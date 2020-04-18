Science
7043 medical workers infected – 11 died
7043 Infected among medical staff in Germany
They fight for the life of their at Covid – 19 sick patients and may be at risk themselves: people in medical professions. According to current figures from the Robert Koch Institute, there are currently 7043 people infected in these occupational groups .
You work for example in hospitals, medical Surgeries, dialysis facilities and emergency services. According to the RKI, most of the people affected were women – namely 72 percent . The median age at 42 years.
Four percent of those affected (this information was only available on Saturday for 6584 made by them) were admitted to hospitals. So far, according to the RKI , eleven Covid deaths among staff in medical facilities are known.
It is not clear from the information how many of the people are where they work, infected.
The proportion of corona cases in According to the RKI, medical professional groups have increased in the past weeks – from three percent to four weeks to about six percent in the past week.
At the 15. April, three days ago, the number of infected people in the relevant professional groups was still 6. 058, seven people had died.
The RKI was initially criticized in practice for its recommendations for hospitals – anyone who came closer than two meters to a known infected person without protective equipment should have been in quarantine for two weeks. But then a ward operation, especially in intensive care units, could not be maintained, the German Society for Internal Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, DGIIN had said.
The RKI has meanwhile adapted the recommendations for hospitals in the event of imminent staff shortages. It is conceivable that contact persons who have been exposed to a possible infection but are symptom-free, only Covid – 19-Treat patients.
The list of precautions that this Hospital staff should be aware of is long.
Some beaches in Florida reopened
Surfing and walking permitted, sunbathing prohibited: In the north of the US state of Florida, some beaches have been reopened despite the ongoing Corona crisis under more severe conditions. In a tweet, the City of Jacksonville Crisis Management Agency called on Saturday to keep a distance of around two meters from other people when visiting the beach .
“This can be the beginning of the way back to normal life,” said the mayor Lenny Curry on Friday, according to a message, appealing to people to abide by the applicable restrictions. For example, neither barbecues nor chairs or blankets are allowed on the beach. In addition, limited opening hours apply in the morning and early evening hours.
TV channel Fox News reported that hundreds of people used their regained freedom after Friday afternoon's announcement , and showed pictures of the hustle and bustle on the water.
In the south of the state, which is more severely affected by the coronavirus, beaches remained closed . According to the Johns Hopkins University in Florida, more than 24. 700 Infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 detected. (dpa)
Israel relaxes restrictions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday a relaxation of the rules for protection against the corona virus. This is possible because Israel is comparatively good among the OECD countries in dealing with the corona crisis. “We have one of the lowest death rates ,” said Netanyahu. “This enables steps towards loosening.”
From Sunday onwards, a “responsible and gradual loosening” of the protective measures should now take place. “We will manage to revive the economy.” Instead of so far 15 percent should now 30 Percentage of employees come back to their place of work in compliance with strict hygiene regulations.
The loosening affects including the IT industry and certain businesses, such as in the field of electronics and computer technology. employees about 67 Years and people with previous medical conditions are still encouraged to stay at home.
Special students should learn again in small groups, up to three families may have small children Let one person take care of you . Sport of up to two people is within a radius of up to 500 meters from home allowed. Up to ten people can pray together outside, but must keep a safe distance of at least two meters. In Israel a mask requirement still applies.
The easing steps should be approved by the government on the night of Sunday. A decision should then be made within two weeks as to whether further easing is possible. “If there's a new Corona outbreak, we have to go back,” said Netanyahu. People are still encouraged to work from home if possible.
According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is now at 13 . 265 persons in Israel have been proven, 3456 have recovered. 164 According to the information people have died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)
Spain wants to extend lockdown until May 9th
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants the drastic restrictions in the country for more 15 Extend days until May 9th. The Prime Minister said he would make a request to this effect to Parliament. The “lockdown” has existed since 14. March. Certain restrictions should be relaxed for children. The condition is that infections are prevented.
Fewer corona patients in New York's hospitals
In the particularly badly affected by the corona pandemic US state of New York the situation in the hospitals has eased somewhat. The number of Covid – 19 – Patients had continuously decreased over the past three days , said Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily press conference on Saturday . That was good news, said the democrat, but at the same time pointed to a continued high death rate.
The day before 540 People died of a coronavirus infection and more 2000 people tested positive been. Overall, in the state with around 19 million inhabitants already more than 226. 000 people infected and more than 16. 000 died.
Cuomo emphasized that significantly more tests were necessary before opening the host in New York. There are still bottlenecks in the test procedures. The governor requested additional support from Washington. On Thursday, Cuomo extended the relatively strict exit restrictions in New York to mid-May. (dpa)
“Together at home” – virtual benefit concert starts at 20 Clock
Around 20 clock starts tonight the virtual benefit concert in the fight against Corona by world stars like the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift .
