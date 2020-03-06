Science
According to the WHO, the virus could still be there in summer
WHO sees no lack of medication due to coronavirus
The Despite the coronavirus outbreak, supply of the most important medicines is not at risk worldwide . This applies even though many components are manufactured in China and production was temporarily interrupted there, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday in Geneva.
“WHO is working closely with industry associations, authorities and other partners to keep an eye on the risks, but we have so far identified k an impending specific shortcoming “, said Tedros. “Many manufacturers have alternative sources for the ingredients, or they had stocks that they can now use. Manufacturing has started again in almost all regions of China, even if there are still challenges. ”
According to Tedros, are for the fight against the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 now 20 Vaccines under development . The WHO also submitted applications for testing and approval of 40 tests received.
WHO's senior emergency expert, Mike Ryan, calls it “ false hope “that the virus would just go away like a flu in summer . (dpa / Reuters)
Nearly 200 Virus dead in Italy
In Italy the number of virus deaths rises within 24 hours at 49 on 197 Cases. The authorities count 4636 Infected . It was still on Thursday 3858. The epidemic focuses on some key areas in the north of the country Country. (Reuters)
More than 600 Infections in Germany
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases 639 . This is announced by the Robert Koch Institute in the evening. The day before the institute had 400 cases counted. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 329 Diseases registered. (Reuters)
The nerves of the investors are bare.
Analyst Jochen Stanzl from online broker CMC on developments on the stock exchanges due to the coronavirus epidemic
Lufthansa cancels further flights due to corona virus
Because of the drop in demand due to the corona virus the Lufthansa Group is cutting its flight schedule even further. In the next few weeks, the capacity should increase by up to 50 percent will be reduced the company said on Friday. The measure serves to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand. (dpa / AFP)
Bulgaria closes all schools – because of flu
For health reasons, Bulgaria has closed all schools across the country – not because of the new coronavirus, but because of the flu. All operations planned for Friday were also canceled, as the Ministry of Health in Sofia announced . Bulgaria, the poorest member state of the European Union, is suffering from an unusually severe wave of flu. A corona infection, however, has not yet been registered.
“There has been no such rapid spread of influenza B in Bulgaria in the past ten years,” said the director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, Todor Kantardschiew. According to official figures in the last week of February alone, almost 5000 People with the flu, especially babies and children under 14 years.
In order to curb the spread of the flu, schools in the country should now at least 11. March closed. Universities should also cancel their lectures, the Ministry of Health demanded. Planned operations in hospitals should be postponed and visits to patients should be prohibited. (AFP)
Corona suspicion in the ICE is not confirmed
In Braunschweig there is a train with 220 persons stopped and evacuated because one of the passengers suspected Corona. The man is currently being treated in a Braunschweig clinic . As a spokesman for the city of Braunschweig has now announced, it is not a suspected corona case. It was therefore no smear taken.
Every second company expects a drop in sales due to corona virus
According to a survey, every second company in Germany anticipates a decline in sales this year due to the coronavirus epidemic . trade fair companies , travel industry
and hospitality , as from the preliminary evaluation of a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) among more than 10. 00 0 companies from all regions and industries emerges. “Report us to the 70 percent of the companies significant double-digit sales decreases , because to an unprecedented extent is canceled across the board, “said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer on Friday.
If sales break down in an extremely short time but almost all expenses continue, this could “very many companies do not last long” said. For them now “quick effective immediate measures ” are required. Deferral of taxes, social security contributions and quick access to bridging aids such as short-time work allowance and liquidity funds make sense. “It is important that companies receive prompt, unbureaucratic support,” said Schweitzer. “We're talking about days rather than weeks or even months.” (Reuters)
Twelve people tested positive on the Nile ship
According to official information, on a cruise ship on the Nile twelve people tested positive for the coronavirus . The Ministry of Health said on Friday that it was Egyptians who worked on the ship. They were tested positive, but showed no symptoms . The authorities ordered the tests after the virus was found in a tourist from Taiwan after her return. This increases the official number of infections in Egypt to 15. (dpa)
Formula E race in Rome canceled
The consequences of the coronavirus epidemic in Italy also slow Formula E. Because of the measures to contain Covid – 19 – Diseases the ePrix in Rome planned for April 4th has been canceled , as the fully electric racing series announced on Friday. Formula E now checks whether a postponement to a later date is possible, it said. (dpa)
Cases in Switzerland are increasing rapidly – army is ready
Switzerland sees itself with the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus infections “ on the edge of an epidemic wave “. Until Friday Sars-CoV-2 was at 210 People demonstrated, as reported by Daniel Koch, head of the department for communicable diseases in the Federal Office of Public Health. On Thursday evening it was still under 90. A woman had died of the infection on Thursday. The cantons could apply for help from the army, said Health and Interior Minister Alain Berset. According to an army spokesman, four hospital battalions are ready.
The government issued new guidelines: Medical practices and hospitals should now primarily take care of particularly vulnerable people : People about 65, people with chronic respiratory diseases, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes and those whose immune system is weakened by therapy. For these people, Covid – 19 take a life-threatening course.
