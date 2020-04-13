8×8 Armored Vehicle Market Strategies and Insight Drivers 2020-2026

Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market

Global 8X8 armored vehicle market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing terrorist activities and rising focus in homeland security department are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 8X8 armored vehicle market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems, IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES – A CNH INDUSTRIAL COMPANY, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oshkosh Defense, LLC., Rheinmetall AG, Patria, TATRA TRUCKS A.S., INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, FNSS Defence Systems, EXCALIBUR ARMY spol. s r.o., Yugoimport SDPR J.P., Tata Motors., Streit Group, OCCAR-EA, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.,ĐĐ Specijalna vozila d.d., Navistar Defense, LLC., Horstman Defence Systems Ltd and others.

This report studies Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market By Product (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Light Protected Vehicle, Main Battle Tank, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle, Tactical Vehicle, Others), Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Security), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market

Armoured fighting vehicle are those vehicles which are usually protected by armour and usually have defensive and offensive capabilities. Infantry fighting vehicle, light protected vehicle, armored personnel carrier and others are some of the common product of the armoured fighting vehicle. These vehicles usually consist of mounted machines guns and are widely used for application such as defense, homeland security and others. Increasing criminal and terrorism worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising insurgencies is the factor driving market

Technological advancement and development in armored vehicle will also propel market

Increasing militarization of law enforcement agencies is driving market

Growing awareness associated with the safety and security among population will also drive market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will also restrain market

Rising usage of unmanned vehicles will also hamper market

Decrease in the national defense budget will also restrict the growth

Market Dynamics

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global 8X8 Armored Vehicle Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Paramount Group announced the launch of their armoured personnel carrier Mbombe 4 which is specially designed for the local manufacturing within countries. This new Mbombe 4 is available in 4 X4, 6X 6 and 8 X8 IFVs. This new launch will increase the defence capabilities of the country. It also provides excellent mobility, stability and reliability.

In February 2019, Calidus announced the launch of their new Wahash 8×8 armoured vehicle which is specially designed for high agility and mobility. It is very suitable for surveillance and other security purposes. It has the ability to work in temperature rom -30- 55 degree celsus. It is specially designed to provide excellent security so that they can meet th need and requirement of the people.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 8X8 armored vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 8X8 armored vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