The event “One World: Together at Home “will initially be shown as a multi-hour digital livestream on social media and at streaming providers. In the night to Sunday (from 0200 CEST) then follows a two-hour global TV show, also on the net and on television channels such as NBC and CBS in the program.
More than 100 Music, television and sports greats take part, as the organizers announced.
US singer Lady Gaga is a co-organizer together with the aid movement Global Citizen on board. The concert is intended to raise money for a World Health Organization (WHO) fund to combat the corona pandemic .
To see for example here: https://www.globalcitizen.org/de/connect/togetherathome/
Merz: “We have to reckon with the fact that there are many bankruptcies will “
According to the CDU politician Friedrich Merz, the state will not be able to save every job and not every company after the crisis. “We have to make sure that nobody falls into the bottomless, but also expect that unemployment will increase, there will be many bankruptcies,” says Merz, who is applying for the CDU chair, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. He also said he didn't think much of talking about stimulus packages right now. (Reuters)
Canada and USA extend border closure
In the fight against the corona virus, the border between the USA and Canada is to be used for further 30 days remain largely closed. “This is an important decision and one that protects people on both sides of the border,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Saturday.
The aim is still to prevent any unnecessary travel between the two countries and at the same time ensuring the circulation of important goods such as medical equipment and food, Trudeau made clear. The two countries had reached a corresponding agreement a month ago.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Canada border would be one of those that would be reopened early. “Canada is doing well. We're fine. We will see. But at some point we will do that, ”Trump said. (dpa)
Mask requirement in Wolfsburg
In view of the careful opening of shops the city of Wolfsburg is also introducing a mask requirement on Monday. This applies in the shops, in public buildings, medical practices, medical facilities and in buses , the municipality announced on Saturday. With a transition period of one week, it will initially apply until May 6. Children under the age of six are exempt.
Even if the first shops should open again, the risk of the coronavirus is far from being stopped and overcome, said the mayor Klaus Mohrs (SPD): “ We still have to be careful that we don't infect each other and the risk groups and our health system don't endanger. ”The details of the regulation are to be published on Sunday.
Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil (SPD) had previously indicated in the debate about mask duty that he could imagine this duty. “I am convinced that everyday masks will soon become part of our public life and that they can soon become mandatory in local public transport as soon as they are are sufficiently available, ”he told the“ Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung ”from the weekend. (dpa)
Portugal is considering restricting access to beaches
The government of Portugal is tightening an access restriction the country's beaches. “The virus doesn't sleep in the summer,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa told the Expresso newspaper. Cities would have to take measures to prevent the beaches from being overcrowded.
In Portugal there are so far scarce 19. 700 Coronavirus infections confirmed and 687 Deaths related to the pathogen registered – significantly less than in the larger neighboring country Spain, which was particularly hard hit by the pandemic. (Reuters)
Apparently infections in North Korea
Contrary to the official account from Pyongyang, there are also coronavirus infections in North Korea, according to a radio report. Radio Free Asia reports that the authorities of the foreclosed country have issued communications to individual organizations and civic groups from confirmed Covid – 19 – cases had spoken . The diseases have been known since the end of March, the station reported, citing two insiders. The number of patients was not known. (Reuters)
Corona Hairstyle & Co: The Words About the Crisis
Dutch collect new words in Corona dictionary
Corona huster, ban on shaking hands, lockdown party: The corona crisis has enriched Dutch with many new words. More than 700 includes the new online Corona dictionary, like the Dutch TV Station NOS reported on Saturday. It is an initiative of the editor-in-chief of the standard dictionary Van Dale, Ton den Boon.
In the dictionary there are many compound words like Corona crisis , but also Corona-Huster . This is the name of those who deliberately cough up police officers when arrested. This also includes new combinations such as lockdown kilos or corona hairstyle – meaning the inevitably wild hair growth because the hairdressers are closed, or the unsuccessful haircut because you yourself used scissors.
70 Words, the linguist estimates, could be permanently included in the standard dictionary. This certainly includes the one and a half meter society. Incidentally, the British already did it. Recently, the renowned Oxford English Dictionary had been updated due to the Corona pandemic out of sequence.
Corona classic has already been “hamsteren” . The word beloved anyway by the Dutch, known for their frugality, got a new negative meaning through the hoarding of toilet paper. And after the flying shame Dutch now know the “Snotterschaamte” . Sniffing shame is felt by someone who suddenly has to sneeze or sniff in the company of others. (dpa)
Heil expects agreement on higher short-time work allowance
Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil expects an agreement on a temporary increase in the short-time allowance. The federal government is currently discussing a necessary change in the law, the SPD politician said on Saturday to the news channels ntv and Welt.