In many parts of the country, after the winter holidays, the schools again. They should deliberately not be closed : One wants to avoid that children have to be looked after by the more vulnerable grandparents, said Koch. (Dpa )
Actor Samuel Koch in quarantine
Actor Samuel Koch is currently not allowed to leave the house . He had on 26. Having a dinner together with a man infected with the corona virus in February, he told the news channel n-tv on Friday. A infection is not present , the risk of infection is relatively low in his case, emphasized Koch. The quarantine is a pure precaution. (epd)
Mecca and medina reopened after disinfection
Saudi Arabia reopened the Holy Places in Mecca and Medina on Friday. Both mosques were disinfected overnight, the online newspaper “Egypt Today” reported, citing Saudi state media. Five cases of coronavirus were detected in the kingdom.
Previously, the country had suspended the Umrah, the small pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, and closed its borders to foreign pilgrims. (KNA)
Number of people infected worldwide rises to more than 100. 00 0
The number of people infected worldwide has reached the mark of 100 . 00 0 skipped. The basis is the figures previously reported by governments and authorities.
Number of people infected in France increases sharply
The number of infected people in France is within one day at 154 on 577 gone up. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths increased from seven to nine.
(Reuters)
Medical professionals: measures must remain proportionate
At a congress of emergency doctors and rescue workers in Koblenz, physicians warned the proportionality of measures against the spread of the coronavirus. The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has, for example, in the particularly badly affected district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia Quarantine of four pediatricians and thus led to fewer treatments for sick girls and boys, said the President of the Congress, Jörg Brokmann. “From my point of view there has been overreaction,” said the head of the central emergency department of the University Hospital in Aachen. Doctors and clinic assistants without symptoms should not be put into quarantine immediately and practices should be forced to close, Brokmann said. (dpa)
ICE with 220 People stopped in Braunschweig
An ICE with 220 Passengers were stopped in Braunschweig on Friday because There was suspicion that one of the passengers was infected with the coronavirus . This was confirmed by Martin Ackert, a spokesman for the federal police. The train was on the way from Berlin to Frankfurt.
The man had suspects Symptoms shown, including cough, fever and vomiting. The train was then 11. 14 clock stopped in Braunschweig. The man was taken to a clinic in Braunschweig.
Federal police secured the platform to 12. 35 the train was released again, said Ackert. However, the passengers could not continue on the train because the train manager had checked the man's ticket. As a precaution, he was sent home and quarantined. The passengers had to change to other connections.
Of others 16 Persons who were sitting in the wagon with the affected man, the identities were recorded. “None of them had contact with the person concerned,” said Ackert.
South Tyrol amazed by German classification as a risk area
South Tyrol reacted with misunderstanding to the classification as a coronavirus risk area by Germany. As a spokeswoman for the governor Arno Kompscher said in Bolzano, the province in northern Italy complies with all national and international requirements for tests for the pathogen of the new lung disease. South Tyrol itself has so far only registered two cases of infection, said Elisabeth Augustin. One of them has not yet been confirmed by the responsible authorities in Rome. The second person is already on the way to recovery. South Tyrol is a popular travel destination also for German skiers.
The Federal Foreign Office had previously expanded its travel advice for Italy. Federal citizens should now refrain from unnecessary trips to South Tyrol. Travel to the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, as well as to the city of Vo in the Veneto region, was discouraged beforehand. The Robert Koch Institute in Berlin had previously classified South Tyrol as a risk area.
As spokeswoman Augustin further emphasized, South Tyrol in Italy itself is not classified as one of the dangerous areas, on the contrary. Italy as a whole is the country in Europe most affected by the wave of infections caused by the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. There were already more than 3800 infections. (dpa)
round 100 Schools in Alsace closed from Saturday
In southern Alsace are due to start on Saturday of the new coronavirus as a precautionary round 100 schools remain closed. The prefect of the Département Haut-Rhin, Laurent Touvet, said at a press conference that, among other things, educational institutions where infections with Sars-CoV-2 were confirmed. Touvet initially did not say how long the measure should apply. In the region the number of known infections within a short time was from 10 on 81 gone up. (dpa)
Denmark says events with more than 1000 People from
All major events in Denmark with more than 1000 Participants should be canceled or postponed due to the corona virus. The organizers are asked to do so, said the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. With the measure, which should initially apply until the end of March , the aim is to delay the spread of the virus as much as possible. The top football club FC Copenhagen immediately reported that the team's next home games would be without an audience, including the Europa League second leg against Istanbul Basaksehir. (dpa)
Three quarters of hotels and restaurants report lost sales
Hotels, restaurants and caterers are suffering more and more from the consequences of the corona virus spread, according to a survey by their industry association. 76, 1 percent of Companies report losses in sales, the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) reports on the flash survey carried out on March 4 and 5 at 10. 00 0 member companies with. In the cities there are even 85, 1 percent. “The situation is getting worse every day,” says Dehoga President Guido Zöllick. “For hotels, caterers and restaurants, these are massive losses that cannot be compensated. Many of our small and medium-sized businesses have no buffer . ” (Reuters)