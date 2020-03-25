a-soccer-game-and-its-effects-on-the-spread-of-the-corona-virus

It was not a surprise what the Italian football club Atalanta Bergamo announced on Tuesday. With goalkeeper Marco Sportiello is the first player of the club to Covid – fell ill. It was rather a little surprising that the coronavirus reached the Lombardy club so late. Because the 120. 000 – Inhabitants near Milan are more affected by the pandemic than any other in Italy .

There are now almost 6728 infected (as of Tuesday evening), the hospitals are overwhelmed and so many people die that the military has to drive the bodies in trucks to the crematoriums of other cities. In addition, the last opponent of Atalanta, FC Valencia, 35 Percent of the team as well as the coaching and supervisory staff tested positive.

Was Atalanta the “game zero” against Valencia?

The Champions League round of 16 between the two teams may have had far-reaching consequences infections of some football professionals, especially the first leg on 19. February. In Italian media it was sometimes called “partita zero” – game zero – of the dramatic expansion in Bergamo and the surrounding area.

As at Atalanta's traditional stadium is currently under construction, the club moved in for the international highlights 50 kilometers away from Milan. 44. 236 Spectators saw the game in the large Giuseppe Meazza stadium, most of them came from Bergamo, but also 2500 fans from Valencia. The trains and buses were full, the precautionary measures that had now become a matter of course were not yet in place, and this 4: 1 victory was a football festival, especially for Atalanta fans.

In mid-February there were hardly any coronavirus cases in Italy, only isolated tourists or business people who had just returned from China had tested positive. At that time, those responsible did not suspect that playing a football game could be problematic.

However, this changed a few days later when the first cases became known without a direct connection to China and the number of which grew exponentially from day to day. Especially in Lombardy.

It is possible that this game was “an important vector” of the virus, said virologist Massimo Gallo of the Luigi Sacco hospital in Milan to the newspaper “La Repubblica”, and also the chairman of the Italian health authority Istituto Superiore della Sanità (ISS) already said: “This is an option that we are examining. However, it is difficult to follow this theory, ”said Silvio Brusaferro.

The number of infected people is increasing rapidly

The fact is that the number of infected people in Bergamo has increased rapidly since the end of February. At the 28. February it was still 103, a week later it was already 623, meanwhile almost 7000 People have tested positive and the newspapers are full of obituaries. On Tuesday, the Association of Lombardy General Practitioners also announced that among the infected in Bergamo 1800 Patients in their thirties who have pneumonia. This contradicts the initially widespread thesis that the disease takes a severe course almost exclusively in the elderly. It could also be an indication of the spread through football, because this age group is often represented in stadiums.

It is undisputed that large crowds of people, such as football, promote the spread of the virus. In Berlin, many infections are due to club visits. In the United States, it is now suspected that the Staples Center, the large sports arena in Los Angeles, could have been a multiplier of the virus in sports and beyond.

Whether the game of Atalanta against Valencia was actually the decisive factor in the spread in Bergamo and the surrounding area cannot be proven. In other Lombardy cities like Brescia, too, the number of infected people is increasing rapidly, without football.

“Of course, the situation certainly did not help to slow down the infection rates. But we have no information to show that the match has spread the infection massively, ”said ISS spokeswoman Gerolmina Ciancio of the sports show.

“It is cruel that we played this game”

In an interview with the “Corriere dello Sport”, the immunologist Francesco Le Foche considers this to be realistic Hypothesis, but also names the wide economic networking of the region as a possible accelerator of the infection. With today's knowledge, you should never have played this game, says Le Foche. “Thousands of people separated by just a few centimeters. Euphoria, screams, hugs – that could have promoted the viral spread. I think almost everyone drove to this game, including the asymptomatic and people with fever. ”

The second leg was already held in Valencia in camera. Photo: POOL UEFA / AFP

Atalanta's star Alejandro Gomez, who, like the entire team, has been in quarantine at home since the second leg in Valencia, also regretted playing the game in an interview with the Argentine newspaper “Olé”. In the stadium are 45. 000 the 120. 000 residents of Bergamo. “Nobody had any idea what this virus would do,” says Gomez. “It is cruel that we played this game.”

The return leg in Valencia on 10. March was already held in camera to prevent the virus from spreading further. However, Uefa did not take the health of the athletes into account, because it cannot be ruled out that Atalanta's goalkeeper Marco Sportiello got infected in an opponent who was not diagnosed at the time.