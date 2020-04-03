99-important-questions-and-answers-about-the-pandemic

The corona virus currently dominates the world in a way no one could have imagined even two months ago. Here we have compiled some of the currently most important questions about the virus, its spread, its consequences, the research on it and much more. We also give an overview of how you can protect yourself and others.

This ranges from the question of what a mouthguard brings, to what symptoms can occur or what you can do in the event of an illness , up to the topic of whether your pet is also at risk.

First of all, the most important tips on how everyone can effectively protect themselves: Regularly washing your hands with soap, if possible keep more than two meters away from other people, especially infected or possibly infected people. In addition, one should absolutely avoid touching the mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. Also shaking hands is currently not a sign of politeness, but ignorance.

1. What are viruses?

Viruses are tiny structures that contain genetic material (DNA or RNA). They are not considered living organisms in biology, among other things because they do not have their own metabolism and are dependent on “host cells” for the distribution of their genetic material, which they reprogram so that they themselves produce viruses in large numbers. Host organisms can be bacteria, but also archaebacteria, fungi and other nucleated unicellular and multicellular organisms – from slipper animals and plants to humans. Viruses were discovered at the end of the 19. Century. The first virus discovered was one that affected tobacco plants: the tobacco mosaic virus, which is still very important in research today.

2. Why do viruses trigger illnesses?

Infection with a virus can be unproblematic for the infected organism, but also threatening. This is how people catch a lot of different viruses in the course of their lives. Even if the immune system does not immediately neutralize them, many have little or no effect. Others, the rabies virus, for example, are almost 100 percent of cases fatal.

One hypothesis why some viruses make you very sick is that this is in the interest of the virus because it makes it easier for it to spread – for example, by coughing. This contradicts that very similar viruses behave very differently here. For a virus to spread, it has to destroy its host cell, and many destroyed cells mean inflammation and usually also increased “poison” concentrations, among other things triggered by the dying tissue, which leads to symptoms of the disease.

In fact, a so-called evolutionary strategy of viruses seems to be to find a balance between damage to the organism and protection of the organism. Because an immediately dying host is not a good vehicle for retransmission. Too little cell destruction and thus the release of viruses is an equally limiting factor. This could also be a reason why new viruses that have jumped from animals to humans can be very dangerous. Because such a balance only has to develop over long evolutionary periods.

3. What is behind the terms Sars-CoV-2 and Covid – 12?

The currently as “that Coronavirus ”officially called Sars-CoV-2. It has most likely passed from animals to humans. As far as is known, this happened via live animals traded on a market in Wuhan, China. It is currently assumed that bats are the natural host and that the pathogen came into humans through another animal intermediate host. The pathogen is referred to as Sars-CoV-2 because it affects the Sars pathogen from 2002 / 03 is very similar , is classified by experts as a variant of this virus. “CoV” stands for “Corona Virus”. The “2” means that it is the second known Sars virus.

The disease that is caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus is officially called Covid – 19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).

4. What is the novel coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are comparatively large, spherical viruses that have an envelope. Unlike the round rhinoviruses, which are responsible for colds and look more like a ball, they appear like a crown under the electron microscope (Latin: corona). Researchers have described hundreds of types of coronavirus. They can cause very different diseases in mammals, birds and fish. If they reproduce, their genetic makeup can also change, they can mutate. This can lead them to switch from one species that they previously used as a host to another. In this way, they can also be dangerous for people, even though they had only infected animals. The novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 triggers a respiratory disease, the Covid – 19 is called.

5. How are coronaviruses transmitted?

As with other pathogens of diseases of the mouth, nose, throat and lungs, both smear infections and droplet infections are possible. Droplet infection seems to play a much more important role. Viruses that are in tiny droplets of liquid that get into the air when sneezing or coughing, for example, are absorbed with the air we breathe. They then mostly colonize the mouth and throat first. But even when speaking, transmissions are conceivable if you are close to the person speaking. Getting infected through the air we breathe on the street, for example while riding a bicycle, is not entirely impossible, but very unlikely. Nevertheless, you should also pay attention to distance here.

Transmission is also possible by smear infection. It occurs when contaminated people or surfaces are touched, for example by hand, and then this hand is brought up to the nose, mouth or eyes. This is how the viruses get to the mucous membranes.

