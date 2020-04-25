Mr. Lück, how much is the damage caused by the corona crisis despite loosening?

We will experience a very, very deep recession. It has already started. The question is how long the incision lasts. If we return to normal economic conditions relatively quickly – which would be ideal – then the risk of consequential damage, such as a bankruptcy wave, is reduced. It would be significantly worse if we saw a very weak recovery with a flat or even sideways line instead of a U-shaped trend. The consequential damage could then be dramatic.

Do we have to worry about the banks?

We are already seeing in the reports for the major US banks in the first quarter that that the provisions for loans have increased massively. That affects profit. Banks with less water under the keel could have problems. I see the danger. This largely depends on how quickly we can get out of the crisis and whether loan defaults and bankruptcies can be prevented on a large scale. If that doesn't work, a new banking crisis is not out of the question.

are the rescue packages from governments and central banks sufficient?

It is too early to really judge. That also depends on how quickly the crisis can be overcome. It is good that you reacted so quickly and in such a big style. The money must now quickly reach the companies, craftsmen, self-employed and freelancers concerned.

The stock markets have recovered in April. Is the worst over?

You can't really say that. In March we had an unprecedented drop in the Dax by almost 40 in a few days. The market then stabilized through the measures taken by governments and central banks. Since then, investors have reacted much more rationally. But the stock market also depends on how long the economy will continue to run. We will probably see a sideways movement in the near future with significant fluctuations in prices. Optimism will alternate with pessimism. It can go up to ten to 15 percent and then down again to a similar extent .

Is it worth getting started again?

It is not excluded that the courses in one year will be lower than today. The danger is there. But stocks are a long-term investment vehicle. The S&P stock market index 500 in the US has since the financial crisis 2009 until February 2020 round 450 percent increased, with the Dax it was around 270 percent. Corona has of course brought a sharp slump, but who 2009 is currently still clearly in the plus. So if I want to invest over the next two years or longer, now is probably a good time to buy stocks. For private investors in particular, it can be interesting to invest regularly with fixed amounts. At the latest when a vaccine is available across the board, stocks could experience a positive U-turn.

Is it right for corporations to cut or postpone dividends?

That will be hard to avoid. Companies that claim state aid can hardly pay dividends. That would be difficult to convey to the general public. But others could initially strengthen their liquidity and at least postpone the payment.

Interest rates are likely to last for years Stay basement. The central banks are more likely to make more money to overcome the pandemic consequences.

On the one hand, the states need trillions for their aid programs. They have to borrow this from bonds on the capital markets. That actually speaks for rising interest rates. On the other hand, the central banks are pumping trillions into the economy to fight the crisis, much more massively than in the financial crisis 2008 , and investors are looking for attractive investment opportunities. In the end, both could cancel each other out, so interest rates remain low for a long time. This is another reason why stocks remain attractive as an investment.

The global economy and the financial markets are being supported with financial injections like never before previously in history. Is massive inflation looming?

This also depends heavily on how quickly and in what form the corona pandemic can be overcome. If demand picks up again quickly, we will see higher inflation, at least in the short term, possibly because wages are rising again. But if economic activity remains subdued for a long time and demand is weak, inflation should also only increase gradually. In this case, we may even experience a phase of deflation.

See the danger that the issues Moving sustainability and climate protection into the background due to the corona crisis? Blackrock boss Larry Fink only emphasized at the beginning of the year how important these topics are for your house.

Both remain on the agenda. Even after the corona crisis, investors will look very closely and presumably even more closely how future-proof they are and in which companies they are involved. Companies that act sustainably, who have an eye on the environment and climate protection, and who rely on renewable energies potentially have significantly lower risks than others. In an uncertain environment, these aspects will probably play an even more important role on the capital market.

Martin Lück is chief strategist for the capital markets at the world's largest asset manager Blackrock, responsible for the regions of Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe.