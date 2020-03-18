750-million-euros-against-the-corona-crisis

Angela Merkel explains, seeks understanding for their decisions, finds highly emotional words, she speaks to the citizens. In the corona crisis it seems Chancellor important all that what the critics in the refugee crisis as Have deficit. It is as if the struggle for life and death is about it in the coming weeks and months in Germany, the 65 – yearlings in the last phase of her soon 15 – years of government changed.

How often is the Chancellor in the financial crisis a good ten years ago and later in the Refugee crisis 2015 have been accused not to explain their policies to rule soberly and not to take the people with them. There was only once in the Banking crisis the big entrance. When Merkel felt that the population was restless she joined on October 5 2008 with her then finance minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD) in front of the microphones and made the promise: “We say that Savers that their deposits are secure. ”

As in the Refugee crisis the first willingness of citizens to help the new arrivals tipped, Merkel felt compelled to go to the press again. “We create das “ – this message fell on her feet later. Germany was not adequately prepared for the hundreds of thousands of migrants. The opponents of the Immigration, especially the AfD, got a boost, there was a deep rift with the CSU and violent upheavals in the own party.

But in the Corona crisis is now almost everything different . After several appearances at the Berliner Stage together with Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) or alone in Chancellor's Office now chooses Merkel to have a unique appearance in her term: on prime time on television. This is usually only available at the start into the new year – that shows how seriously the Chancellor takes the crisis.

Die Speech – Merkel sits next to the black-red-gold German and the European flag, in the background the Bundestag – is all the more remarkable than that Chancellor is not in this way the exit ban expected by many announced . Rather, Merkel “only” explains the previous measures taken by the federal government and Countries. But how she does it is extraordinary.

Even in the first The Chancellor explained sentences to the citizens of her motives for her appearance in the Television: “I am addressing you in this unusual way today because I am Wants to tell you what chancellor and all my colleagues in the Federal government in this situation leads “. It is part of democracy, “that we also make the political decisions transparent and explain them. That we justify our actions as well as possible and communicate so that it is understandable. “

It is probably the historical dimension of the Government decisions in the anti-corona struggle that change the new face of the Chancellor has triggered. schools and restaurants dense, vacation and church services prohibited, playgrounds restricted area, that has never been seen in the Federal Republic.

E s should also have a pinch of sober knowledge of the Physicist Merkel is behind it. Because the Chancellor will have no illusion indulge: Many measures will only be effective if people pull along. And: Who should be with a 83 – Millions of people a curfew monitor, should also be necessary as an almost last resort

D he chancellor apparently senses that people are now theirs Speech, your support need that she cares. It almost works as if courting the people to show reason so that it does not become such There is a curfew that is already a reality in other countries. “Everything Could endanger people, everything for the individual, but also for the community could harm, we have to reduce that now. “Almost conjuring she says: “I firmly believe that we can do this if we all do Citizens understand it as YOUR job. ”Merkel has the floor in the text actually have it printed in uppercase.

It becomes very personal Chancellor, too, when her speech is about the people who are at beautiful parkland and cafés populated beautiful sunshine shortly before, d en to clarify the seriousness of the situation . It goes with a possible overwhelming the Hospitals don't just abstract statistics, says the Chancellor, but it is about a father or grandfather, a mother or Grandmother, a partner. Merkel advertises: “At the moment it is only Distance expression of care. ”

gives the company and workers Merkel the guarantee that the economy has long been out of her mouth had waited. And also the citizens' fears addressed the Chancellor when she assures: “Everyone can be sure that the Food supply is guaranteed at all times. ” Hamsters unsolidar. It is again, the appeal to them Solidarity.

Merkel's appearance is certainly different from that of the pathetic President of France, Emmanuel Macron, or the youthful Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. But also the crisis manager Merkel has now addressed the people in a television speech. she closes with an unusually personal wish for them: “Take good care of yourself and on your loved ones. Thank you. “ (dpa)