6. How contagious is the new corona virus?

Sars-CoV-2 is considered highly contagious. The causes of this are not fully known. It is certain that infected people in the early phase of the disease have a large number of viruses in the throat, which they can excrete through coughing. This infects other people. However, even with highly infectious viruses, it takes a certain amount of infection to become infected. Even if you have direct contact with infected people, you do not necessarily have to be infected if you take protective measures.

If only a few viruses are able to transfer to another person, the immune system is also quite in able to mobilize enough defenses in time to prevent an outbreak of the disease. When a large number of viruses skip, the immune system often cannot get this important initial advantage.

7. Are there different variants of the virus, and are they differently aggressive?

After the death of a 16 -year-old French woman, the country's director general for health, Jérome Salomon, was quoted as saying that the young woman had probably had a particularly aggressive variant of the virus. In fact, two main variants have been known so far, one of which may trigger severe courses more often than the other. However, this has not been proven. Statements such as the Solomon Islands, in which speculations about rare, supposedly particularly aggressive variants are speculated, have so far been without any scientific basis.

8. Will the corona virus spread less if it gets warmer?

It is possible. Whether Covid – 19 Seasonally behaves similarly to influenza or milder colds, the transmission and disease rates of which are lower in warm months, is unknown. However, there is reason to believe that there could be at least some relief in this direction. On the one hand, the tendency for people to stay close together in rooms that are not or poorly ventilated decreases in the warmer seasons. This can contribute to less frequent transmission.

There is also a little known factor. The expert on the spread of infectious diseases, Elizabeth McGraw from Pennsylvania State University, points to him: coughed or sneezed mini-droplets sink faster to the ground in warmer, wetter summer air for purely physical reasons – and thus from the area in which they are inhaled than at low temperatures and lower air humidity. The increased UV radiation in summer can also contribute to the faster destruction of virus particles on surfaces outside.

All of these effects should be rather small compared to the hoped-for effects of the currently applicable measures . Experts now assume that possible seasonal factors will only play a subordinate role in the further course.

9. Will the corona virus come back next fall / winter?

At first it is completely unclear whether it will be significantly suppressed by then. And of course the mechanisms discussed in the previous point also apply in reverse, which in turn could lead to increased transmission rates. However, as has often been mentioned, it is a pathogen that is completely new to humans and has only been known for a few months. Therefore there is no corresponding experience.

10. How long does it take to get sick after an infection?

According to current assumptions, the time between transmission of the pathogen and onset of the disease (the incubation period) can be up to 14 days. Usually, however, it is apparently not more than five days. However, two other aspects have to be mentioned here: On the one hand there are at least indications that in exceptional cases it can also last longer than 14 days can. In addition, the incubation period says nothing about how long people who are not at all noticeably ill or recognizable but are infected remain infectious. Experience with other pathogens suggests that such people could pass the virus on for long periods of time.

11. What are the symptoms of a Covid – 19 – Disease?

The symptoms are similar to those of a cold, for example Scratching in the throat and increased temperature, general malaise and, in combination, fatigue. Very often infected people report fever and then dry cough as the first symptoms. The Robert Koch Institute continuously evaluates the symptoms of the cases of illness in Germany: cough, fever and runny nose are the three most common companions of the illness. Loss of sense of smell and taste also appears to occur frequently, but is not uncommon with other respiratory infections. Diarrhea occurs in some cases.

There are also reports of cases in which those affected had completely atypical symptoms and the finding was created by chance. It is almost impossible for even experienced doctors to diagnose the disease in the early phase without laboratory tests.

In severe cases where the viruses can multiply in the lungs, shortness of breath occurs from around the second week of illness on.

12. What is the difference between coronavirus and flu?

The number of Covid – 19) As of early April, deaths are already significantly higher than those caused by influenza in this flu season. The symptoms are partly the same or similar, with severe flaking for Covid – 19 – Diseases but rather atypical. The differences lie, among other things, in the molecular mechanism by which the viruses gain access to their host's cells – and where they do so in the respiratory tract.

Initially, experts assumed that the new coronavirus was similar to the Sars virus 2003 behaves and primarily affects lung cells deep in the bronchi. In the meantime, however, researchers have found that Sars-CoV-2 is found in enormous quantities in the upper respiratory tract, and the virus density is even higher than that of the influenza viruses of the flu. This is because the Sars-CoV-2 viruses can also ripen there in the throat, while the Sars virus from 2003 that could not.

