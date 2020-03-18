A2P SMS Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Market Concentration Rate, Business Strategies

A2P SMS Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analysing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states. Each research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging. The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes



Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A .

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of A2P SMS market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

