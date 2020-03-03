“a-berlin-bubble”

Berlin could become “at least equal” in the field of life sciences in Boston – a steep thesis that was expressed last week in the Tagesspiegel in the essay by Nikolaus Rajewsky, director of the Berlin Institute of Medical Systems Biology.

Of course it is desirable to emulate Boston, no question about it. And yet the sentence unfortunately has the character of a Berlin air bubble in the style of BVG advertising.

Don't get me wrong: I have been a great advocate of German biotechnology for over 20 years. But based on this experience, I will now speak plainly: As long as the set screws in the German innovation system do not change fundamentally (by fundamentally I mean fundamentally), the dream of a “BOSlin” will have come true very quickly.

High investments in biotechnology

Before comparing yourself to Boston, you should first be aware of how Boston actually managed to become the mecca of biotechnology become. Already 2008 the then governor of Massachusetts, Deval Patrick, announced at the world's largest biotechnology fair, the Bio Convention in San Diego, a ten-year, $ 1 billion investment plan to support biotechnology in the state.

German politicians were not visible at this conference at the time. And this amount does not even include funding that comes directly from Boston institutions.

Photo: Tsp / Julia Schneider / Manuel Kostrzynski

Factors not to be underestimated are the elite institutions in Boston and Cambridge such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, which have also been investing billions in applied research for many years.

Ingmar Hoerr is a biologist and the founder and chairman of the supervisory board of the Tübingen biotech company CureVac, which offers therapies and … Photo: CureVac

These institutions have a completely different understanding of academic research than their German university counterparts. Basic research is important, but there are always bright minds who immediately look for a way to use it with their results from basic research. Patents and license income play a major role in the reputation and funding of these institutions. University-related startups and professors who invest their own money in start-ups are the norm in the USA.

Discouraging – but things could change for the better

This vibrant environment has attracted the world's most relevant and largest venture capitalists, large biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In this ecosystem, the best minds in the world come together to realize their dream of science and scientific applications. Now you can pause and ask: quo vadis, Berlin?

Despite this obviously daunting situation for Berlin, I hope that things will change for the better in Germany for biotechnology. But it is completely counterproductive to want to compare yourself with Boston in its current state.

More on the topic: How can Berlin become the Boston of Europe? A call to develop Berlin into a “cell clinic” based on Virchow's model.

Of course, our biotechnology industry has more to offer than battery factories. And yes, it's true: Germany was once the world's pharmacy. But for decades there has been no political will to build on this excellence. In the German mentality, risks were always placed above opportunities. It was the declared political will that all conceivable authorities would roll up their sleeves to let out a real regulatory rage at the biotechnology companies.

Highly innovative biotechnological production processes, such as insulin production, are already from Germany Migrated for decades. A blockbuster drug like Humira (which for its American buyer has annual sales of 20 US dollars -Dollar) was sold by a German pharmaceutical company at a ridiculously low price. We still feel these aftermath. As long as there is no fundamental rethinking, we shouldn't use the Boston name.

The coronavirus epidemic shows how important biomedical innovation is

The Covid – 19 – Epidemic currently shows us how much we are dependent on biotechnological innovations. This is just one example of how urgently these innovations are necessary. Not only to fight epidemics, but also for incurable diseases such as cancer, for maintaining the health of an aging population, for feeding the world and against climate change through CO2 fixation and the use of new biological energy sources. These are the future issues for which we have to offer a solution in Europe.

First initiatives are going in the right direction, such as the European Innovation Council (EIC) or the German Agency for Jump Innovations (SprinD ) who try to pump higher financial support into high technology.

It is even more important that they also try to initiate a paradigm shift. For example, by putting the word “failure” aggressively into the mouth for the first time: because failure is part of sustainable success. Without a first-time failure, disruptive technology, a “jump innovation”, is not ready for the market. The general population must be willing to take on a certain risk.

Let us imagine that German insurance and pension funds would only invest one percent of their assets in biotechnology. Then five billion euros would be available each year for our innovative strength. And the risk of investing one of a hundred euros in personal pension provision in biotechnology should also be manageable for private households. If that happens, I would actually be ready to see more than just hot air in the term “BOSlin”.