The more pneumologists, virologists and intensive care doctors learn about the disease, the more If you see them, the more there are other clear differences to the flu and even to pneumonia caused by the flu virus. For example, the signs of infection in the lungs on CT images are very different from those in other viral pneumonia. The patients' shortness of breath is “different,” says Regensburg lung specialist Michael Pfeifer, which is why you have to adjust the type of ventilation.

13. What symptoms should you contact a doctor about?

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises you to contact a doctor if you experience these symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath. In these cases, you should call your family doctor first, as these are also typical side effects of other respiratory diseases. Therefore, these symptoms are not enough to trigger a test for the coronavirus. According to the medical on-call service of the statutory health insurance associations, such a test can be considered if these three main symptoms are added to these conditions: The person concerned belongs to a risk group, i.e. has previous illnesses or is older than 60 years, he had in the last 14 days of contact with a person who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, or who is involved in work or volunteer work with people who have a high risk of illness for Covid – 19 and therefore have to be protected, so he works as a doctor or nurse in a hospital, nursing home or at an outpatient nursing service .

14. If I show flu symptoms but have been vaccinated against flu, I can assume that Covid – 19 to suffer?

No. It is generally the case that a flu vaccination only protects against the flu pathogens that a panel of experts had identified months before as the main problematic virus types of the coming season. Otherwise, the huge amounts of vaccine serum that are necessary could not be produced using the methods currently used. However, there are always other variants, against which the vaccination does not protect or offers less protection.

In addition, it may be that the immune system has not reacted sufficiently to a vaccination. So it is possible to get flu despite the flu shot. It is also possible that “flu symptoms” occur that are due to another respiratory virus, ie neither the new corona virus nor an influenza virus. It is also possible that symptoms are triggered by bacterial pathogens.

15. Suspected infection – what should I do?

First of all, precautions should be taken to protect others from possible transmission (see our detailed list of precautions and behaviors). This also includes avoiding going to the family doctor's office if possible and staying in the middle of other waiting people. You can call the family doctor's office and discuss the situation with a doctor or staff and get advice on how to proceed.

The health offices of the districts in Berlin each offer telephone service. As a rule, one should visit the special coronavirus examination sites. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, you should stay at home and be careful not to pass on the possible pathogen. If breathlessness occurs, professional help should be sought immediately.

You can also call the rescue center of the nearest hospital, especially if you show severe symptoms. The medical on-call service can be reached at 116117. There is a central hotline in Berlin (0 30 9028 2828). The Robert Koch Institute also offers an online tool in which local and regional contact points are played out across the postal code in Germany.

16. How does a coronavirus test work?

In order to detect coronaviruses, the doctor needs a smear from the throat or “sputum”, that is, expectoration deep from the lungs. The latter is not easy to get, so throat swabs are the norm. At first, it was thought that the viruses multiply especially in deeper regions of the respiratory tract and that throat swabs may not be sufficient. Infectious medical experts soon found out that the viruses usually also occur in “enormous amounts” in the upper throat area, as the virologist Christian Drosten says.

established Sars tests developed procedures Genetic makeup of the virus. It is the current standard test. However, the process is relatively complex and takes a long time because the tiny amounts of genetic material present in a sample first have to be reproduced. Tests that contain antibodies themselves and thus detect protein components of the virus – and that much faster – already exist.

However, blood is required for them instead of a throat swab. They will soon be used on a larger scale. How safe and reliable they are exactly has to be examined in detail.

17. What happens to the swab?

Once the swab has been taken, virological laboratories can use the standard test kit to detect the presence of the virus based on its genetic material. However, it is not possible to distinguish whether it is actually an infectious virus or maybe just leftover genetic material after surviving infection.

However, it is likely that it is an active virus. For the actual detection it would actually be necessary to try to cultivate the viruses in cell cultures. This can only be done in exceptional cases. If the test is negative for an existing flu-like illness, it is highly likely that the symptoms are not caused by Sars-CoV – 19 to be triggered.

18. Is it true that it is difficult to Covid – 19 may be ill, but a throat swab is negative?

In fact, the virus not only seems to migrate from the throat to the lungs in severe cases, but is often no longer detectable in the throat if this has happened. In contrast, large amounts of virus are found in the sputum from the lungs. This also means that in people who are already hospitalized with severe symptoms, the throat swab is not sufficient to rule out a Sars-CoV-2 infection.

