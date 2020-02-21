a-step-against-hatred

Some stupid people used the moment of deliberation to disturb him with stupid slogans. Unfortunately, when many people in the country come together in one place, nothing new.

What was new on Thursday evening, however, was the quality with which the majority opposed hatred: The spectators of the game Eintracht Frankfurt against RB Salzburg, who thought they had to acoustically destroy Hanau's minute of silence, were . 000 people for it with “Nazis out “-Called carefully.

An enormous, groundbreaking reaction: In view of terrible events such as the Hanau attack, it is always rightly demanded that democratic society stands up against hatred. In the big stadium at the big professional football, she obviously does that now. That is the realization of the recent days.

The case from the Frankfurt Waldstadion had its – impressive – foreplay on Hammer Strasse in Münster. When on Saturday the third division game of the Prussia against the Würzburg kickers guest player Leroy Kwadwo was given racist calls by a spectator, the Münster audience reacted as then later in Frankfurt with “Nazis out” calls.

Applause for the audience. The Eintracht players thank after the 4-1 win against Salzburg in front of the fan block. Photo: Arne Dedert / dpa

They helped the law enforcement officers present in the audience block: thanks to the help of many fans, the Münster suspect was caught, his identity is known and he has since been reported for “sedition”. The man was already banned from the stadium for three years – which sounds very mild.

But: With such reactions and actions as now in Frankfurt and Münster, the slim hope that the perpetrators have an awareness of injustice is growing grows. And if that doesn't happen, then at least they know that they can't find a majority in the football stadium. This is a medium-sized step, because the football stadium is at least a medium-sized part of our society.