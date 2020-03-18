Science
750 million euros against the corona crisis
ECB launched 750 billion euro emergency program due to corona crisis
The European Central Bank (ECB) has a to deal with the economic effects of the corona crisis. ) Emergency program in the volume of 750 billion euros launched. As part of the program, which will run at least until the end of the year, the ECB plans to buy up government and private securities, as the ECB announced on Thursday night. It was said that the risks arising from the Corona crisis for the development of the euro exchange rate should be countered.
The Governing Council had previously held an extraordinary conference. Just a week ago, the monetary authorities had adopted a series of measures to support the economy.
This time, Greek bonds are also part of the program. So far, they have been excluded from ongoing bond purchases due to their weak credit rating. (AFP / Reuters)
US Congress decides 100. Billion dollar package
In the corona crisis, the US Congress has a 100 Billions of dollars in aid package passed, which includes free virus tests and continued sick pay ensures. The Senate voted on Wednesday for the law that passed the House of Representatives last week.
It is intended to guarantee numerous workers and employees up to two weeks' wages in the event of a possible or confirmed infection with the corona virus. The unemployment insurance is also to be strengthened.
The Trump administration is already consulting with Congress on gigantic new aid package. Among other things, direct payments to the population in the form of checks are planned, we are talking about 1000 dollars. Billions are also planned to help the aviation industry. This emergency relief package could be worth more than a trillion dollars .
The rapid spread of the novel corona virus in the United States has raised concerns about a severe economic crisis. In the meantime more than 7300 infections and at least 115 Dead reported. The actual number of infections is likely to be significantly higher. In the United States, corona virus tests were initially in short supply. (AFP)
The increase in # Corona infections in #Germany in the last 24 hours continue to explode. 2975 new cases (+ 31%) on now 12. 327. In the last 48 hours with it 5055 new cases – an increase of 70%! #Coronavirus #CoronaChronicles
– Nils jacobsen on twitter (@crackr) https://twitter.com/crackr/status/1240373295041646594
doctor thanks other important people
Nurses and doctors are rightly thanked – rightly so. I would also like to thank the cashiers, police officers, gas station attendants, firefighters, pharmacists, parcel couriers and all those who take risks so that we can live our lives! Thank you! ❤
– Harald Schneider on Twitter (@profhschneider) https://twitter.com/ProfHschneider/status/1240371189471731713
Portuguese Parliament approves state of emergency
In the fight against the coronavirus crisis, the Parliament in Portugal approved the declaration of a state of emergency. When voting on the controversial measure , which took place on Wednesday evening via video conference, many MPs abstained, but there were none Vote against. The government's application was thus accepted with a clear majority.
After approval by Parliament, President Antonio Rebelo de Sousa wanted the state of emergency – the second highest level of emergency in the Landes – according to official information, impose in the evening.
The government in Lisbon becomes the rights of citizens, the media, companies and organizations. The socialist prime minister António Costa assured that democracy would “not be overridden.” But the crisis would now be much easier can fight. The government initially did not name any concrete measures.
Portugal had called the alarm state last Friday, one day before the neighbor Spain, because of the virus. The state of emergency had never been imposed in Portugal in democratic times. The country had until Wednesday 642 infection cases and two deaths. (dpa)
Clapping for thanks and encouragement – and an appeal from the emergency room
Numerous people clap at the open window or on the balcony: With this they want to thank those who continue in times of the corona virus are in use – so happen on Wednesday evening at 21 clock in Berlin. Suddenly there was applause in many places, partly accompanied by cheers.
Similar scenes had already occurred in Cologne the day before. They all followed a call for a solidarity campaign in the corona crisis, which had been disseminated via the social networks. “Now it says Show cohesion and appreciation! ”It said. “Come to your windows and your balconies tonight and applaud the people who are still working for us and society.”
The applause in residential areas also led to an exchange among neighbors who hadn't had anything to do with each other until then: They greeted each other with shouts or shining cell phones across the street. A strong participation was reported from several districts in the center of Cologne, so from Ehrenfeld, the Agnesviertel and the Südstadt. The 35 year old Annabell said on Wednesday: “That was a good feeling in the situation.”