19. How do antibody tests work and why do we need them?

Whoever is infected with the coronavirus needs about ten days before the first antibodies are formed in the blood. Two or three weeks after the infection you have clear antibodies in your blood. This can be measured using a blood sample. These antibody tests are called ELISA tests, in German they are called enzyme immuno-tests.

The advantage of these tests: antibodies can be detected in the blood, even if the infected person did not feel any signs of the infection. The antibodies remain in the body even after the disease has subsided. Such a test could be used to identify people who were already infected and who are now immune to the virus. You could go back to work. Such tests would be extremely important, especially for clinic and nursing staff.

20. What is the difference between the antibody test and the previous tests?

So far, so-called PCR tests have mainly been used to test people for the novel coronavirus SARS Cov-2. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. In this test, a patient's throat swab is first taken. In the laboratory, the genetic information of the virus is copied, duplicated and a color reaction is generated.

The advantage of this test is the very high accuracy, harmless corona viruses are not shown. The disadvantages include that the test takes several hours, plus the transport route. In addition, the virus can only be reliably detected in the first week of the disease, since viruses migrate from the throat to the lungs in the second week.

21. How threatening is the disease Covid – 19?

It is – for example, two people from Wuhan were flown to Germany – demonstrated that people can be infected and cope with the virus, with almost no or no symptoms. Even people who show symptoms usually don't get seriously ill. It is currently assumed that the proportion of the rather mild, cold-like courses is approximately 80 Percentage of those who show clear symptoms at all could lie.

How large is the proportion of people who show almost no symptoms at all among all the infected is unknown. Based on the experience of the countries particularly affected in China and Italy, the authors of the emergency plan for Berlin clinics expect that around five percent of the confirmed infections must be treated in intensive care in hospitals. However, this number is controversial. What is certain, however, is that a small percentage, which still cannot be reliably determined, leads to serious progress. As a rule, their condition worsens in the second week, when they develop pneumonia. The condition may deteriorate further in about the third week.

This phase is characterized, among other things, by an excessive, non-specific immune reaction that can also attack other organs. Such severe courses require intensive medical treatment, such as ventilation and hydration by “drip”. Antibiotics may also be necessary due to bacterial infections that develop due to the weakened immune system and the attacked lung tissue. However, clinicians report that such additional bacterial infections with Covid – 19 rarely occur.

Overall, the disease must be considered threatening because it can be fatal and at the beginning of the infection there is no telling which course the disease will ultimately take. If one could estimate this better, then it would also be possible to treat particularly vulnerable patients early and in a special and resource-intensive manner.



22. How many people have been infected, died or recovered worldwide so far?

Here the numbers change daily. The website of Johns Hopkins University is constantly updated. “Total confirmed” means: total confirmed cases. “Total deaths”: Total deaths. “Total recovered”: Total recovered. The numbers are fraught with uncertainty. For example, one has to assume that a large number of people who show or have no or slight symptoms are or were infected, but do not enter these statistics because they have not been or have not been tested.

The Robert Koch Institute also provides figures for Germany every day, some of which differ significantly from those of the source mentioned above. The reason for this is the access of the two institutions to partially differing data sources and the different publication dates of the figures. The interactive map of the Tagesspiegel with information down to the district level uses the figures of the Robert Koch Institute, but also other sources.

23. Are there risk groups who are particularly at risk of falling ill?

The majority of coronavirus deaths have so far been caused by older people with previous illnesses, including the majority of the severe courses without a fatal outcome. In addition, the disease appears to be more dangerous for men than for women. One reason for this may be that men are more frequently heavy smokers and predestined lung damage due to tobacco use predestines them for severe courses. However, the data situation is still not sufficient here.

And there are indications that it can also be different in situations where the determining factors are also far from clear. As of the end of March, the age structure of the patients treated in the Regensburg area who need a ventilator is significantly more mixed. According to the Charité virologist Christian Drosten, the overall data suggest that children are seriously less seriously ill than adults and that pregnant women are not particularly at risk. Nevertheless, adolescents are already affected by Covid – 19 died.

24. What are the dangers for Children?

Children, as far as data are available, have rarely been affected by serious events. But the more the virus spreads, the more often individual children and adolescents become seriously ill. An infant recently died in the United States and a sixteen-year-old died in France, who, according to the studies, had not suffered from any previous illnesses.

