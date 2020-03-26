Science
According to the RKI, 198 deaths in Germany – 50 more than a day ago
According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is within one day by 4995 on 36. 508, the dead climbs around 50 on 198. (Reuters)
Thousands of hobby virologists claim to know exactly what to do in the corona crisis. We should simply defy the unsettled. A comment.
Berlin's governing mayor speaks in the House of Representatives
Ab 10 clock meets the Berlin House of Representatives. Among other things, a government declaration from the Mayor Michael Müller is expected. You can find all developments on the corona virus in Berlin in a separate blog.
GfK: Consumer sentiment collapses
The current corona crisis has affected consumer sentiment in Germany on the lowest value since the financial crisis break in. In its monthly consumer climate index, the Nuremberg market researcher GfK forecasts a decline of 5.6 points to 2 in April , 7 counters . Only in May 2009 at the height of the financial and economic crisis, the index was 2.6 points lower. “Such a sharp decline has been since the start of the consumption barometer 1994 unprecedented, “said GfK consumption expert Rolf Bürkl.
Consumers look to Germany economically very difficult times to come, GfK shares. When asked about their economic assessment, they expressed themselves as negatively as last in August 2012.
looming short-time work and rising unemployment on your own income expectations. “The fear of losing your job has increased significantly, ”said Bürkl. Retailers, manufacturers and service providers would have to prepare for a recession. (dpa)
Germans more pessimistic than ever 1949
The corona crisis agrees with the citizens according to one Survey as pessimistic as no other event since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded in the year 1949. Just 24 percent look hopeful for the next twelve months, as a survey by the Allensbach Institute on behalf of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” showed.
During the seven decades in which the institute regularly asked the question about the future outlook in the Federal Republic, this value was never so low – neither after building the wall 1961, during the two oil crises in the 1970s, after the attacks from 11. September 2001. The lowest “hope level” the Allensbach demos had with 27 percent per year 1950 at the beginning of the Korean War .
The proportion of respondents who consider the excitement about the new virus to be exaggerated and hysterical decreased in the Allensbach surveys of Beginning to mid-March from 29 on 17 percent. (AFP)
Dates from Thursday
Here is a small overview of what's coming up today:
- 12: 30 Clock : Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn will speak in a press conference on the corona crisis
- 13: 30 PM: Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer and Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner speak at the Federal Press Conference on food supply, supply chains, mobility and logistics
- 13: 00 Uhr: G 20: The 20 leading countries of the world meet via video conference on the Corona Crisis
- 16: 00 Uhr: EU summit: the heads of state and government of the European Union meet via video conference on the Corona crisis
More than 1000 Dead in the USA
in the USA the number of people killed by the corona virus is the same as 1000 exceeded. This comes from data from the Johns Hopkins University. Accordingly, now more than 1030 People at Covid – 19. More than 68. 500 infected people were confirmed . Only China and Italy have so far registered more infected people.
New York is the US city with the most victims – here were alone 280 dead counted. Far-reaching curfews apply to the cultural and economic center. Restaurants, bars, schools, museums and Broadway shows are closed. (dpa)
Two thirds of Germans expect further restrictions
Almost two thirds of Germans expect further restrictions on personal freedom to combat the coronavirus. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa news agency, 64 percent the expectation that the measures adopted to avoid human contacts will be tightened again. Just 20 percent don't believe it 16 percent did not provide any information.
The acceptance of the existing catalog of measures is huge: 88 percent of respondents agree . Every third (32 percent) wants even tougher restrictions. Only eight percent of Germans consider the measures to be excessive. (dpa)
Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem closed
The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, one of the most important holy places of Christianity, is because of the coronavirus pandemic been closed. The closing of millions of pilgrims normally annually of visited basilica in the old town took place on Wednesday due to tightened measures by the Israeli authorities against the spread of the virus.
The closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in his understanding initially limited to one week , said a spokesman for the Catholic bishops in the country. He expressed the hope that the holy place would be open again until Easter – in two and a half weeks . According to Christian tradition, the grave of Jesus Christ .
Of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem has been closed since Monday due to the corona virus . This was done on the orders of the authority responsible for the administration of the holy sites of Islam in the city. The Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aksa Mosque . The Temple Mount is a holy place not only of Islam, but also of Judaism and Christianity. (AFP)
Helsinki is being sealed off
The Finnish capital Helsinki will be blocked because of the corona virus. The entry and exit bans for the capital region Uusimaa apply from Friday and for at least three weeks , as Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on Wednesday. Travel for very important reasons, such as the death of a relative or a visit to a separated child remain allowed.
Also is residents of Uusimaa, who are currently outside the region stop the return home allowed. Goods traffic is not affected by the bans. Live in Uusimaa 1.7 million people , that is a third of the total population of the Scandinavian country.
In Finland there so far it is round 880 confirmed corona infections and at least three fatalities from the pandemic. More than 500 of the contagion cases and two of the deaths were recorded in Uusimaa .
Due to the pandemic at the beginning of last week the Finnish government had the State of emergency declared. The borders were made for foreigners without permanent Country of residence closed. Meetings of more than ten people in public are prohibited . Most schools in Finland are closed. (AFP)
Spain extends curfew
In Spain they have to be scarce 47 Millions of citizens now by 11. April largely stay at home. The parliament in Madrid approved an application by the left government to extend the state of alert by another two weeks early in the morning. As part of this third highest emergency level, the 15. March across the country including a strict exit ban in effect.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke in his speech of a “ Nightmare ”, which will“ be over soon ”. His government is doing everything for that. The extension of the alarm condition was accepted after an eleven-hour marathon session at around two in the morning without a vote against. Just 43 of the total 350 MEPs participated in the debate and the subsequent one Vote in person at the “Congreso de los Diputados”. 307 pulled it because of The virus plans to cast its vote from a safe distance.