In other places, including Hamburg and Leipzig, people clapped for helpers on Tuesday. They shared videos of it on social media. Who is the first to call for it in Germany is not known. However, there are already calls to continue this action every evening.
In Italy, Spain and Greece, citizens have already grown in the past few days thanks with similar actions to helpers . In Paris applauded on Tuesday evening at 20 clock residents also for doctors and nursing staff. A nationwide 15 – day curfew.
Meanwhile, hospital employees made urgent requests to the population on social media. “We stay there for you! And please her at home! ” can be read on banners. Among other things, the team from the Central Emergency Department at Essen University Hospital took photos of themselves. The Essen doctor Carola Holzner, known on the Internet as “Doc Caro”, said about the photo with her colleagues: “We can only fight at the front here if everyone is involved in the background . “ Nationwide, hospitals posted similar photos with banners on social media. (dpa)
Crisis humor
Maybe instead of curfews just pay a few actors per city to walk slowly in the hospital gown and cough loudly through the streets towards larger groups
– Resident on Twitter (@jostowasser) https://twitter.com/JoStowasser/status/1240367674116505601
Return campaign for German tourists has started
The largest return campaign for Germans from abroad in the history of the Federal Republic has started. On Wednesday afternoon in Munich the first plane chartered by the federal government with holidaymakers from Tunisia landed in the Corona crisis due to travel restrictions were stranded in the North African country.
In the evening two machines were from the Egyptian seaside resort Hurghada expected in Munich and three from Morocco in Frankfurt am Main. According to the Federal Foreign Office, are even more than 100. 000 German tourists abroad – under increasingly bad conditions.
The Lufthansa Airbus A 321 from Tunisia brought about 150 Vacationers back to Germany. According to passenger information, it was only three quarters full. Susanne Schlaadt from North Rhine-Westphalia reported chaotic conditions on departure after landing . “They have let us starve to death with canceled flights at the airport since Monday,” said the nurse of the German Press Agency. The snacks were all closed, more than 1000 Germans had ultimately waited for the return journey at the airport.
In the past few days, Tunisia, like numerous other countries worldwide, had to cope with the rapid spread of the corona virus Boundaries closed and flight connections cut. Since Germany is now one of the main risk countries, German citizens are particularly affected by the restrictions.
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had therefore announced on Tuesday to bring Germans back from the countries from which there are no more regular scheduled flights. For this purpose, from Lufthansa, Condor and Tui for 50 Million Euros 30 to 40 machines are chartered. Passengers are expected to contribute to the cost of the economy ticket .
In addition to the government flights the airlines and tour operators have been organizing special flights on their own since the weekend to bring travelers back. According to a spokesman, the travel company Tui daily about 10. 000 passengers returned. This also included return flights that the company's own Tuifly line had already planned.
The airlines in the Lufthansa Group have so far 139 Special flights for around 20. 000 Vacationers from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium carried out or planned. Condor wants in the next few days 50. 000 Bring vacationers back. (dpa)
Border controls now partly also within Europe
The Federal Republic is expanding because of the virus Crisis out of their entry restrictions. As the Ministry of the Interior reports, border controls are now also taking place in intra-European air and sea transport. Entry restrictions are now also applicable to flights from Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland as well as maritime transport from Denmark. (Reuters)
931 Sick people in France “in serious condition”
On the second day of the curfew in France, the number of coronavirus deaths was 89 on 264 gone up . This is an increase of almost 51 percent and a much stronger one than last, as the French health authorities say. The number of infections occurred within 24 hours around 18 percent on 9134 too. 931 People are in serious condition and need life support, added Director of Health Department Jerome Salomon.
EU Commissioner talks to Netflix boss about data reduction
e, the increased use of video streaming services in the corona crisis could overload the Internet, the EU Commission has turned to Netflix.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton spoke to Netflix- Chef Reed Hastings on ways to reduce the burden, as the Brussels authorities said on Wednesday. Among other things, it was about the idea of automatically reducing the image quality from HD to standard resolution under heavy load.
The commission called the streaming Platforms in total to work with Internet providers and adjust their data throughput in order not to slow down working from home – the home office that has become common in many places in times of need.
