Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market 2020 Size is Slated Tremendous Growths | Leading Players are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation

The Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability program with this report. The Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market report also consists detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Definition: Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market

The usage of absorbable and non absorbable sutures are increasing in today’s market owing to its benefits such as increase in the expenditures towards availing the advanced healthcare facilities, increase in the no. of hospitals ,clinics and other types of surgeries. The aging population and the patients having chronic diseases are creating a demand for the advanced surgeries. The benefits of absorbable sutures are innumerable such as General soft tissue closing or ligation especially in general surgery skin closure gastrointestinal surgery, gynecology, obstetrics, plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmic surgery , orthopedic. There are other benefits to usage of absorbable and non absorbable sutures such as excellent tissue support, minimal tissue reaction, and predictable absorption rate, soft passage through the tissues without sawing, tissue drag and trauma. There are two engines driving the rapid development of absorbable and non absorbable sutures market. The first is the increasing demand for the advance surgical procedures across the globe. The second engine is the immense technological advancement in the materials science.

Major Market Competitors: Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market

Some of the major players operating in this Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Tepha Inc., Meta Biomed Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, CP Medical, Inc., Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company), Assut Medical Sarl, DyNek Pty Ltd, Footberg Ltd., Stoelting Co., Unimed Medical Industries, Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Resorba Medical GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., AD Surgical, Suture Express, Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH, Clinisut, Coreflon, Aspen Surgical, Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn Bhd, Medipac S.A., Sutures, Ltd. and Pierson Surgical Ltd among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market

The Global Absorbable and Non absorbable Market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of product type the absorbable and non-absorbable market is segmented into automated suturing devices and sutures segments. The absorbable sutures market segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR. In 2017, the absorbable sutures segment is expected to dominate the market with 62.7% market share. The automated suturing devices segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type into disposable and reusable suturing devices. Sutures market segment is further segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures market segment is further segmented into natural and synthetic absorbable sutures. The synthetic suture market sub-segment is categorized on the basis of material into vicryl, monocryl, Polydioxanone, polyglycolic acid and others. The non absorbable sutures market segmented in sub segmented on the basis of material into nylon, prolene and stainless steel sutures. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry and fracture risk assessment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, general surgery, plastic surgery, veterinary surgery, dental surgery and others.

On the basis of end users the absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and, others.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the medical aesthetic market with 42.1% market share followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes company share data for different geographies including Global, North America, Europe and APAC.

The global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. For example in January 20, 2017 Ethicon announced acquisition of Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. a privately held medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms worldwide. The acquisition brings together the intelligence of Ethicon’s advanced energy devices with Megadyne’s innovative portfolio of electrosurgical tools representing a major step forward in Ethicon’s goal to deliver the most comprehensive suite of intelligent energy solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in the operating room. The report also covers the market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America global absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market.

