7043 medical workers infected – 11 died

7043 Infected among medical staff in Germany

They fight for the life of their at Covid – 19 sick patients and may be at risk themselves: people in medical professions. According to current figures from the Robert Koch Institute, there are currently 7043 people infected in these occupational groups .

You work for example in hospitals, medical Surgeries, dialysis facilities and emergency services. According to the RKI, most of the people affected were women – namely 72 percent . The median age at 42 years.

Four percent of those affected (this information was only available on Saturday for 6584 made by them) were admitted to hospitals. So far, according to the RKI , eleven Covid deaths among staff in medical facilities are known.

It is not clear from the information how many of the people are where they work, infected.

The proportion of corona cases in According to the RKI, medical professional groups have increased in the past weeks – from three percent to four weeks to about six percent in the past week.

At the 15. April, three days ago, the number of infected people in the relevant professional groups was still 6. 058, seven people had died.

The RKI was initially criticized in practice for its recommendations for hospitals – anyone who came closer than two meters to a known infected person without protective equipment should have been in quarantine for two weeks. But then a ward operation, especially in intensive care units, could not be maintained, the German Society for Internal Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, DGIIN had said.

The RKI has meanwhile adapted the recommendations for hospitals in the event of imminent staff shortages. It is conceivable that contact persons who have been exposed to a possible infection but are symptom-free, only Covid – 19-Treat patients.

The list of precautions that this Hospital staff should be aware of is long.