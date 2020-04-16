“a-rescue-package-for-the-poorest”

Above all, people who live in precarious socio-economic conditions and come from poorly educated families are afraid of the effects of the corona crisis. This is the result of a survey by the “Network Opportunities” initiative, which is exclusively available to the Tagesspiegel. The initiative demands unbureaucratic help – also for employees and students.

“The corona crisis hits young people from disadvantaged families particularly hard. Without an existing financial or family safety net, the current economic situation causes fears of existence, ”explains Natalya Nepomnyashcha, founder and managing director of Netzwerk opportunities.

Against the background of the corona pandemic, the initiative has a qualitative survey via online questionnaire performed by around 70 of their members to identify concerns and fears. The Network Opportunities was founded in Berlin 2016 and has been committed to equal opportunities ever since. “We offer ideal support for over 500 young adults between 18 and 39 Years that come from poorly educated or financially weak families, ”explains Nepomnyashcha.

Fears of the future of the disadvantaged

The evaluation of the online survey shows: This group feels particularly insecure in Corona times. Nine out of ten young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are worried about the future due to the crisis.

Why is that? “Because they fear more as members of well-to-do and privileged groups that they have to pay for the economic and social consequences of the corona pandemic, be it directly or because of growing public debt due to a higher tax burden in working life,” says poverty researcher Christoph Butterwegge on request. In addition, young people felt “extremely understandably restricted in their personal exercise opportunities” due to their high mobility due to exit restrictions and bans on contacts.

Many of those interviewed by the Network Opportunities are currently enrolled at a university. Almost one in three fear negative consequences for their training after the corona crisis. “Students form a group of people that has so far hardly been in the public focus when it comes to the effects of the pandemic,” says Butterwegge. “They should hardly benefit from the state funding programs, and the Bafög rates will not be raised either,” criticizes the scientist, who until 2016 taught political science at the University of Cologne.

70 Percent express financial worries

Anja Karliczek's (CDU) initiative could help here. The Federal Education Minister announced unbureaucratic financial aid for students on Easter Sunday. They should be able to apply for an interest-free loan as a bridging aid. However, it is still unclear how the loan will be implemented.

But not only students fear cuts. Opportunities for the network 70 percent of those surveyed expressed financial concerns that they might be losing their job or working short-time are affected – or reckon with it.

“Crises always hit hardest on those with the lowest incomes,” comments Butterwegge. In the corona crisis, this applies to precarious workers, temporary workers and marginalized employees as well as to solo self-employed people, some freelancers and small business owners, who lose orders or appearances. Of course, homeless people and people begging for their livelihood, vendors of street newspapers and deposit collectors are particularly affected.

“The streets have been swept empty and the few passers-by are afraid to get infected,” says Butterwegge. The closing of the food bars was also dramatic. Natalya Nepomnyashcha refers to the discrepancy between privileged workers who can retire to the comparatively comfortable home office and those “who are hit hard by the crisis”.

Christoph Butterwegge sees people with better paid jobs clearly at an advantage: “The higher the professional position or social status, the easier it is to work at home, because in this case it is more a question of a desk job.” In this way, the care problem can be better solved by closed daycare centers and schools. “Employees in the low-wage sector have the opportunity to look after their children, but very rarely,” says Butterwegge.

Neoliberal Health Policy

Natalya Nepomnyashcha demands unbureaucratic support for employees and students. Butterwegge also advocates state subsidies. He recognizes a social imbalance in the support measures and calls for a rescue package for the poorest.

Specifically, Butterwegge holds a nutritional supplement of monthly 100 Euro for necessary. “A single Hartz IV recipient can only be granted one 150 euro per month for food and drinks. Nobody can live a healthy life from that. Certainly not when blackboard shops such as social department stores are closed and you have to strengthen your immune system by eating fruit and vegetables. ”

From the poverty researcher's point of view, the corona crisis also offers opportunities. This could spread the knowledge that a neoliberal social and health policy harms the community and uses solidarity of the majority of the population rather than the delusion of competition and elbow mentality. “Then the virus would have done something good for society in the end,” says Butterwegge.