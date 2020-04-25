a-fuss-about-the-study-of-ineffectiveness-of-remdesivir

Possible setback in the search for a remedy for the novel coronavirus: the active ingredient remdesivir has been reported in a clinical study as a remedy for the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19 failed.

According to a report by the “Financial Times”, it was not possible to improve the health of the patients.

The newspaper referred to a summary of the study, which was apparently inadvertently briefly available on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the clinical test in China 158 infected persons were treated with remdesivir, while a control group of 79 patients did not receive the agent. After a month, reports say 13 that 9 percent of the subjects given Remdesivir had died. In the control group it was 12, 8 percent.

The pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, which developed the drug, rejected the presentation of the study results in the reports . The article published on the WHO website is an “inappropriate” summary of the experiments. The study was ended prematurely due to low participation and was therefore not statistically significant. In addition, a “possible benefit of remdesivir” should be derived from the data, especially in patients in an early stage of the disease.

Remdesivir is currently one of the most promising agents in the fight against the new coronavirus and is already used in individual cases to treat patients. Clinical trials with remdesivir are taking place in several countries. About a week ago, the health-related website Stat reported that the drug had had a major impact on coronavirus patients in a Chicago hospital. According to the report, the drug could be the first approved drug for lung disease.

“We saw people get off the ventilators the day after therapy started were able to “, quotes the medical portal Kathleen Mullane, infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who oversees the remdesivir studies for the University Hospital in Chicago. Most patients would have left the clinic after six days. Mullane said there were “very few” who had to be hospitalized for up to ten days.

Despite the encouraging news, Mullane warned that the study did not include a placebo group for comparison. But one thing is certain, she said: “When we start giving the medicine, we will see the fever curve fall,” she said.

There were also first successes in Germany the drug: At the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), for example, patients were treated with remdesivir. Infectiologist Marylyn Addo spoke of encouraging results. “What can be said so far is that the medication was tolerated very well and we are very satisfied with the course of treatment,” said the senior doctor.

But there were individual case observations – just like the other examples, in which very strong improvements had been made with Remdesivir. The WHO is also testing remdesivir in a large-scale study called “Solidarity Trial” and comparing it with standard treatments and virus inhibitors from AIDS therapy.

Even in a small-scale experiment on monkeys, according to the US, the first treatment successes of the drug have been shown. As scientists commissioned by the US government announced on Friday, the health of the monkeys treated with the virus-inhibiting agent improved significantly after just 12 hours. The preliminary study results have not yet been independently assessed.

After the FT report was published, Gilead shares on Wall Street temporarily lost more than six percent on Thursday. About a week ago, the previously known data from the Chicago study had caused euphoria on the stock exchanges: traders were hoping that the pandemic would be overcome quickly, the stock exchanges in Asia and the US, as well as the Gilead stock, rose.

There is currently no medication and no vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Gilead originally developed Remdesivir to treat diseases caused by the Ebola, Marburg, Mers and Sars viruses. (AFP, Reuters, Tsp)