The authorities hope that the climax of the crisis will be reached this week thanks to the strict measures. Only journeys to work, to the doctor and to the purchase of food and medication are currently permitted. Citizens can also leave their homes to look after children, the elderly and those in need, or to go out with the dog. Unlike other countries with similar restrictions on freedom of movement, Madrid also prohibits sports or outdoor walks. There are a lot of police checks, rule breakers face high fines or even imprisonment.
Despite all measures to slow the spread of the virus, Spain overtook China on Wednesday Number of deaths. There have already been more than 3400 Fatalities counted. After Italy, Spain is the most affected country in Europe. The number of people infected with the Sars CoV 2 virus in Spain rose to just under on Wednesday 48 00 0 – nearly 8000 more than on Tuesday. (dpa)
China: More new infections – all from abroad
The number of cases brought in from abroad continues to increase in China, as announced by the National Health Commission. From 67 New infections were all due to it. According to the authorities, the number of infections in China rose to 81. 285, the number of deaths increased by six 3287 too. (Reuters)
16 Infected in old people's home: Two districts in Saxony-Anhalt cordoned off
Because of the high number of coronavirus infections in a nursing home, two districts have been in quarantine in the city of Jessen (Saxony-Anhalt) since morning: Jessen and Schweinitz. The district administrator of the Wittenberg district has issued a general order to prevent the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the spokesman for the district said on Wednesday evening. The neighborhoods have been closed since 7 a.m.
Persons are only allowed to enter or enter if they have their own there Have their main or secondary residence and immediately go to home quarantine. “You can leave the house to get something to eat or go to the pharmacy in the shortest possible way,” said the spokesman.
reason for the disposition is critical development in a nursing home, the spokesman said. Since the beginning of the week, eleven residents and five employees of the retirement home have been tested positive for the new corona virus. Three infected residents had to go to the hospital. The “Volksstimme” had previously reported on the outbreak.
There were a total of in the two districts in Jessen Corona infected. A party in a car dealership is the trigger of the cluster. (dpa)
Economists: Corona crisis dampens rents and property prices
According to economists, the corona crisis should dampen the rise in rents and property prices in Germany. Given the initial restrictions and uncertainty about the consequences of the pandemic , the housing market is likely to come to a standstill in the next two months come , said Michael Voigtländer, real estate expert at the institute of the German economy (IW). “ visits hardly take place, and many buyers are holding back because they fear for their jobs or expect shrinking income. “
He expects property prices to stagnate or slight decreases. “I doubt that the ambitious prices for new buildings, for example, can currently still be achieved,” said Voigtländer. The real estate market cannot escape a slump in the economy. The potential for rent increases is also limited – because incomes are likely to rise less than before the crisis. Voigtländer does not see a drop in rents and prices. “The shortage of housing in the cities remains, the interest for financing is low, and many people have large assets.”
Günter Vornholz, Professor of Real Estate Economics, has a similar view at the Bochum EBZ Business School, the location. “If you don't have to, you won't buy property in the crisis or postpones moving to a larger apartment. “An increase in unemployment and short-time work reduce the scope for the rent. In the case of real estate buyers, people with shares had lost a lot of money in the recent stock market crash – this is now missing for buying a house. An end to the real estate boom is also conceivable. “ If the corona crisis lasts for a long time and the restrictions remain in everyday life, it could mean a turning point. “ (dpa)
South Korea reports slight increase in infections again
The number of new infections recorded with the Coronavirus in South Korea rose slightly again. At the Wednesday be at 104 people of the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen have been detected, informed the health authorities on Thursday. Again there were numerous Cases of people arriving from abroad were found. The total number of reported contagion cases rose to 9241. The number of deaths associated with the Virus linked to climbed to five 131.
The Authorities recently warned of a growing risk from “imported” Infections. After 34 Cases on the previous day were reportedly on Wednesday 30 Infections recorded among arriving passengers at the airport. (dpa)
Climate researcher Schellnhuber calls for climate – Corona – Contract
The climate researcher Hans Joachim Schellnhuber has a climate corona contract as an expression of mutual solidarity proposed between younger and older. “Right now, the younger sections of the population are rightly demanding solidarity with the elderly, who are much more at risk from the virus,” he told the Frankfurter Rundschau.
“Conversely, the elderly should Practice climate solidarity with the younger generation, because the latter will feel the consequences of global warming much more in their lives, ”added the former director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. Solidarity must be mutual. “You could put it bluntly: Whoever passes on the virus carelessly endangers the life of his grandparents. Those who carelessly release CO2 endanger the lives of their grandchildren. ” (dpa)
VW extends production break in the USA
The German carmaker Volkswagen sets the Production at his US plant in State of Tennessee due to the Coronavirus crisis For another week. “The health and safety of employees remains our top priority ”, shared plant manager Tom du Plessis on Wednesday (Local time) in Chattanooga with.
All employees would initially continue fully paid. According to the current status, the company plans to open the factory on 5 To open again in April. The plant management will keep an eye on the situation and if necessary decide on further measures, Du Plessis said. The Tapes were on 21. March was initially stopped for a week. (dpa)
New York builds temporary mortuary
In view of the increasing death toll in the Corona crisis, the metropolis has millions New York built a makeshift mortuary. The white tents were outside the Bellevue Hospital built in Manhattan, as photos showed and local media consistently reported on Wednesday.
The website “Politico” reported, citing anonymous sources in the Ministry of Homeland Security, that it would be expected that the morgues in the east coast city hit their capacity limit next week . New York has in the corona pandemic with about 200 dead according to the Johns Hopkins University by far the most US victims. (dpa)