptable. But I wouldn't find it great.
Thomas Popiesch on the corona crisis
Would rather have had Berlin than opponents, but Serge did not take out the goalkeeper
Thomas Popiesch has the laugh on his side
Düsseldorf is a big challenge. Düsseldorf has the best defense in the league, I expect close games with a goal difference.
Serge Aubin on the play-offs
At first we weren't as serious as it should be. But from the second third it was fine.
Serge Aubin
In the first third it was a back and forth and a bit strange. In the second third we lost the thread and did not work well. Nevertheless, we did a lot right in the last third.
Thomas Popiesch, trainer BHV
The rest of the last points festival
Closing table
52. Matchday:
Eisbären Berlin – Pinguins Bremerhaven 4: 3 (2: 2, 2: 1, 0: 0)
Adler Mannheim – Schwenninger Wild Wings 4: 2 (2: 0, 0: 1, 2: 1)
ERC Ingolstadt – Grizzlys Wolfsburg 5: 3 (0: 0, 2: 1, 3: 2)
Krefeld Penguins – EHC Red Bull Munich 1: 4 (0: 2, 1: 0, 0: 2)
Augsburger Panther – Kölner Haie 4: 1 (0: 0, 2: 1, 2: 0)
Straubing Tigers – Iserlohn Roosters 1: 4 (1: 1, 0: 3, 0: 0)
Nürnberg Ice Tigers – Düsseldorfer EG 3: 2 n.V. (0: 2, 1: 0, 1: 0/1: 0)
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 52 36 16 + 46 174: 128 108
2. Adler Mannheim 52 34 18 + 48 180: 132 102
3. Straubing Tigers 52 34 18 + 39 175: 136 98
4. Eisbären Berlin 52 32 20 + 25 169: 144 94
5. Düsseldorfer EG 52 30 22 + 15 131: 116 85
6. Penguins Bremerhaven 52 27 25 +9 157: 148 84
7. ERC Ingolstadt 52 29 23 +3 164: 161 81
8th. Nuremberg Ice Tigers 52 28 24 -6 152: 158 81
9. Grizzlys Wolfsburg 52 26 26 -3 147: 150 74
10. Augsburg Panther 52 22 30 – 10 142: 152 72
11. Cologne Sharks 52 20 32 – 29 124: 153 65
12. Krefeld penguins 52 15 37 – 36 134: 170 52
13. Iserlohn Roosters 52 17 35 – 47 116: 163 51
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 52 14 38 – 54 119: 173 45
Pre-play-offs
Ingolstadt – Augsburg
Nuremberg – Wolfsburg
Quarter-finals
Berlin – DEG
Straubing – Bremerhaven
and Mannheim and Munich are still waiting for their opponent
The first playoff pairings have been determined! In the first playoff round, the opponents for @RedBullMuenchen and @adlermannheim will be played out in the quarter-finals. On Wednesday, the playoff kick off at @Ice_Tigers and @ERCIngolstadt. #MagentaSport shows everything live.
Düsseldorf loses after extension
But that doesn't matter. But they had a bit of a shit, the Düsseldorfers. Although Bremerhaven did not really want to win here, I say.
Auusss !!!
It goes against Düsseldorf !!!!!
Another icing
53 seconds here . Overtime in Nuremberg.
Nuremberg and DEG 2: 2 after 60 minutes
That means Fischtown needs at least two points …
Bremerhaven without goalkeeper
But there is still Pogge.