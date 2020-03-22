About the psychology of hamsters – and how companies react

A child sits bored at the dining table and asks the mother when the corona crisis is over. The mother replies that it should be quiet and eat the toilet paper. In the cereal bowl in front of the child there are not cornflakes, but a roll of toilet paper. In the face of the corona crisis, memes like this are increasingly being disseminated online.

As the pandemic continues to spread and the measures adopted by the federal and state governments become more and more drastic, people are trying to maintain their humor. Because toilet paper is a particularly popular product among current hamster purchases. Chancellor Angela Merkel assured her at her first extraordinary television address that there was no reason for excessive stockpiling. Why are so many people still hoarding toilet paper and how do companies reproduce so quickly? A search for answers from manufacturers and psychologists.

The market for toilet paper is good 82 Large Germans: According to a study by the industry association for personal care and detergents, every German consumes 46 rolls of toilet paper, in your life you get 3651 rolls of toilet paper. This corresponds to 15 kilograms per year.

Who are the manufacturers

This market is supplied, among other things, by the paper manufacturer Wepa from the Sauerland region. The 1948 founded Westfälische Papierfabrik, originally a trading company for paper goods, is today number three on the European market for hygienic paper .

Martin Krengel, youngest son of the company founder, has been the 2001 chairman of the family business. He has prominent support on the Supervisory Board: CDU politician Friedrich Merz has been 2009 chairman of the committee. The candidate for the CDU party chair, who now resigns from the board of directors of Stadler Rail after the supervisory board seat at Blackrock in April, will continue to hold his mandate with the paper manufacturer Wepa. 2018 reported the “Bild am Sonntag”, citing annual reports, that Merz held at Wepa Industrieholding 80. Earn euros per year.

With a visit to the camp, Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) wants to show: The supply is guaranteed. Photo: dpa

Wepa is currently feeling the consequences of the corona pandemic, as a spokeswoman says: “Due to the increased sales in the We have had a significantly higher order intake since the beginning of March. ”We produce toilet paper, handkerchiefs, kitchen towels, paper towels and facial tissues for the food retail and specialist trade.

Of the approximately annually). 000 produced tons of tissue paper makes up the largest share of toilet paper. 2018 Wepa set EUR 1.2 billion across Europe with around 3800 employees at twelve locations. The company, which produces not only in Germany but also in Italy, France, Poland, Great Britain and the Netherlands, notices the increased demand equally everywhere. The group left no comment on how much sales increased compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Toilet paper continues to be mass-produced

Nobody currently knows how long the corona crisis will continue. One thing is certain: “Thanks to our flexible production capacities and robust supply chain management, we were able to serve all previous delivery inquiries promptly and see ourselves well positioned for the future.” Ensuring security of supply has top priority for the health and safety of employees. Wepa emphasizes: “A shortage of hygienic paper is not to be expected.”

But if this danger does not exist, why do so many people hamster lots of toilet paper? The psychologist and brain researcher Hans-Georg Häusel says: “Man is a herd animal. If we see a lot of toilet paper being bought in the supermarket, we do that too. ”

The most important thing: kitchen rolls and toilet paper. Photo: dpa

Häusel has been researching 40 years of consumer behavior and attributed the hamster purchases of toilet paper to the dominance system in the brain. This is geared towards competition and enforcement. Welfare and dominance systems would normally balance each other out, but the corona crisis has the upper hand in some people. Häusel says: “Humans have two great needs, eating and digesting. Hamster buyers want to keep control of life. ”

Consumers calm down again in the end

But Häusel also gives the all-clear: The hamster purchases for toilet paper are symptomatic of the beginning of the crisis. As soon as “system confidence in the food trade” is restored, consumers would refrain from buying hamsters: “Politicians have to prove that they have the situation under control. Only then will consumers calm down to some extent. ”

Until then, the German Trade Association (HDE) assures that the supply to consumers is guaranteed. CEO Stephan Genth says: “There are enough products on the market. However, bottlenecks will temporarily not be avoidable for one or the other product. ”Irrespective of this, according to the HDE, consumers should continue to shop as needed – otherwise this could quickly overwhelm the existing delivery structures.