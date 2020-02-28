“a-large-number-of-potential-immigrants-are-screened-out”

On March 1st 2020 a law will come into force in Germany, which regulates the immigration of workers from third countries : the Immigration Act. This extends the possibility of immigrating for employment reasons to all professions. So far, this was only possible in bottleneck professions, provided that the equivalence to the German qualification could be proven. A restriction by which a large part of the potential immigrants was screened out due to the very special German education and training system. Can the new law circumvent these and other hurdles?

In the future, the priority check will no longer apply. This means that German and EU citizens with the same qualifications are no longer preferred to citizens from third countries. However, this only applies with reservations. This alone should deter potential immigrants, because it remains unclear which criteria can be used to overturn the regulation. Is an economic downturn with rising economic unemployment enough to do this?

But the second hurdle is much more serious, the proof of qualification equivalence, which remains. Germany's special training system for training occupations makes it difficult to provide clear evidence. A relaxation of the quality requirement would go hand in hand with a significantly higher immigration. On the other hand, standards and norms in the recognition process are important to ensure quality assurance.

Other countries solve the problem better

A clearly defined list of points, as used in Canada, could at least reduce the uncertainty. In addition, a mix of rigid rules and softer criteria linked to the labor market bottleneck could make the system more flexible. Solving the conflict of objectives through advice and providing information and making immigration more transparent and flexible will be the Herculean task of the newly founded Central Service Center for Professional Recognition (ZSBA) in the future.

Not least because of the ongoing hurdles, the Federal Government expects 25000 additional immigrants from third countries per year in the future. While this would almost double the immigration to date, it is still far too little to cover the current need for skilled workers in the long term. Various studies assume that net 250000 additional immigrants would have to immigrate so that the workforce potential can at least be kept constant. Despite compensating progress in productivity – through digitization or AI technology – workers 'and employers' associations and chambers of commerce have long warned against underestimating this problem of a lack of skilled workers. It is not only about specialists who have been missing for a long time, but also increasingly about specialists in services and administrations, not only in the private but also in the public sector. Economic policy measures, such as the expansion and ongoing operation of all-day day care centers and schools, the enforcement of the Nursing Strengthening Act and the public investment in climate protection required by all parties due to a lack of personnel, can only be implemented slowly.

Germany must become more attractive as a place of training

Promoting immigration and at the same time solving the problem of qualifying credits is a major challenge. One possibility is to promote education immigration more strongly and to make Germany more attractive as a training location. Current programs such as the triple-win project, which are already aiming to cooperate with the emigration countries for special professions, can be very promising here. As the latest example in Serbia shows, this exchange requires political sensitivity. Otherwise, the impression could quickly arise that Germany wants to bring cheap labor into the country at the expense of other countries increase. Even highly qualified Blue Card holders cannot take on a job in a country other than the country of immigration in a completely flexible manner, for example in order to be able to react appropriately to job loss. On the one hand, you must have worked at least 18 for months in a EU country and on the other hand again a blue card -Apply in the new target country. This results in increased waiting and bureaucracy costs.

The labor mobility of all other specialists from third countries is even more restricted within the European Union: they are immobile inside and mobile outside. Their right of residence is often based on bilateral association agreements, for example under the Western Balkans Agreement or special national regulations. Such special regulations will now also be introduced in Germany with the Immigration Act. However, this does not automatically enable them to start work in another country.

Even if the Immigration Act is the first step in the right direction, the current form will probably only make a small contribution to solving the problem of skilled workers. The specific structure and accompanying measures are necessary to increase the attractiveness of working in Germany for all specialists.

Marius Clemens is a research assistant in the Economic Policy Department at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin.