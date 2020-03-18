Activity Tracking Fitness App Market Surprising Growth| Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Activity Tracking Fitness App Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Google Fit; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Azumio; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Global activity tracking fitness app market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the levels of disposable income available with individuals, along with various innovations in technology as well as product development with advanced components integration.

Drivers and Restraints of the Activity Tracking Fitness App market

Market Driver:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Higher population prevalence suffering from obesity and other associated disorders resulting in greater focus on reduction of these diseases; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Google Fit; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Azumio; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apple Inc. announced the preview of “watchOS 6”, providing users of Apple Watch with enhanced services and solutions to better manage their health. The upgraded version includes a number of benefits ranging from health and fitness, upgraded store for apps and even the apps

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of various consumer electronic products consisting of smartwatches and specialized fitness trackers. Along with these launches, they announced their plans to invoke various innovations in their app helping result in a more personalized approach for each individual, enhancing the levels of tracking and understanding for consumers

Revised and updated discussion for 2019 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

Activity Tracking Fitness App MARKET Segmentation:

By Gender

Men

Women

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Application

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Activity Tracking Fitness App market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Activity Tracking Fitness App market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Activity Tracking Fitness App market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Activity Tracking Fitness Appare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

