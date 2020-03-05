World
“A Powerplay goal against Cologne and Uwe Krupp would be nice”
Visiting the ex
Marcel Noebels was not always happy in his time with Uwe Krupp in Berlin. Above all, the international was unable to understand the fact that his trainer was practically never used in power play at the time. This season he shows impressively that he can be very effective. This is one of the reasons why he replied to the question after the training on Thursday whether he would like to meet in excess in Cologne: “That would be nice.” However, Noebels is also far from stubborn. He smiled after his testimony and reacted dryly to the question of a possibly particularly strong motivation in the game against Uwe Krupp: “It is definitely higher for him.” Noebels assumes that the Cologne coach will award a sum for the team box office on the blackboard if the old club wins. That is quite common, Noebels do it every time before a game against Krefeld, even though “that is definitely 50 times was the case. “
A bit of rotation
On Friday in Cologne, coach Serge Aubin changes a bit. Sebastian Dahm will start again in goal, Eric Mik and Thomas Reichel are in the squad – maybe then Mik will actually be used for the first time. The game of Cologne comes too early for Constantin Braun, Maxim Lapierre and John Ramage will pause. “Would that be our first play-off game, but they could play,” Aubin assured, nipping any concerns about potentially serious injuries to his two players.
Seems to be fun.
Training with a difference
John Ramage looks on from outside, Maxim Lapierre is not at all to see. But Eric Mik and Thomas Reichel are on the ice, just like Constantin Braun did for the first time after his injury. Whoever plays everything on Friday in Cologne and who doesn't, may find out later.
Leon Draisaitl
Many thanks to the colleagues from the SRF for the nice conversation. And who is Roger Federer?
Leon Draisaitl is the best ice hockey player in the world. An expert explains why he is not yet a top star in his home country. The currently best ice hockey player in the world comes from – Germany. The country, more famous for its football tradition than for stories from the ice stadium, is Leon Draisaitl, the superstar in the North American NHL.
Swiss radio and television (SRF)
Good news for the #Fan sheet: On 27. 02. 2020 was after 265 days the building permit granted. This means that construction can begin immediately. At the 13 ./ 14. 03. the containers are moved to the new site on Mühlenstr. posed. Then the development of the building ground takes place.
The polar bears make you want more
And at the end of the day there is the report of colleague Jörg Leopold from the arena:
The bottom of the DEL table is not a big hurdle for the polar bears Through the sovereign success, the Berliners achieve their first Season goal.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
But only for today, there are still a few games this season.
We have achieved our goal. Now we can relax in the last two games.
Leo Pföderl
We absolutely wanted the home advantage and we achieved that. We'll see if more is possible.
Serge Aubin
The press conference
begins with an argument between the trainers. There are bad words that we do not reproduce here. Was probably about the sometimes unhealthy hardness.
The first third was okay. Unfortunately, the first five minutes of the second third cost us the game. The team fought to the end.
Niklas Sundblad, trainer Schwenningen
At the beginning we were a bit exhausted. We had too many turnovers. The start in the second third was good, we started rolling. Ultimately, we did what we had to do and are already focusing on the next game.
Serge Aubin, trainer polar bears
Voices and moods
Let's collect now.
First quarter-final on 17. March
So, Tuesday in two weeks. The enemy is still being sought.
Closing!
Five goals, three points, fourth place.
It is almost done
26 seconds are still on the clock.
Schwenningen shortened
1: 22 before the end it happened and Pogges shutout out. The top scorer for the Wild Wings was Dylan Yeo.
Another punishment for the polar bears
Now just don't mess up the shutout of Pogge. Sheppard has to go to the bank.