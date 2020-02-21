World
“AfD is complicit in disinhibition”
Interior Minister Pistorius: AfD is partly to blame for disinhibition
According to the supposedly right-wing radical and there is a racist attack in Hanau Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius of the AfD complicity in the increase in right-wing violence. “Of course there is one direct connection between the strengthening of the AfD and the increase in right Violence ”, said Pistorius of the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”. “Foreign citizens are denied human dignity. The is so dangerous because it only makes some people take action. Here fatal disinhibition has gotten going, and the AfD is partly to blame for it ”, so the SPD politician.
With the AfD a party sits in the parliaments, “Which verbally crosses all borders,” said Pistorius . And formed on the streets and underground networks that prepared civil war-like situations and people would kill . “Both have the goal – some parliamentary and the other also with violence – to destabilize society and the state and the Leveraging democracy. “(Dpa)
Another motif typical of the so-called “lonely wolves” and which can also be found here is hatred of women due to personal frustration. That was also the case with Breivik and the perpetrator from Halle. You have to in addition, always look at the selection of victims and crime scenes in the case of right-wing terrorism.
After the racist terrorist attack in Hanau: Thousands of people at vigils in Berlin
Bernie Sanders condemns attack
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders reports after the Hanau attack has its say. The “murders” committed by a “right-wing terrorist” showed that such forces wanted to consolidate their power by spreading “division and hatred,” Sanders said on Twitter on Thursday. He would work as president for unity and understanding. (AP)
The murders in Germany by a right-wing terrorist show us the tragic costs of anti-immigrant bigotry. Authoritarians seek power by promoting division and hatred. We will promote unity and inclusion. https://t.co/jV6ni56 I9K
– Bernie Sanders on Twitter (@berniesanders)
Right-wing extremist individual offenders often have a high level of IT competence through which they network. Their ideologies are often based on conspiracy theories.
In many German cities, people gathered for vigils on Thursday evening and thought about the victims.
From the words it is always shorter to the deeds.
Berlin's senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) on Thursday in the RBB “evening show”
UN Secretary General “horrified” by Hanau attack
UN Secretary General António Guterres reacted with dismay to the allegedly right-wing motivated attack by Hanau and called for an intensified fight against racism. “The Secretary General is horrified by the Hanau gunfire,” spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in New York on Thursday. Guterres expresses his condolences to the families of the victims and the German government.
“The Secretary General is in solidarity with Germany and confirms his call to all of us to renew our promise to end racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and hatred of Muslims ”. (AP)
Kurdish community no longer feels safe
The federal chairman of the Kurdish community in Germany, Ali Ertan Toprak, looks after the bloody deed of Hanau increasing feeling of insecurity among many people with a migration background. “This act by Hanau ultimately led to the people no longer feeling safe ,” he said on Thursday evening on ZDF.
You expected clear signs from the state against right-wing extremism , “We also have to use police measures to combat right-wing extremism in our country. (AP)
Demo participants: “Since the AfD there have been repeated attacks”
Ferat Kocak (left) was not surprised by the right-wing extremist attack in Hanau. “Since the AfD was launched, there have been repeated attacks. And the authorities are not making sure that extreme right-wing violence is cleared up,” he said to our colleague Nina Dreher on the sidelines of the demonstration at Hermannplatz.
Kocak was himself repeatedly affected by extreme right-wing violence. This is one of the reasons why “every further incident scares him. But that also means that I become more active against right-wing extremism.” The fact that so many came this evening to take part in the funeral march he helped organize.
Steinmeier calls for cohesion
Federal President Frank- Walter Steinmeier called on the citizens of Germany to act with mutual respect and cohesion after the allegedly right-wing motivated attack in Hanau. “Today is the hour when we have to show: We stand together as a society, we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated, we do not diverge,” he said on Thursday evening at a funeral service in Hanau.
Steinmeier called the attack in which a 43 – Shot nine people with foreign roots and then killed his mother and himself, a “terrorist attack”. “Because that means terror: spreading terror through violence and death, making people afraid to drive us apart.” The Federal President, who was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender, emphasized: “We stand together, we stick together, we want to living together. And we show it again and again. That is the strongest remedy for hatred. “
” What happened here in Hanau tonight is stunned, that makes us sad and it makes us angry, ”said Steinmeier. Nothing could relieve the relatives of the pain of lost loved ones. “Nothing can explain this senseless act, and nothing will be able to undo it.” (Dpa)
Our colleague Sebastian Leber got the day after the right stop in Hanau around and found a city between shock, sadness and anger .
The people of Hanau can't believe what happened at the two hookah bars the day after the attack. But they hope the city will stick together now.
Sebastian Leber
Colorful mixed collection at Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln
Our colleague Nina Breher on Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln on site and reports: The Participants are mixed . Left parties and groups had called for the funeral march. Among other things, you can see anti-Kurdish and Kurdish flags and posters of the “Stand up against racism” initiative. But there are not only left-wing groups on site: Many – including older people – from civil society are here. Some posters are self-designed. “Racism Kills” stands on one.
Also on Hermannplatz in Berlin Neukölln people have gathered for a vigil . From there, they walk down the sun avenue together. The police speak of 1500 to 2000 participants, significantly more than expected.
Some people have formed a circle at the Brandenburg Gate and hold on to your hands. Our colleague Claudia Seiring reports that they are standing next to each other in silence.
At the Brandenburg Gate meanwhile, according to our colleague Claudia Seiring, there is a constant coming and going. Around a thousand people gathered there on Thursday evening, according to our colleague. Grief and bewilderment can be felt. Representatives of Amnesty International and the Evangelical Church, among others, are also on site. Among other things, SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil called for the meeting.
Large crowd on the market place in Hanau
Our colleague Sebastian Leber reports from Hanau that the market place is so crowded that people are still there Assemble in the far corners behind a fire engine with no view of the stages. There they try to get some of the speeches on stage.
Silent commemoration at the Brandenburg Gate
According to our colleague Claudia Seiring, people gather at the Brandenburg Gate On the hands. Many young people are on site. A poster says: “Hanau – Höcke's words are followed by deeds”. A protester shouts “Nazis out!” Then there is silence again.
Federal President Steinmeier calls for cohesion in Hanau
“We stand together, we stick together, we want to live together and we show it again and again. That is the strongest remedy for hatred.”
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Hesse's Prime Minister speaks at the vigil in Hanau.
This is a day of horror. It is a day of horror. And something happened that is actually incredible.
Volker Bouffier