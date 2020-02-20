a-total-of-eleven-people-die-in-hanau

In a violent crime in Hanau, nine people were shot in the night of Thursday according to police reports . In the early morning, special forces also discovered the alleged perpetrator in an apartment in Hanau and another body with him. A total of eleven people died. In addition, several people were injured, in the meantime their number has been given as about five.

According to information from security circles, a letter of confession and a video were found. Both are now being evaluated, the motive is still unclear, it said on Thursday. First, the “picture” reported about it. There is still no reliable knowledge of the background. The officials did not disclose the identity and nationality of the victims .

Investigators reported early Thursday morning that the alleged perpetrator was lifeless in his home in Hanau. “In addition, police special forces discovered another body there,” wrote the police in Southeast Hesse shortly after 5:00 in a tweet. “There are currently no indications of further perpetrators” , it was said, after several perpetrators were also considered possible in the evening.

According to information the police fell on Wednesday evening from around 22 in and before two Hanauer shisha bars shots . According to the police, three people were killed and at least one person seriously injured in the inner city, in the area of ​​the hay market . A dark car drove away from there. According to a dpa reporter, there were cartridge cases in front of a snack at the Heumarkt. The tracks were marked with paint spray. The police asked curious passers-by to leave the area and go to their homes and local locations.

According to police, another crime scene is on Kurt Schumacher Platz . It is located about two and a half kilometers from the Heumarkt in the Kesselstadt district. According to the police, five people died there. Where the ninth victim died was initially unknown.

In the residential area there is a kind of kiosk on the ground floor of a block with the inscription “24 / 7 kiosk ”on the large glass pane, on an illuminated sign reads “ Arena Bar & Café ”. The view inside is blocked, the panes are partially covered with orange-colored film.

On the square in front of the café was a damaged limousine , the front windows were largely covered with emergency blankets. There were pieces of glass next to the car. Later, the evidence has been running for a long time, a fire service tent, which also serves as a privacy screen, is set up around the car.

Shots in Hanau: A car at a crime scene is covered with thermal film. Photo: dpa / Boris Rössler

Third shootout in Lamboy is not confirmed

A possible third shootout in Lamboy was not confirmed. The police were also there with a large contingent. A spokesman for the prosecutor said no one was killed there.

There were videos of the crime scenes on Twitter shortly after the acts, when the number of deaths and injuries was not yet clear see.

The police cordoned off the area around the two crime scenes. Officials with submachine guns secured the area. People stood near the areas cordoned off and wept. Images from Hanau during the night showed several cordoned off areas that were guarded by armed officials. A police helicopter circled over the city.

Hanau is located in the Main-Kinzig district about 20 kilometers east of Frankfurt / Main and has about 100. 000 Residents. Police officers from Lower Franconia were on site to support their Hessian colleagues in Hanau. The control center of the Presidium in Würzburg did not give a number.

Attacks from shisha bars in Hanau: police and rescue workers on duty Photo: dpa / Boris Rössler

The Mayor of Hanau Claus Kaminsky announced that a school and two childcare facilities will remain closed this Thursday. The access roads are blocked due to ongoing investigations.

Government spokesman Seibert: “Horrible crime”

The federal government was shocked by the serious violent crime in Hanau. “The thoughts are this morning with the people in Hanau, in the middle of which an appalling crime was committed ,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Thursday morning on Twitter. “Deep sympathy goes to the families affected, who mourn the loss of their dead,” he added. Seibert expressed the hope that the injured would soon be well.

The member of the Bundestag for the Hanau constituency, Katja Leikert (CDU), was dismayed after the fatal shots. “On this terrible night in Hanau, I wish the families of the dead a lot of strength and condolences,” wrote the deputy chairwoman of the Union faction on Twitter. “Hopefully a quick recovery for the injured. It is a real horror scenario for all of us. Thanks to all emergency services !! “

The German Press Agency said:” I am shaken about what happens. I follow the events on Twitter. ”

Mayor of Hanau shocked:“ It was a terrible evening ”

The Mayor of Hanau, Claus Kaminsky, was shocked by the violence in his city. “It was a terrible evening, it will surely keep us busy for a long, long time and will be remembered sadly,” said Kaminsky during a special broadcast of “Bild live” at night. There were deaths and several injuries, whom he wished “all the best”. For the mayor, it was “an evening that can hardly be imagined worse”. Kaminsky could not say anything about the background, the perpetrator (s) and the motives. (Tsp, dpa)