Why these young people in particular are affected by severe courses, but most of the others are not is unclear. As with adults, pre-existing conditions or undetected immune deficiencies could be the cause. It is also important that young people who do not or hardly get sick may be effective carriers. This is especially true under normal circumstances, if no social distancing is practiced and forced.

Among other things, due to their stay in daycare centers and schools, they are at increased risk of infection. Added to this is their often not yet fully developed ability to pay attention to hygiene or even to keep away from others. Children who may be infected should be isolated at home as much as possible. Since older people are particularly at risk, visits to or from grandma and grandpa should be avoided.

25. Are pregnant women and the children they carry out particularly at risk?

So far there are no indications. However, this is possible. This is the case with other viruses, among other things because the mother's immune system changes due to pregnancy. It must apply here that expectant mothers and newborns, even if the data are not clear, must be given special protection and support, as far as this is possible.

That newborns can be infected is Proven in China since February. An infected mother's baby carried the virus. It is unclear whether it was infected in the womb, at birth or shortly afterwards. Pregnant women, like everyone else at the moment, should pay particular attention to protection against infection. You should do this very consciously and also confidently towards others.

And knowing that you should take all possible precautions and thus massively reduce the anyway not proven but only possibly existing special risk be stressed as little as possible by the circumstances. Partners must support the women in the best possible way and with understanding.

26. I am young and my immune system seems to be working. Why should I still be careful?

This raises the question of solidarity with the weakest. If you do not become ill or only mildly ill, but spread the virus further, you can ultimately be to blame for serious illnesses of others and even deaths. In addition, young people who do not have any previous medical conditions are seriously ill. There are also deaths in this group.

27. Could really be up to 70 Percentage of the world's population falls ill, as a Harvard researcher claims?

This is a statement by Marc Lipsitch, a proven expert. However, he does not speak of illnesses, but of infections. Since firstly one does not yet know enough about the virus and secondly there is nowhere in the world experience with a pandemic in its current form and under the conditions of 21. Century, predictions by experts are also uncertain. In this respect: Yes, it could be that the virus infects large parts of the world population.

But then probably not all of them would really “get sick”, and most of them not seriously. Nevertheless, the consequences would be very serious and, even if the mortality rate was less than one percent, there would be many fatalities. But it could also be that the virus loses virulence due to genetic changes and the situation calms down. As always in situations where there are obvious risks, but many details are unclear, the following must apply: act as carefully, prudently and considerately as possible, but do not allow yourself to be “infected” by panic.

28. If sooner or later most people become infected with Sars-CoV-2 anyway, why does it make any sense to protect themselves?

Those who have survived the infection without consequential damage are actually in a very advantageous situation. He or she can also be of great help in fighting the epidemic. However, the approach of consciously exposing yourself to the risk of infection is comparable to Russian roulette.

Because whether you get through the illness without going through a serious course or even endanger your life if you get sick is by no means safe even for younger people who consider themselves healthy and strong.

And those who fall ill during a phase in which the health system may have reached its capacity limits, for the one or the other optimal care is not guaranteed. In addition, even if you are not seriously ill, you may endanger others through your own infectivity. Here too, based on current knowledge, it is sensible and in solidarity to adhere to the maxim to do everything possible so that “the pandemic curve” runs as flat as possible.

29. Can you get infected a second time?

There is at least evidence of this, for example in a woman in Japan, but also in people in China. At the end of March, reports came from Wuhan, the first epicenter of the epidemic, where up to ten percent of people who were actually considered to be recovered had a positive test. However, the findings could also have been cases in which the disease simply had not yet cured and the virus had not completely disappeared.

Another hypothesis is that the immune system in these people is indeed works adequately to control the virus, but not to the extent necessary for the virus to completely disappear. In any case, virological examinations suggest that the interaction between the immune system and the virus follows normal rules and that persons who have been ill are at least immune for the foreseeable future.

30 . Can people from Covid – 19 have recovered, help the sick?

This is actually possible, and This is done in two different ways: On the one hand, people who have survived the disease are most likely immune to the virus. So you can probably get in touch with acutely infected people without danger, e.g. help in neighborhood help with the care and support of people in home quarantine.

In addition, it is basically conceivable to get blood plasma from recovered people win. Antibodies to the virus should be in this part of the blood. It could be injected into sick people. If the antibodies were present in sufficient numbers, they would neutralize a corresponding number of viruses. If the treatment were given in time, this would alleviate symptoms and give the immune system of the sufferer more time to form defense molecules themselves.

