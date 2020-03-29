adhesive-tapes-with-qr-codes-for-donation

The so-called “WirVsVirus” hackathon has opened a window with a view of the future. If all the ideas that were brought in as part of the spontaneous tech initiative were put into practice tomorrow, social life in Germany would suddenly be different: more networked, more efficient, more caring. In reality, however, progress is only gradual. The ten thousand developers, programmers, designers or networkers who have been working together on digital solutions since last weekend for problems that become apparent with the spread of the corona virus need more resources. Above all, time and money.

The Federal Government has recognized the potential of the initiative and is supporting it. On Monday evening, a jury from administration, business, science, tech and media selects those projects or applications that may be financially supported. “As the federal government, we want to ensure that this great initiative is not over here and now,” promised Federal Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) in a video message to all participants. Braun is the patron of the initiative, which was launched by seven tech networks almost two weeks ago. Their highlight last weekend was the world's largest hackathon of all time with more than 40 000 people who got involved . Organizers and the Chancellery are now working behind the scenes on a support program to get as many projects as possible into practice.

Most proposed solutions are looking for practical approaches. How can our health system be better organized and an optimal distribution of medical equipment and personnel guaranteed? How can patient data be collected centrally and how can the course of a disease be tracked in real time? How can small and medium-sized companies be saved from bankruptcy unbureaucratically with the support of the local population?

Donations while waiting by far

Numerous projects are dedicated to fighting the spread of fake news. The True-O-Mat or Facts for Friends want to help determine the truth of the arguments and at the same time provide facts that can invalidate them. Jan-Philipp Sass from Berlin also belongs to a group that wants to stop the spread of false news. Sass has taken on the role of project manager in a team of twelve people who did not know each other before the hackathon.

“Think clearly” is the name of their application. The program tries in six steps to get closer to the truth of information. It asks for the source, a possible imprint, the design or the style of writing. Regardless of whether the “think clearly” is awarded by the jury or not, the team wants to stay on the ball beyond the competition. “The tool itself would have to be programmed and needs partners for a start-up phase. But we are convinced of the idea, ”says Sass.

Under #AbstandmitAnstand, six women and one man want to combine what is urgently needed for health with the social. “We need distance in times of Corona, but more human proximity,” say the hackers. Her idea: Robust adhesive tapes for the floor, as are already used in many supermarkets, which are intended to draw attention to a QR code with “strong sayings”. In addition, those waiting could donate small amounts of money to vulnerable social groups. The psychology behind it is that the person waiting has a lot of time to think about a possible donation and cannot quickly pass by like a beggar in the pedestrian zone.

The IT project manager Sarah Simon and the Developer and mathematician Patrick Beyerle, however, propose a digital tool that should motivate its users to change their behavior in the long term in such a way that they live healthier, more sustainable or more family-friendly. “A photo a day” is the name of the idea and should feed positive behavior in times of crisis into the digital long-term memory of a smartphone user. To do this, a photo is required that documents a moment that is considered positive in itself. Anyone who gets involved will get a nudge from the app at fixed times in the future. The photo of the “positive moment” is reminiscent of the behavior that is considered good and encourages repetition.

Avoid long traffic jams at the borders

Online already is a prototype of the mood barometer, which was developed in the course of the hackathon in only 48 hours. A detailed mood map is to be created using detailed questions about the mood and emotional world of the user, which shows which moods prevail in which regions. The goal: transparency and the possibility to counteract the moods. The group argues that this is particularly valuable in times of crisis so that politicians or the media can take appropriate countermeasures.

The federal police are now looking for solutions to prevent long traffic jams at the borders. She wonders “how to carry out border controls more effectively and quickly,” said Chancellor Minister Braun. If, for example, it was possible to keep the commuters out of the usual queues, a lot of time and capacity would have been saved. The idea is a barcode with which those who travel from one country to another every day for professional reasons can prove their identity digitally and easily.

The impact of the “WirVsVirus” success is on its way Politics already take advantage. The Federal Ministry of Economics published a call to the Cleverackern.de platform on Twitter. The portal provides harvest helpers. 300 000 are currently missing in Germany. This is not only a concern for farmers. End consumers, too, would have to prepare for shortages of certain foods if the yields are not obtained.

The initiators of the hackathon meanwhile encourage open source solutions increase the social added value of the campaign. The technical solutions should therefore be freely accessible and usable for every user, and they should provide the basis for their further development.