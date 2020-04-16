a-new-banking-crisis-could-threaten-the-pandemic

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates a massive increase in indebtedness of states, companies and households around the world as a result of the pandemic and new threats to the financial system.

As soon as the recovery comes, there must be progress in debt sustainability, the IMF said. Governments would be required to increase taxes and limit public spending.

Among other things, the IMF expects Italy's government debt to be 19, 6 percentage points on 142, 7 percent increase in economic output. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had recently said that the debt ratio in Germany would climb to around 75 percent of the gross domestic product as a result of the aid packages. At the moment the ratio is just under 60 percent.

In its new financial stability report, the IMF writes: “This crisis poses a very serious threat for the stability of the global financial system. ”Resolute action by the central banks and budgetary policy had a stabilizing effect on the economy.

Nevertheless, there is a risk that the financing conditions will tighten. The IMF cites the effects of the high debt not only of the states but also of the companies and households as the reason for the dangers for the financial system.

Impending credit defaults

These could come under pressure given the sudden standstill of the economy. The banks have to expect major loan losses. Banks would be better off than during the financial crisis ten years ago because they had to build up higher financial buffers.

Nevertheless, the IMF argues that there is a risk that institutions will cut back on credit supply to the economy because they do not have enough reserves.

The IMF fears that there may be extensive debt restructuring. These fears have driven investors in droves from the government and corporate bond market in emerging markets.

Investors are also becoming more cautious with Italian government bonds. The yield on ten-year bonds is already 2.2 percent above that of German government bonds. Bond yields rise as prices fall as more and more investors sell the bonds. This increases the interest rate for states that they have to pay for future debts.