DE-CIX, the world's largest Internet node based in Frankfurt, had previously announced that average data traffic had recently increased by ten percent. But one is prepared for the increase. The data traffic through video conferences is within seven days at 50 percent increased. (dpa)
Sharp rise in infections in Spain
In Spain, the number of infected people continues to rise despite the curfew: Since Tuesday, according to information the Ministry of Health more than 2500 new infections registered . The total number of infections is thus 13. 716. 598 People died of Covid lung disease – 19 caused by the novel Corona virus is triggered.
From Thursday in the Czech Republic without a mouth guard no exit
In the Czech Republic, people are only allowed to go into the public from Thursday on with a face mask. According to the government, only those who cover their nose and mouth are allowed to go outside. (AFP)
Nearly 500 dead in Italy within 24 hours
In Italy the number is the Coronavirus deaths on almost 3000 gone up. 475 other patients are within 24 hours at the consequences of their coronavirus Infection died, the authorities in Rome said on Wednesday. This is the highest number of deaths in a country in just one day since the onset of the virus crisis last December . The number of infections increased to more than 35. 700.
Overall died according to official information 2978 People in Italy from the lung disease Covid caused by the new coronavirus – 19. The deaths in Italy account for more than half of all corona deaths outside of China.
Within Italy there is still the northern region of Lombardy most affected by the pandemic . Nearly 2000 of the deaths occurred there . In the neighboring region of Emilia-Romagna, so far 458 deaths recorded. 154 There were deaths in the northern Italian region of Piedmont.
Central and southern Italy are less affected. In the Lazio region, which also includes the capital Rome, 32 death and 724 Infection cases reported.
More infected worldwide so far 200. 000 People with the novel corona virus, more than 8000 People died. According to an AFP count on Wednesday afternoon, in Europe meanwhile died 3421 people – in Asia there were so far 3384 dead . (AFP)
Merkel campaigns for German solidarity in Germany's worst crisis
Angela Merkel explains, seeks understanding for their decisions, finds highly emotional words, she speaks to the citizens. In the corona crisis it seems Chancellor important all that what the critics in the refugee crisis as Have deficit. It is as if the struggle for life and death is about it in the coming weeks and months in Germany, the 65 – yearlings in the last phase of her soon 15 – years of government changed.
How often is the Chancellor in the financial crisis a good ten years ago and later in the Refugee crisis 2015 have been accused not to explain their policies to rule soberly and not to take the people with them. There was only once in the Banking crisis the big entrance. When Merkel felt that the population was restless she joined on October 5 2008 with her then finance minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD) in front of the microphones and made the promise: “We say that Savers that their deposits are secure. ”
As in the Refugee crisis the first willingness of citizens to help the new arrivals tipped, Merkel felt compelled to go to the press again. “We create das “ – this message fell on her feet later. Germany was not adequately prepared for the hundreds of thousands of migrants. The opponents of the Immigration, especially the AfD, got a boost, there was a deep rift with the CSU and violent upheavals in the own party.
But in the Corona crisis is now almost everything different . After several appearances at the Berliner Stage together with Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) or alone in Chancellor's Office now chooses Merkel to have a unique appearance in her term: on prime time on television. This is usually only available at the start into the new year – that shows how seriously the Chancellor takes the crisis.
Die Speech – Merkel sits next to the black-red-gold German and the European flag, in the background the Bundestag – is all the more remarkable than that Chancellor is not in this way the exit ban expected by many announced . Rather, Merkel “only” explains the previous measures taken by the federal government and Countries. But how she does it is extraordinary.
Even in the first The Chancellor explained sentences to the citizens of her motives for her appearance in the Television: “I am addressing you in this unusual way today because I am Wants to tell you what chancellor and all my colleagues in the Federal government in this situation leads “. It is part of democracy, “that we also make the political decisions transparent and explain them. That we justify our actions as well as possible and communicate so that it is understandable. “
It is probably the historical dimension of the Government decisions in the anti-corona struggle that change the new face of the Chancellor has triggered. schools and restaurants dense, vacation and church services prohibited, playgrounds restricted area, that has never been seen in the Federal Republic.
