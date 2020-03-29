a-bath-in-milk-and-a-meal-with-bangs

Prince George, his brother Louis and their sister, Princess Charlotte, applaud all those who are sacrificing themselves for the corona sufferers in the British health care system. The video of the queen's great-grandchildren shared on social media touches many Brits.

Other royals also joined the applause. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was more energetic. The actress donated one million dollars to children who currently have no hot meals due to the corona crisis. Lionel Richie thinks 35 years after the charity hit “We are the World” was released about one New edition after. He is currently staying at home. As often as he tried, he couldn't think of any other title.

This crisis affects everyone around the world. Britney Spears deals with domestic seclusion in her own way. She built a virtual catwalk, dipped it in her closet, and now shows parts of the network community “that I didn't even know I had,” she told US magazine People.

But what to do if you feel helpless during this time and suffer from loss of control? Lady Gaga came up with a good answer early on: Try it with kindness. “It is so important to recognize that we are a global, gracious and unique community,” she wrote on Instagram.

“If we treat each other lovingly, we can be part of the solution to a world problem.” Out of consideration, she decided to refrain from contact and to live in quarantine with her dogs.

The terminator cheers

Arnold Schwarzenegger tackles the crisis robustly by trying to cheer up his followers. The Austrian-born terminator hits the hearts of country Americans and animal lovers when he gathers ponies and donkeys around his kitchen table in the video.

However, subtle messages resonate. The donkey – as the most modest of all mounts – biblically known from the escape of the holy family and Palm Sunday with the arrival in Jerusalem, symbolizes the slowdown of life in times of crisis to a minimum.

The pony could stand for a better life – afterwards, when everything is over. Most recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up smoking a cigar in the pool, from where he especially urged the students during the spring holidays to be reasonable and to stay at home.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives clever advice. Photo: Instagram

Also in the bathroom A pet shouldn't be missing: While the “Terminator” appealed to his youth, a Yorkshire terrier patted behind his back and sipped a little of the actor's bathing water.

Singer Madonna was less exemplary and appropriate to the situation. As the “Gala” reported, she had to experience a shit storm after presenting herself in the milk bath with rose petals and finding that what was so terrible about the virus was also the great thing about it: “It is the great leveler.”

The diva's followers didn't see it that way. One of them was a mother who had to wait for milk for her toddler in front of the supermarket and obviously considered the pop queen's bathroom to be a waste.

Many celebrities are already sick. For example Johannes B. Kerner, Friedrich Merz, moderator Oliver Pocher and Placido Domingo, who lives in quarantine. US actor Mark Blum, known from Crocodile Dundee, died of the disease last week.

The singer of the band Rammstein Till Lindemann, however, is not affected by the corona virus. At least, the band announced on their website. The 57 year old had been admitted to a hospital by the band's doctor on Thursday evening and was on the following night Intensive care unit spent. In the meantime, he is feeling better that the test for the corona virus was negative.

Cathy Hummels wears mask. Photo: Instagram

While singers and film stars also communicate with fans on social media with the support of their PR agents, queens and queens are usually limited to strict restraint. Especially when it comes to current events.

The fact that the Queen spoke up personally in this situation is like a bang. “We all have to change our normal daily routines for the good of the community we live in,” she writes. Times like this reminded them that English history was shaped by people who pulled together and who could concentrate on a common goal. But she was certain “that we would meet this challenge”.

More free time for Harry

Prince Harry, who just moved again with Mrs. Meghan, will have even more free time in the future. The “Invictus Games” he initiated for veterans, which were supposed to take place in The Hague in summer, are now being postponed for a year.

The couple, released from their royal duties, flew to California on a private jet last week. According to the British “Sun”, the move had been planned for a long time: “They realized that Canada didn't fit for various reasons and they wanted to settle in the Los Angeles region,” it said.

As already reported, Elizabeth II retired to Windsor. She was said to have had contact with her eldest son Charles, who tested positive for Corona, the last day before he appeared to have been infected with the virus.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his family set an example even before the British royals, which could also be seen from bourgeois windows in Berlin these days. Together they applauded the helpers who are fighting the consequences of the virus from the balcony of Huis ten Bosch Castle in The Hague.

A glass of red wine

Queen Margrethe Denmark had expressed itself early on, like the Queen. “Our reality is upside down. That demands us all ”, translated“ The North Schleswig ”their words. It feels terrible and unreal, but it is “our new reality and we have to see and learn that we all have to do something about it.”

Otto Waalkes shared a typical East Frisian health recipe. His youngest Ottifant sits in a green armchair and advises: “Stay home and have a delicious cup of tea. That is healthy! Then the bad times will pass faster. ”

Reinhard Mey, who, like David Garrett, quickly joined the #WirBleibenZuhause solidarity campaign, uses harder guns. He sings, sitting in the kitchen next to a glass of red wine, “Come on, pour my glass again …” In the video it becomes clear that this time he will not say “good night” to various friends, but will have it refilled exclusively by Ms. Hella .

Actor Tom Hanks has survived the disease well: After his two-week Covid – 19 – Quarantine in Australia, he has now returned to the USA with his wife Rita Wilson. The “New York Post” reported on Friday that the two had arrived in Los Angeles by private jet – and couldn't look any happier. The 63 year old Oscar winner knelt down on the airport runway and then danced.