According to the RKI, 198 deaths in Germany – 50 more than a day ago

Economists: Corona crisis dampens rents and property prices

According to economists, the corona crisis should dampen the rise in rents and property prices in Germany. Given the initial restrictions and uncertainty about the consequences of the pandemic , the housing market is likely to come to a standstill in the next two months come , said Michael Voigtländer, real estate expert at the institute of the German economy (IW). “ visits hardly take place, and many buyers are holding back because they fear for their jobs or expect shrinking income. “

He expects property prices to stagnate or slight decreases. “I doubt that the ambitious prices for new buildings, for example, can currently still be achieved,” said Voigtländer. The real estate market cannot escape a slump in the economy. The potential for rent increases is also limited – because incomes are likely to rise less than before the crisis. Voigtländer does not see a drop in rents and prices. “The shortage of housing in the cities remains, the interest for financing is low, and many people have large assets.”

Günter Vornholz, Professor of Real Estate Economics, has a similar view at the Bochum EBZ Business School, the location. “If you don't have to, you won't buy property in the crisis or postpones moving to a larger apartment. “An increase in unemployment and short-time work reduce the scope for the rent. In the case of real estate buyers, people with shares had lost a lot of money in the recent stock market crash – this is now missing for buying a house. An end to the real estate boom is also conceivable. “ If the corona crisis lasts for a long time and the restrictions remain in everyday life, it could mean a turning point. “ (dpa)