a-moderate-disaster-for-the-foxes

There is one thing that the people in charge at Füchsen Berlin cannot be accused of: that they did not try everything to bring the season to a good and, above all, successful end. At the end of February, the handball Bundesliga team separated from coach Velimir Petkovic, whose contract would have expired in the summer anyway; Michael Roth took over for him. Shortly before, the Berliners had already used a shelf that they would normally not access from a financial point of view: With Dainis Kristopans, an exceptional player came from the quasi-insolvent Champions League winner Skopje, who was supposed to move on to Paris St. Germain after a six-month loan deal – the most lucrative address in European club handball. The signals did not miss their effect: The foxes, according to the general impression, are now really serious again.

Two months have passed since then – and one can say with all solidarity: If the worldwide Developments at that time were only halfway foreseeable, the Berliners would have guaranteed not to have both transfers. According to the situation, they could even become one of the big losers in the coronavirus crisis: At the beginning of next week, the HBL Bundesliga umbrella organization will finally decide whether the season 2019 / 20 can be continued at all – or whether it will just end prematurely. As of today, the foxes would not even be qualified for the European competition in the new season, whenever it starts. It would be a moderate disaster, at least.

Bob Hanning, the managing director of the association, has good reasons on his side to campaign for the continuation of the game. Hanning submitted a corresponding proposal to colleagues from HBL on Thursday. To make matters worse, the foxes have already devoted a lot of time, money and nerves to the supposed highlight of the season: the final tournament for the EHF Cup, which is to take place in the Max-Schmeling-Halle. Mind you: should. Whether the second deadline, which has already been postponed, is in the stars and depends not least on the HBL decision of the next week.

Therefore, the Berliners who are in 13 Years of the Bundesliga since the resurgence 2007 always soundly budgeted and with all star power in the squad never developing and training their own Have neglected players, basically only want one thing: that they somehow survive the situation and get out of the game without collateral damage.