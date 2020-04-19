99-year-old-collects-30-million-euros-in-donations

The death numbers follow the Italian curve, healthcare workers use self-made masks and protective suits, the government has just extended the lockdown by at least three weeks – the British are desperately looking for good news these days.

As if on command, a World War II veteran shuffled through the media and straight into the hearts of the nation: Captain Thomas (“Captain Tom”) Moore wanted his 100. Don't just let your birthday pass at the end of the month.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

With the help of his daughter, the 99 – year-olds in Holy Week made a call for donations to the public and asked for 1000 Lb (1149 Euro) for the National Health System NHS. In return, he will 100 times each 25 meters in the garden of the family estate in the county of Bedfordshire up and down.

Soon the old man had to interrupt his daily physical exercise because local, then national, and finally international radio and television stations wanted to interview him. And the amount that hundreds of thousands of Britons donated in honor of Captain Tom rose as exponentially as the sick curves.

The original amount was already reached on Good Friday. As Moore on Thursday morning, finely dressed in a blue blazer with his military orders, for 100 . Walking through the garden with his walker, more than £ 12 million had been received on the Just Giving website, “an absolutely fantastic sum,” said the ex-soldier in his crystal-clear accent, the so-called Queen's English, with a touch of his northern English Home Yorkshire.

Tom Moore also causes a sensation on Twitter

Not only the pronunciation involuntarily reminds the British of their monarch. Moore also embodies those virtues that the nation recalls during the crisis: energy, improvisational skills, cohesion – and that cool stoicism, the famous “stiff upper lip”.

Both share the world war experience. While the then Princess Elizabeth worked as a car mechanic, Moore commanded troops in India and Burma, later working as a trainer for motorized units.

[Verfolgen Sie alle neuen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in unserem Liveblogs zum Virus weltweit und zum Virus in Berlin.]

The scarce 94 – The queen of the year recently gave her subjects courage in a short TV address: “We can comfort ourselves by seeing each other again.” Captain Tom expressed it similarly when asked how to do it because best to deal with the current crisis? “I just think: 'Tomorrow will be a good day.' That's how I always kept it.” A few hours later, the hashtag “Tomorrow will be a good day” caused a sensation on Twitter.

70 Percentage of Covid – 19 Deceased were older than 75

The enthusiasm for Moore's initiative certainly contributes to the fact that the encouragement comes from a member of the generation that, like everywhere else, is particularly affected by Sars-CoV-2. According to a statement by the statistics authority ONS, in March 70 were percent to Covid – 19 deceased in Age over 75 years.

Only in the past few days have the British learned that the government had never counted those who died in old people's homes and nursing homes without being hospitalized. In addition to the NHS staff, the hundreds of thousands of nurses who take care of the aging population are increasingly coming into the public eye.

He himself had treatments for skin cancer and had undergone hip surgery two years ago, Moore reported to the BBC and raved about his “wonderful” experiences: ” I was treated patiently and kindly by everyone involved, that was really astonishing. “As long as his countrymen's joy in donating continues – until Sunday noon there were 26 million pounds (almost 30 million euros) received – the sprightly pensioner now wants to continue walking.

Prince Harry calls Moore's action “absolutely impressive”

Also Prince William (37) gave money – however the Kensington Palace did not give the sum. Doctors, nurses, athletes and politicians congratulated the British. What Captain Tom Moore did was “absolutely impressive,” said Harry on Sunday.

“It's not just what he did, but also how she did it People reacted to it, “said the 35 – Year-olds in the “Declassified” podcast for military personnel. Among other things, Harry campaigns for war disabled people. The prince also thanked the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who wanted to take care of the risk groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the senior was inspiring. And indeed: The 90 year old Margaret Payne wants it War veterans do the same and collect a large donation for the British healthcare system.

The elderly has set herself the goal of 282 Time to go up her stairs. This corresponds to the height of a mountain in Scotland, which she climbed for the first time as a teenager. Payne has had problems with her knees since childhood.

Even the 90 – year old Margaret Payne is now collecting donations

Pensioner Payne had 10. 000 Pound set as target – but by Friday evening came more than 13 times so much together. She started her fundraising campaign on Easter Sunday and hopes to have finished it in just under two months.

The NHS employees are wonderful. “Every day they risk their lives,” said the 90 year old Payne, who now wants to help in her own way and keeps torturing herself up the stairs. She never really liked mountaineering, also because of her knee problems, but she did love fishing, said the senior from Ardvar in northern Scotland. Even today she likes to go for a walk in the garden in good weather – but not in strong winds, because her house is quite high. “Then I'm afraid of being blown over.”

Margaret Payne wants 282 Go up your stairs. Photo: Margaret Payne / Press Association / dpa

The funds come from an amalgamation of large and small charities that care for the employees and patients of NHS institutions. This includes conversation therapies for nurses in the intensive care unit as well as toys for children with cancer.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden:checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

Excluded from financing are so-called core tasks such as The government itself should be responsible for the salaries of the approximately 1.2 million NHS employees or the procurement of protective clothing, which is threatening to become scarce in the corona virus pandemic everywhere.

Traditionally everyone received 100 – year-olds on their jubilee day a greeting card from the Queen. This time another dignity could be added to the monarch's congratulations to Captain Tom Moore. A petition calling for the knighthood of Moore received more than half a million signatures within a few hours.

Downing Street promptly assured Boris Johnson that he would recover after his recovery the Covid – 19 disease “Of course, examine ways to thank Captain Tom for his heroic effort.” The TV reporter asked what he thought of a possible knighthood. “Well, Sir Thomas Moore sounds pretty good,” was the sly answer.