a-brandenburg-farmer-shows-the-food-industry-how-it-can-be-done-better

In the life of Ralf Remmert a lot is about tails. Ring tails, to be precise. The farmer wants his pigs to keep their curly tails. It is not common.

In mass farms, the piglets' tails are cut off. Although this is actually prohibited, it is tolerated to avoid injuries. These arise when the animals in their narrow stables bite each other's tails out of stress.

Pioneer: Ralf Remmert and his Prignitzer Landschwein GmbH. The animals are not neutered and keep their teeth. In the future … Photo: Thilo Rückeis

This does not happen at Remmert. “We have the problem under control,” he says. He considers the docking to be fundamentally wrong. “You take away the pointer for the well-being of the animals,” says the farmer. Because on the tail you can see how it is with the animal. If the curly tail is doing well, the pig is also doing well.

A lot is different at Remmerts Hof in the Prignitz. He does not file his piglets' teeth and leaves the male animals their masculinity, they can grow up as boars.

Not organic, but still a pioneer

Although the Prignitzer Landschwein GmbH is not an organic company – there is a lack of space for exercise – Remmert is still a pioneer. It shows that more animal welfare is possible in pig farming than many say. Already when he 2006 takes over the run-down business in Neudorf, he is clear: “I didn't want to manipulate the animal,” says the farmer. But that's a challenge, especially if you keep thousands of animals like him.

curly tails: Remmerts animals keep their tails. This is a rarity in conventional companies. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

Pigs are intelligent, sociable and have needs. “You have to think from an animal perspective,” says Remmert.

So that boars do not produce a boar smell and cuddle the pigs instead of biting, you have to save them stress. Remmert thinks, tinkers, builds test houses with different zones.

The lying area gets underfloor heating, the pig toilet at the other end of the box is regularly disposed of, oatmeal, beets or silage are thrown on the floor so that the pigs can find their own food.

Currently a new, large stable is being built, in which the sows with their piglets to be able to live together – without the frowned upon crates in which the mother animals are otherwise locked up. “A pig has more emotions than fear and hunger,” remmert knows. Piglets fear separation.

In the future, they will be allowed to stay with their siblings in their birthing stable during their six-month life. Visitors will be able to see the animals from a gallery.

The first guests included Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU). The minister plans to visit the model stable in early April.

New stables cost money

But new stalls cost Money. And that was scarce in the past. Just 1, 30 Euro have pig farmers 2018 for a kilo of meat from the big slaughterhouse operators like Tönnies, Vion or get west meat. This is not enough for investments in animal welfare.

Has built up the cooperation: Sebastian Kühn, head of the Eberswalder Group in Brandenburg. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

That Remmert is still liquid is due to Sebastian Kühn. The 45 year old is the managing director Partner in the Eberswalder Group, which processes pork into sausage or goulash around an hour from Berlin. Because conventional bulk goods can hardly make money, the ex-banker 2017 an idea: he wants to supply the capital region with regional products where animal welfare counts.

The entrepreneur is looking for a pig farmer who wants to invest in better husbandry and pays him a premium of around 30 percent. Remmert is bold. Then you have to open a nearby slaughterhouse to save Remmert's animals from having to travel long distances. Boldly finds it in Perleberg, 30 Minutes drive from Remmerts Hof.

Rewe is the trading partner of the cooperation. The second largest grocer after Edeka sells products from Remmert's animals … Photo: Thilo Rückeis

One important link in the chain is still missing: the trading partner. Rewe bites. The second largest food retailer markets sausage and meat from Remmerts Hof under the Rewe brand “100% Regional “.

In September 2018 the meat is first in the service counters of 21 Rewe markets offered in and around Berlin, meanwhile sausage, packaged meat and other markets have been added. 140 branches in Berlin, Brandenburg and Mecklenburg -Pommern take part.

Pork halves with tails: This is how Eberswalder gets the meat from the slaughterhouse. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

2019 the network received the innovation award of the state of Brandenburg, at the beginning of the year the cooperation was over extended for five years. All partners continued to believe in the goal “to inspire supermarket customers for affordable, high-quality pork from the region of pigs from a particularly animal-friendly husbandry,” says Rewe. “I make products for normal people,” says farmer Remmert.

The cooperation is award-winning and will run for at least another five years

The regional meat costs around two euros per kilo more than mass-produced goods and is supposed to close the gap between organic and cheap. In the meantime, other retail chains are getting a taste for it and are interested in cooperating with Eberswalder and partners. But that is not without problems: Because every dealer brings his own ideas about how much animal welfare is important to him. This could lead to a certain arbitrariness.

The existing cooperation is profitable for all parties. Also for Eberswalder, who are the hinge of the partnership. Although “100 makes regional” so far only a small part of the 100 Million euros in sales, but the idea has potential: “The future is not in the mass market,” Kühn believes.

Around six million people live in Berlin and Brandenburg who 220 Consume millions of pounds of pork a year. People would long for regional food. Eberswalder, the sponsor of the Bundesliga soccer team Union Berlin. is a brand that is rooted in the region. That could fit.

300 Eberswalder Wurst GmbH produces millions of sausages a year. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

The combine was to GDR -Times the largest sausage and meat producer in Europe. A small town with its own slaughterhouse, air-raid shelter, polyclinic and vocational school was established in Britz near Eberswalde. 3000 people worked there, today there are still 300 permanent workers.

After the turn, the downfall began. First there were several changes of ownership, in the year 2000 came the Insolvency. Eckhard Krone, the managing director of the Hennigsdorf steelworks, was brought in as a refurbisher. When there was no buyer for Eberswalder, 2002 Krone took over Sebastian Kühn is his son-in-law, since 2016 the company Kühn belongs to his brother in law.

The Eberswalder boss does not only want to use regional roots in trade. He also has an eye on community catering and wants to supply canteens, school and government canteens in Berlin. Berlin's green consumer protection senator Dirk Behrendt prefers organic goods from Brandenburg, but Kühn believes that the range of organic products will not be enough to fill up Berlin canteens. He therefore sees opportunities for regional, animal welfare-oriented products, even if they are not organic.

Fear of African swine fever

But hopes are overshadowed by a danger that is getting closer and closer, the African swine fever. The virus spread to Brandenburg from Poland except for 20 kilometers approached. If it reached Germany, the crisis would be there.

An infected wild boar would be enough for China to no longer buy German pork. If even a domestic pig is infected, the veterinarians can order that all pigs in the core area must be killed.

Demand could drop

A task force meets every morning at Eberswalder. In the event of an accident, the large disinfection tub at the entrance to the site would be reactivated to clean the wheels of the trucks, and external visitors would no longer have access.

Production could continue with meat that Eberswalder purchases outside of a possible restricted area, but who knows how customers react. They may first avoid pork, even if the disease only affects animals and not humans.

Remmert also uses disinfection tanks and locks to protect its animals. Should it still catch his yard, that would be the Gau. “Then all the animals would be cut to death, from piglets to big sow,” he says. And even though the animals do not get old in other ways, you can see Remmert that the idea of ​​a mass cull affects him.

The animals are “entrusted to him,” he says. And looks at the construction site of his new stable.

