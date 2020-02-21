“afd-is-complicit-in-disinhibition”

According to the supposedly right-wing radical and there is a racist attack in Hanau Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius of the AfD complicity in the increase in right-wing violence. “Of course there is one direct connection between the strengthening of the AfD and the increase in right Violence ”, said Pistorius of the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”. “Foreign citizens are denied human dignity. The is so dangerous because it only makes some people take action. Here fatal disinhibition has gotten going, and the AfD is partly to blame for it ”, so the SPD politician.

With the AfD a party sits in the parliaments, “Which verbally crosses all borders,” said Pistorius . And formed on the streets and underground networks that prepared civil war-like situations and people would kill . “Both have the goal – some parliamentary and the other also with violence – to destabilize society and the state and the Leveraging democracy. “(Dpa)