E s should also have a pinch of sober knowledge of the Physicist Merkel is behind it. Because the Chancellor will have no illusion indulge: Many measures will only be effective if people pull along. And: Who should be with a 83 – Millions of people a curfew monitor, should also be necessary as an almost last resort
D he chancellor apparently senses that people are now theirs Speech, your support need that she cares. It almost works as if courting the people to show reason so that it does not become such There is a curfew that is already a reality in other countries. “Everything Could endanger people, everything for the individual, but also for the community could harm, we have to reduce that now. “Almost conjuring she says: “I firmly believe that we can do this if we all do Citizens understand it as YOUR job. ”Merkel has the floor in the text actually have it printed in uppercase.
It becomes very personal Chancellor, too, when her speech is about the people who are at beautiful parkland and cafés populated beautiful sunshine shortly before, d en to clarify the seriousness of the situation . It goes with a possible overwhelming the Hospitals don't just abstract statistics, says the Chancellor, but it is about a father or grandfather, a mother or Grandmother, a partner. Merkel advertises: “At the moment it is only Distance expression of care. ”
gives the company and workers Merkel the guarantee that the economy has long been out of her mouth had waited. And also the citizens' fears addressed the Chancellor when she assures: “Everyone can be sure that the Food supply is guaranteed at all times. ” Hamsters unsolidar. It is again, the appeal to them Solidarity.
Merkel's appearance is certainly different from that of the pathetic President of France, Emmanuel Macron, or the youthful Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. But also the crisis manager Merkel has now addressed the people in a television speech. she closes with an unusually personal wish for them: “Take good care of yourself and on your loved ones. Thank you. “ (dpa)
US government wants 500 billion directly Distribute taxpayers
As part of an economic stimulus package, the US government plans to around 500 Billion dollars (450 Distribute billion euros) directly to taxpayers to the economic consequences of Coronavi cushion the rus epidemic. The two payouts of each 250 billion US Dollars in April and May should be graded according to income and family size , like the newspapers “Washington Post” and “New York Times “reported on Wednesday, citing a proposal from the Treasury Department.
Payouts should therefore be by check or transfers happen. US President Donald Trump said the exact amount of the payments to US taxpayers is still being negotiated. “We're checking a lot of numbers,” Trump told journalists.
In addition, according to the document, the heavily affected aviation industry should receive loans of 50 billion will be made available. Further 150 billion Dollars are to be made available for loans to other areas of the economy. Further 300 Billions of dollars are supposed to be used for loans for small and medium-sized companies Companies with up to 500 employees are ready. The loans would be granted by regular financial institutions and guaranteed by the government to help businesses understand the economic impact of Covid – 19 – to survive pandemic, As the paper said.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already announced on Tuesday that the government would provide around $ 1 trillion with an aid package (900 Billion euro ) pump into the economy. Discussions with the congress on the release of funds are currently in full swing. (dpa)
Johns Hopkins University is now doing more than 200 000 cases and more than 8000 dead from
Chip shops in Belgium can continue
The Belgians can remain true to their beloved chips even in the virus crisis. The classic French fries are not affected by the prescribed closure of pubs and taverns in the country, the National Association of Fryer Operators clarified on Wednesday.
“Every criteria has to decide whether to open it stays or closes, ”said association president Bernard Lefèvre, according to the Belga news agency. You just had to make sure that the customers didn't get too close.
Large snack chains such as Quick, McDonald's and Burger King had stressed on Wednesday that they were offering theirs Operation until further notice. The frit association represents independent small business owners. (dpa)
Tirschenreuther now need a certificate from the employer for the way to work
The Tirschenreuth district office has imposed a curfew due to the spread of the corona virus for the city of Mitterteich. It is the first city in Bavaria with such a measure.
Specifically, this means: By April 2, ” leaving the domestic accommodation for no good reason is prohibited, “said the Tirschenreuth district office.
For the return trip to work, the residents of the 6500 – Inhabitant city near the Czech border Employer's certificate. Grocery purchases and deliveries are also permitted.
According to the Bavarian State Health Office, the district of Tirschenreuth has 38 Corona contagion cases. (dpa / Reuters)