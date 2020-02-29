a-felt-victory-for-hertha-bsc

The mood among Fortuna Düsseldorf fans was pretty exuberant. The game was taking a break, the players were in the cabin, then the Düsseldorf curve began to sing. They celebrated the man whom they blamed for what they considered to be a pleasing interim result. “Jürgen Klinsmann, Jürgen Klinsmann, you are the best man,” it echoed loudly through the arena.

Jürgen Klinsmann has long been history at Hertha BSC, and a similar fate seemed to his successor Alexander Nouri to threaten. One week after the 0: 5 against 1. FC Köln it looked for Hertha again at the break after a debacle. But after the 0-3 deficit, the game took a crazy turn. Thanks to three goals in just over ten minutes, the Berliners made an important 3: 3 draw.

It was clear anyway that Hertha's coach Nouri would have to change his team, as Niklas Stark and Santiago Ascacibar had to serve her yellow card. But he didn't stop there. He made a total of seven changes, including the goalkeeper position. Thomas Kraft was in the starting line-up, the actual goalkeeper Rune Jarstein was on the bench. Goalkeeper coach Zsolt Petry recommended this, Nouri said shortly before kick-off at Dazn.

The exciting question was: How would the team react to the secret protocol of their former coach Jürgen Klinsmann, who announced on Friday that henceforth no longer to be available as an expert for the RTL television station? The answer was initially sobering.

Hertha embarrassed herself once again in the initial phase. After five minutes it was 0-1, after ten it was 0-2. The whole thing was strikingly reminiscent of the appearance a week ago, when the Berliners fell behind early against Cologne. And just like a week ago, it was also 0-3 on Friday evening because Hertha conceded another goal in added time.

The Berliners don't have the best memories of the Düsseldorf arena anyway, since they failed here in the relegation to Fortuna eight years ago. The game on Friday evening was also something of a relegation character. With a win, Hertha would have finally got rid of the biggest relegation worries. Due to the draw, the Berliners keep the distance to the relegation zone at least constant.

Hertha played for a long time without order, without a plan

And after the game came the 3: 3 was almost a victory – and was not to be expected in this form for a long time. In the first half, the Düsseldorf team repeatedly exposed the weaknesses of the reshaped Berlin back four, benefiting from the reluctance of the two offensive foreign players Javairo Dilrosun and Dodi Lukebakio to participate on the defensive.

Before the 1-0 by Kenan Karaman, a steep pass into the intersection of the back four was enough to surprise Hertha's defense. Lukebakio just watched the 2-0 by Erik Thommy, and Karaman's second goal to 3-0 was decisively favored by the passivity of the Berlin couple on the left – in the form of Jordan Torunarigha and Javairo Dilrosun.

Hertha also had chances, but they sprang less from a stringent plan than the vagaries of chance. So when Fortuna's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmaier slipped on the wet lawn, Krzysztof Piatek did not get the ball on goal from an acute angle. Or at 1: 3 Hertha, when Thommy first stepped over the ball after a deflected cross from Vladimir Darida and then steered him with his arm into the goal.

Coach Nouri had taken Dilrosun and Lukebakio from the field for the second half. But up to Thommy's own goal in the middle of the second half, Hertha had given a frightening picture even in a changed line-up – agile, without order, without a plan. But suddenly it was exciting again.

Had Hertha's fans noticed the 1: 3 rather business-like, they were now really loud. Matheus Cunha, who had struggled with himself, his teammates and the referee in the minutes before, hit hard with a low shot next to the post for the connection. The game, which was actually decided long ago, was still exciting.

And it got even better for the Berliners: A quarter of an hour before the end, Kastenmaier brought Piatek down in the penalty area, the following penalty converted the Pole to 3: third It was the signal for a wild final phase in which both teams played for victory and had good chances.