There are also talks with the social partners. “I am counting on us to get results.” It's about the next few months. “I am in favor of that the short-time work allowance be increased for at least three months, for the period May, June and July.”
Short-time work benefits are currently securing jobs, said the minister. At the same time, it leads to losses not only for low earners, but also for skilled workers. With an increase the purchasing power of the employees can be secured . “This also boosts the economy,” said Heil.
Earlier, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz had signaled the need for action on short-time benefits, which millions of employees used to bridge the compulsory break in the virus crisis. There are many employees whose employers pay the compensation of 60) or 67 percent of the loss of wages by the Federal Employment Agency did not increase , said Scholz on Friday.
The SPD left in the Bundestag requested an increase of short-time work allowance for low incomes 80 (for employees with children 87) percent. (Reuters)
Brazil's hospitals are increasingly reaching capacity limits
In view of the increasing infections with the novel corona virus, hospitals in Brazil are increasingly reaching their capacity limits.
In the state of São Paulo with over 600 confirmed deaths related to lung disease Covid – 19, the intensive care units were full of at least five clinics, as the news portal G1 reported on Saturday. In Rio de Janeiro, there were no longer any free beds in the intensive care units in the four largest hospitals, and in Fortaleza the number of artificially ventilated patients recently doubled. In Manaus in the Amazon region, a refrigerated container was set up in front of a large hospital to store the bodies.
In the largest country in Latin America so far 33. 682 People demonstrably infected with Sars-CoV-2, 2141 Patients have died.
While some governors in Brazil for their In the meantime, states have ordered exit restrictions and protective measures, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro considers the measures to be exaggerated and wants to return to normal as quickly as possible. Because of disagreements about the correct handling of the corona pandemic , he last dismissed the Minister of Health. (dpa)
Return campaign: Germans are stuck in Pakistan
Pakistan has extended the suspension of air traffic until the end of the month due to the corona pandemic. Until 30. No international or domestic flights are scheduled to take place in April, a spokesman for the Pakistani Aviation Office said on Saturday. Recently there were always exceptions, especially for return campaigns from third countries. Numerous Germans are still stuck in the South Asian country.
The German embassy in Pakistan is about to to examine alternative return options for remaining Germans, wrote Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Twitter on Saturday.
Most recently the diplomatic mission had announced that no return flights take place after about 650 passengers on 31. March and April 4 were brought back to Germany.
Even after the two return campaigns there is still a need for exit options, said the Federal Foreign Office. One tries is intensely concerned with the message to find solutions for a timely return. Many people who had registered online have been waiting for their departure for weeks. The Federal Foreign Office left unanswered how many Germans are still in Pakistan.
With the largest return campaign in the history of the Federal Republic, are around 230 . 000 Germans stranded abroad were brought back home. Only a few thousand Germans are waiting, according to the selection rtigem office of exit opportunities. After the campaign has ended, the embassies want to continue to deal with individual cases. (dpa)
Opening of shops: No huge rush expected
The Deutsche Städtetag expects smaller shops to reopen from this one Monday on with reluctance of customers.
“We assume that the population will be happy to take advantage of the regained opportunities from Monday on,” said CEO Helmut Dedy of the German Press Agency. “But we don't expect the huge rush now either: The shops that are opening again are just as accessible a week later. “The cities expected that these first easing measures would also be used with caution. (dpa)
Growing criticism on From sick leave by phone
Several politicians and associations campaigned for the continued exemption for sick leave for employees . They criticize the decision that this will no longer be possible from Monday onwards.
The Bavarian Minister of Health Melanie Huml ( CSU) criticized on Saturday that workers with sicknesses with mild respiratory complaints would have to go back to the doctor from Monday next. “This decision of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is premature in view of the dangers of the corona pandemic. Because now At the time, it is important to consistently avoid infection risks, “said Huml according to the message.
It therefore requests an extension of the exemption that sick leave with minor respiratory complaints also after consultation by phone are possible for the doctor. It should be feared that otherwise Covid – 19 – Patients came back to the doctor's office and infected other people as a result.
SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had previously warned in the Tagesspiegel of a danger to doctors, practice staff and patients. This decision could result in new corona infection foci, said Lauterbach. The medical practices are also not prepared for the rush to be expected from Monday.
The health spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Maria Klein-Schmeink, asked Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to “override it before Monday”.
Doctors and clinics are also according to information the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) disagree with the decision to no longer allow sick leave by telephone. That was neither good for the practices nor for the patients, said the KBV, which represents the practice doctors. The decision in the G-BA was made against the votes of the practices and hospitals.
The decision-making body of the Federal Committee is made up of three impartial members, five representatives of the statutory health insurance funds and a total of five doctors and clinic representatives. (AFP / dpa)
