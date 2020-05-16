acid-blockers-could-help-covid-19-patients

So far, only preliminary results and the mechanism of action are unclear – as with so many substances that are currently used against Covid – 19 to be tested: A gastric remedy is associated with reduced covid 19 mortality.

“The active ingredient famotidine is used to reduce gastric acid secretion”, the active ingredient that is used against stomach and intestinal ulcers as well as heartburn is described in the drug register “Yellow List”. Now a new area of ​​application could be added: Covid – 19.

According to one Previously unpublished study, which had not been reviewed by independent experts, required less ventilation to Covid 19 hospital patients treated with famotidine. A research team led by Daniel Freedberg and Julian Abrams from Columbia University in New York reports that the risk of dying from the infection is also reduced.

Interesting correlation, however No proof of efficacy yet

“Based on our study, we cannot say whether famotidine in Covid – 19 – Patients have an effect, ”Abrams told Tagesspiegel. The study only shows that there was a connection between the intake of famotidine and better treatment results.

1620 patients were examined, including: treated with famotidine. The dose was high: nine times more active substance than is usually given for heartburn. The active substance was injected or taken. Both patient groups were selected equally with regard to age, weight and previous illnesses such as diabetes or high blood pressure. 340 patients had to be ventilated or died.

Compared to the rest of the group, less than half of the patients treated with famotidine had to be ventilated and less than a third died. The authors conclude that it is justified to conduct an in-depth efficacy study now. This study is ongoing until the results are available, but the researchers do not want to comment.

Doctors in China became aware of famotidine. At the beginning of the pandemic, around 20 percent of those infected died 80. An analysis of around 6200 Covid – 19 However, cases showed that significantly fewer famotidine-taking patients died than those who did not take any or any other gastric medication.

Opponent of the messenger histamine

The active ingredient is an antagonist of the messenger histamine, which among other things contributes to the gastric mucosa releasing stomach acid. Formatidin displaces histamine from its binding sites in the mucous membrane cells and ultimately suppresses the release of acid.

Histamine is also a broad-acting messenger substance that is released by cells of the immune system. It can trigger inflammatory reactions and also a narrowing of the airways. It is therefore quite possible that formatidin will also reduce these reactions. In cell culture experiments, famotidine also had an antiviral effect and inhibited the multiplication of HI viruses.

In the case of Sars-CoV-2, the active ingredient could also slow down an enzyme, the papain-like protease, which is active in the multiplication of viruses. Initial studies of the molecular form indicate that famotidine can attach to the enzyme and block it.

How and whether famotidine prevents severe courses of infection with Sars-CoV-2 is currently not resolved. Results from the ongoing study are expected in a few weeks.