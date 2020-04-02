a-festival-of-creative-freedom

No football. For weeks, maybe even months. Not even a test game from the training camp in the south, in which the B team of their own club competes against a Romanian second division team. So there is enough time for legendary games from the past. We present some here. Today: World Cup final 1974, Federal Republic of Germany – Netherlands.

The World Cup final 1974 is considered a milestone in football development today – not internationally always in a positive sense. Dutch football, considered innovative and spectacular at the time, embodied by rebellious personalities like Johan Cruyff, was forced to its knees by (supposed) German workers' football. Symbol of this: Hans-Hubert Vogts, always calf biter in the shadow of the Dutch superstar. However, what is often forgotten: the German national team was considered to be perhaps the strongest team in the world just two years earlier. So football philosopher and Guardiolamentor Juan Manuel Lillo compared them with the Barça team of 2012.

The delay of the kick-off (two minutes) took longer than the time to the penalty in the Netherlands (just under one minute). By the way, this first sequence already showed a typical attack by the Dutch team, which was defined by many changes of position: After just under half a minute, Cruyff was the last man behind both central defenders who had moved into midfield (screenshot 1). From there – the actual pelvic builder position as a libero – he started one of his runs, which made him and his counterpart the best players of their time. Coming up, he passed Vogts, Uli Hoeneß had to intervene. Penalty and 1-0 by Neeskens.

Screenshot 1: Johan Cruyff has fallen behind the two central defenders. Photo: Screenshot

This goal, but also the World Cup as such, are exemplary for Cruyff. At that time he was a complete footballer, according to role models like Valentino Mazzola or Alfredo di Stefano. Nominally, he acted as a winger, center forward or tens depending on the game report, but he appeared everywhere throughout the game. The task of his teammates: recognize this, react to finding new positions yourself.

Johan Cruyff is the lateral thinker

Cruyff's own runs without a ball are underestimated: The superstar was in the service of his team at the time, and he always moved with so-called “dummy runs” away from the ball to open space for his teammates.

About Cruyff, who is known for his quotes, and the interpretation of these actions, the following statement from teammate Barry Hulshoff: “We have been discussing space all the time. Cruyff always talked about where people should go, where they stand, and where they shouldn't move. Everything was about creating spaces and getting into the spaces. It was like architecture in the field. We kept talking about the speed of the ball, space and time. Where is the most space? Where's the player who has the most time? We have to play the ball there. Every player had to understand the geometry of the field and the system as a whole. ”

This demanding thinking characterized the player Cruyff in conjunction with his teammates and coaching legend Rinus Michels as much as he should act as a coach later. Position changes like those of the Dutch team – often with left-wing full-back Ruud Krol advancing in the middle and advancing midfielders – turned the man coverage of most teams upside down at the time.

Helmut Schön is the pioneer

To counteract this, changed Helmut Schön – just like mentor Sepp Herberger once in the World Cup final 1954 against Nandor Hidegkuti – the Organization of men's covers. With Schwarzenbeck on Rensenbrink and Breitner on Rep, a three-way chain emerged alongside Libero Beckenbauer, which was to take over the released opponent from played or overrun teammates as protection. Vogts' man cover on Cruyff (screenshot 2) should be game-decisive alongside Bonhof's man cover on Neeskens. The Dutch control center has been removed from the game.

Screenshot 2: Johan Cruyff (with ball) will already received by his guard Berti Vogts in the middle circle. Photo: Screenshot

Germany was, however, offensive despite all from a good side. The interplay Overath-Beckenbauer worked just as well as two years earlier with Netzer, even with significantly less possession. After winning the ball, Müller were in good positions as goal and Hoeneß as switch players, and Hölzenbein and Grabowski (with the most beautiful tunnel in the game) for dribbling.

In contrast to the German team, the Netherlands often had only a few or offensive players in the protection. So here is the small difference between the teams: Germany thought from its own defensive formation on the offensive, the Netherlands vice versa. This was even an advantage on occasion. So it was after almost thirty minutes that Vogts appeared alone in front of the Dutch goalkeeper's glove-less goalkeeper after a breakthrough. Ultimately, it was even the flexible occupation of the right-hand side of Grabowski, Hoeneß and especially Bonhof that initiated the winning goal.

Football Classic Modern

In the end, this game is particularly interesting for the current context for one reason: For both then and now, it was unusual for two complete teams to meet, including aspects that are hardly ever seen today sees (eg change of position or offside trap, which would have failed two halves with today's VAR by the way). The quality and mentality of the individual players stand out.

Defensively, the German team in particular showed the willingness to defend into their own penalty area or to take over assignments from teammates if it was too far away or was played out. It was offensive on both sides for illustrative lessons for creative freedom on the field, without falling into chaos, for jointly intelligent actions without clear guidelines or special patterns, led by exceptional players like Cruyff, Beckenbauer and Müller, who underestimated to this day despite his scoring goals as a footballer

René Maric is assistant coach at the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach. Before that, he regularly wrote for the tactical blog Spielverlagerung.de. So far published in this series: DFB Cup final 1973 Borussia Mönchengladbach – 1. FC Köln, DFB Cup final 1993 Hertha BSC Amateurs – Bayer 04 Leverkusen .