This approach is being worked on at the Hannover Medical School, for example. It is established from other diseases, already in the 30 years of the last century, children who were sick during a measles epidemic were injected with plasma, which had a very helpful effect. The problem in the current situation is that there are still relatively few proven recoveries compared to the number of sufferers.

Therefore, even if the people were willing to donate plasma, there would be relatively few donors to disposal. There are probably many more corona infected and recovered than officially known. But to find them and win them for a plasma donation would be very expensive. It would also be possible to import frozen plasma from donors from areas where the epidemic is already subsiding and where not all plasma donations are needed for local patients, for example from the province of Hubei in China.

31. How are the seriously ill treated in the hospital?

Since there are so far no drugs that can be used to treat the disease causally, i.e. to fight the coronavirus, hospital therapy is particularly important to alleviate the severe symptoms, prevent complications such as bacterial infections or heart damage, and give the affected lungs time to recover. Because Covid – 19 is, according to experts, especially “destructive” for the lung cells. That is why ventilation is particularly important in hospitals. According to the therapy recommendations of the German Society for Internal Intensive Care Medicine, patients with shortness of breath should have more than 30 breaths per minute are supplied and monitored in the intensive care unit. There are three different technical procedures for ventilation, which are used depending on the severity of the lung damage: with non-invasive devices, ventilation takes place via a mask and with invasive ventilation devices via tubes in the lungs. Doctors often choose the prone position because experience has shown that the lungs can be better ventilated. Because of the foreign body in the throat and lungs, patients are often immobilized with medication. A third procedure is used when the lungs fail completely. Then, with the help of a so-called ECMO (“extracorporeal membrane oxygenation”), the patient's blood is led into the device, where it is directly saturated with oxygen and returned to the body.

Ventilation is necessary for days, often one or two weeks.

32. Do seriously ill people, for whom medicine can no longer hope for a cure, fear “suffocating suffocation”?

Some phrases from the news flood of the last few days particularly shocked: There is talk of patients to whom “you can no longer help”, who are “sent home” by clinics and “suffocate” there. But that's wrong. “We have good aids against shortness of breath, and also against the associated fear and restlessness,” says Wiebke Nehls, senior physician at the Heckeshorn Lung Clinic at the Helios Clinic Emil von Behring in Zehlendorf. These symptoms are not new to lung specialists. “We have mastered the handling of it,” says Nehls. If ventilation proves to be (no longer) sensible, opioids are used that can be dosed precisely, as well as sedatives that act against anxiety and restlessness.

33. Are there doctors or hospitals that are particularly well prepared for corona patients?

Patients with severe corona symptoms must be isolated because of their infectivity and need intensive care because of their severe symptoms. This is basically possible in intensive care units in almost every general care hospital. It is also planned to provide additional insulating beds or to separate entire wards for this purpose.

In the meantime, preparations have also been well coordinated in Germany, and patients can be relocated if there is a capacity shortage. Trying to be treated by supposed luminaries in supposedly particularly well-equipped wards makes no sense and may be counterproductive for the patient, since the start of treatment is almost always delayed, which can be a matter of life and death.

34. Was and is Germany well prepared for a major outbreak?

“Best possible” was the answer that Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) gave several times in the early phase. “Best possible” does not necessarily mean “very good”. In this early phase of the epidemic, the federal system and its decision-making and coordination problems contributed to creating the impression of a patchwork of decisions and measures or their absence. It also complicates the coordination and merging of data.

For example, in a research by the Tagesspiegel in February it was not possible, despite numerous inquiries, to provide specific and comprehensive information on the number of insulation beds available in Germany in an emergency and the availability of additional medical staff required.

Demographics could also be an aggravating factor, since there are comparatively many older people with existing illnesses in Germany who are considered the main risk group for life-threatening courses. However, Germany overall has a comparatively well-functioning health system and has a comparatively large number of hospital beds.

Civil protection organizations would also be able to create additional accommodation capacities for the sick in an emergency. There have also been large-scale, cross-border exercises to simulate a pandemic. One area in which preparation was inadequate is adequate provision of protective equipment and face masks for medical staff.

In addition, municipalities are usually poorly prepared. In most cases, they had no emergency plans for an epidemic situation. Much will depend on whether and how well it succeeds in at least slowing down the spread of the virus through the measures imposed and through reasonable changes in the behavior of citizens.