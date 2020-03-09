against-deg-in-the-quarter-finals,-but-how-to-play

Discussions after Spahn push

Following the recommendation of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU, yes the one with the angular face and sometimes short thoughts) to cancel major events, the DEL advises on Monday about any consequences for the play-offs. That said the partner of Adler Mannheim, Daniel Hopp, on Sunday after the end of the main round. “I would not like to speculate about what if,” said Hopp, who also announced that he would contact the Mannheim authorities. The Bundesliga wants to continue playing, by the way. So let's take a look and don't take part in speculation. There are too many these days anyway, and the Spahn is not a definite haven in the surf. (with dpa)

