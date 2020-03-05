a-myth-of-days-gone-by

Düsseldorf and tennis – there was something. Right, the Rochus Club held the World Team Cup annually until 2012. A men's team competition, outside on sand and always in the week before the French Open. The event was not really important in terms of sport, but the players still liked to come and ultimately winning is even more fun if losing is not too bad.

Tennis returns to Düsseldorf on Friday and Saturday, the Davis Cup stops at Castello, a small multi-purpose hall in the Reisholz district for a little more than 3200 spectators. The German men play against Belarus for the qualification for the final round in November in Madrid (live at Sportdeutschland.tv). Despite the absence of Alexander Zverev, who sets other priorities, a German victory is a must. “We are better placed in the rankings, have a home game – so I see ourselves in the role of favorites,” said team captain Michael Kohlmann.

Alexander Zverev does not play in Düsseldorf

Should his team book the ticket for the final with a total of 18 teams, it would only have title chances if Zverev reconsiders his boycott for the Davis Cup. It is known that the semi-finalist of the Australian Open is not a big friend of the November date, last year he preferred to tour with Roger Federer through South and Central America. Zverev is not the only one who is strangling with the new format in the traditional competition. And given the manageable response in Madrid last year, where there was little enthusiasm apart from the games of the winner Spain, this is understandable.

Anyway, the Davis Cup almost only lives from the myth of days gone by. Despite the new format, it comes across as stubborn and stale. Unlike the ATP Cup in January in Australia, where at least the spectators provided an atmospheric setting. This new competition is indirectly the continuation of the World Team Cup from old Düsseldorf days and a competition event of the tennis tour ATP for the Davis Cup, which is organized by the world association ITF.

German fans connect with Düsseldorf not only because of the Tournament days in the Rochus Club nostalgic memories, here 1993 the last victory of a men's team in the Davis Cup was achieved. At that time there was play in the exhibition hall 14, a clay court was laid with great effort and finally beaten 4: 1 with leader Michael Stich Australia.

Die Team competitions in tennis are now almost arbitrary

That was once. Today Davis Cup and ATP Cup seem rather arbitrary, even if top players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have recently given both competitions a touch of spectacle. After all, there is the Laver Cup, which drives a different concept that so far also works well due to the show character. Overall, however, tennis has failed to make tournaments for national teams a major global event. Too many interests and too much money are involved.

It would be so easy and could also be so attractive. Barbara Rittner made an interesting suggestion a few weeks ago: “Why not just play a team World Cup? Maybe as a fifth Grand Slam over 14 days? “

The idea is as appealing as it is utopian. Only when the current formats become more interchangeable and therefore boring would that be an option at some point. The Davis Cup continues to bob for so long. The prospect of high prize money is what keeps the competition alive at the moment. However, this will hardly be enough as a foundation for the future.