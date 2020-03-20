a-new-beginning-can-emerge-from-necessity

Two lines by Friedrich Hölderlin accompany me in this crisis: “But where there is danger, what saves grows,” says his hymn “Patmos”. My life has never been turned upside down in such a short time. This is particularly noticeable in professional matters.

As with most of my freelance colleagues, almost all of my income fell away overnight; Readings, moderations and lectures – all with an audience – were canceled. No protection, no false bottom, no network. Instead, fainting and fear of existence.

A small bakery in my neighborhood seemed to be my salvation. She was urgently looking for sales personnel. A friend I told about it said, “Are you crazy to take work away from people who can't make money from journalism? Strictly brains and think about what you can do with your talents. ”

My defermentitis, from which I have suffered all my life, suddenly disappeared. I wrote a list of things I always wanted to try.

Inner Democracy

In the second step, I deleted all the points that my talents did not give up. For example, giving online piano concerts or singing from the balcony. I remembered what the psychologist Julius Kuhl recommends in such a life situation: “The power that comes from the self comes from a kind of inner democracy, you have decided with your whole self for something. This power is therefore a resource that carries over long distances. ”

Within one day I taught myself how I could technically turn my living room into an internet stage. For this I hijacked the computer game platform twitch. My teenage daughter, whom she knew of course, said annoyed: “Nowhere are we more safe from parents.”

My colleague Hasnain Kazim was the first guest on my virtual stage. He from Vienna, I from Berlin, we sent an online reading to the world with a provisional studio. Anyone with an internet connection was able to watch the reading for free. And whoever wanted could support us financially with a donation so that we can cushion our losses.

End of the comfort zone

“Finding other forms of being together,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel in her speech. We all have to go unknown ways in this crisis. And maybe what grows from it is a chance for many of us to start over. For a long time, I didn't have the courage to leave bogged down paths because I had made myself comfortable in my comfort zone.

After the current emergency situation started so unexpectedly, I realized that I was on my own Must leave strengths. I don't have any teams that can take me out of the crisis. So how do you set up between the chairs?

Do I extend my elbows or do I remember solidarity and community that are more than ridiculed social romanticism? Statistics say that I have long been over halfway through my lifespan. But flexibility has taken on a whole new meaning for me in the past few days.

Be brave

I would rather regret something I did as something that I haven't done. I can't afford “age”. Let's see what idea I can come up with today.

One thing has already caused this virus for me: That I have proven to be braver than I could ever have imagined. Please: stay at home – and look at the end of saving!