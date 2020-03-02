a-spaceport-at-sea

When the heavy cargo ship “Xin Guang Hua” leaves port, it is always spectacular. Recently, the giant flying the Hong Kong flag, accompanied by four tugs, left Long Beach in Southern California and headed for the Far East of Russia. 255 meters long and 68 meters the giant is wide – and yet the freight seemed dangerously large, almost too big for the long journey across the Pacific Ocean.

The “Xin Guang Hua” usually transports thousands of tons of offshore platforms for the oil industry to the assisted areas off the coast. At first glance it looked like this again. At second glance, however, there were differences in the structures. This cargo is very special: it is the “Odyssey”, a launch platform for launchers, a floating spaceport, so to speak.

For four years, this mobile Baikonur or Cape Canaveral had been mothballed and guarded by a small one Crew in California dawned in front of them.

Satellites are “fixed” at one point

What was going on now on the way to Russia was true in the 90 years as the most ambitious project in the cosmos industry after the international space station ISS. The project was called Sea Launch – a rocket launch not from land, but from a platform at sea. Three decades ago, the “Odyssey” brought satellites to particularly high, so-called geostationary orbits. They are mainly used for telecommunications – from television broadcasting via GPS to future autonomous driving on the road. Such satellites are practically “fixed” above a certain point on earth. In fact, they circle in sync with the Earth's rotation. For this is the huge amount of 36 000 kilometers above the surface of the earth. For comparison: The ISS flies at an altitude of 400 kilometers.

Every company worldwide dealing with these new communication technologies seemed to be a potential customer for the “Odyssey”. Starts were promised that would be up to 20 percent cheaper than those from Baikonur, Cape Canaveral or Courou , The reason: The “Odyssey” can be used in the Pacific from zero latitude, from the equator. With its rotation, the earth gives the launching rocket maximum momentum, so to speak, which makes higher payloads possible with the same energy input.

In the year 1999 the project started

Luft- und Space companies and a shipyard group were involved in the project, which also included the “Sea Launch Commander”, the ship with the control center. The largest partner at that time was the space subsidiary of the Boeing group with 40 percent, shares also held the Russian rocket technology company Energija, two Ukrainian companies – a design office and the manufacturer of the rockets – and the Norwegian Kvaerner shipyard (now Aker Solution).

In March 1999 launched the first rocket, 29 more followed in the next few years. But the “Odyssey” did not experience its tenth anniversary. Too few used the space service provider, the operators had miscalculated. Many potential customers seemed too risky to start at sea. 2009 the Boeing subsidiary, which had invested between two and 3.5 billion dollars in the project according to various estimates, filed for bankruptcy. There were quite a few people interested in the bankruptcy estate, but 2014 the platform and the command ship were first mothballed in Long Beach.

At first it was commercially difficult, then also politically

In the meantime, a certain Elon Musk had appeared on the space launch market. Its service provider, SpaceX, once again remained considerably below the offers of its competitors. In addition to the commercial difficulties, there were also politically insurmountable obstacles. In February 2014 Russia annexed Crimea and began participating in the war in eastern Ukraine. As a result, Russia and Ukraine's cooperation in the space industry ended. However, the only launch vehicle that could be used for Sea Launch was a Ukrainian-Russian co-production.

Wladislaw Filjew is considered the head of the company

Four years ago, the company S7 Space, registered in Switzerland, took over what was left of this ambitious project. According to the Russian economic platform rbc.ru, the head of the company is a veteran of Russia's secret military space projects: Vladislav Filiev. He rarely appears in public, writes rbc.ru.

However, just over two years ago, he briefly justified his entry into the business world at a congress: he wanted to look at cosmonautics from the perspective of money he said in a lecture. But experts consider Filjew's business model to be risky. For one thing, he needs a new launch vehicle that is competitive with Elon Musk's technology. There is currently nothing to see. A new Russian carrier, “Soyuz 5”, should first be tested 2024.

On the other hand, the “Odyssey” all components from the USA and Ukraine have been removed. Filjew has to have the platform “upgraded” first.

And finally there are only 20 to 25 large satellite starts. The S7 company would need three to four of them, my experts. Nonetheless, Filiev has already announced that he has placed orders for 50 launchers and the option of 35 Further. Now he expects his platform in Eastern Russia.