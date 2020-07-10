7 Simple Home Remedies To Cure PCOS Naturally

Polycystic ovary syndrome, widely known as PCOS, is an endocrine system disorder that affects women in their reproductive years. Small fluid-filled sacs develop on the ovaries. Symptoms include changes to the menstrual cycle and excess hair growth. Untreated, it can lead to infertility and other complications. The exact cause is unknown.

Today, the ailment called PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is among the most common ailments among women. Though many claim that there is no treatment, yet it can be controlled and reduced to minimal levels one day by adopting different treatment options. Let’s check something on how to cure PCOS permanently seeking some natural methods:

1. Making a change in diet:

The best way to treat PCOS is to make a couple of changes in your diet. Consuming high carbohydrate diets is a bad idea as these convert into sugar after getting digested in the body. Hence you need to give up all the types of processed foods and refined food with carbs. Rather replace with white bread, pasta, rice, and whole-grain food keeping carb-based food minimal. Avoid consuming grains during your dinner time as it can help in improving your sugar (insulin) level and even allow you to keep your body weight in control. Also, add fresh fruits, whole grains, green vegetables, legumes, meat with lean cuts in your regular diet to keep PCOS at bay.

2. Reduce all types of sugar:

You can replace the sugar-based food with artificial sweeteners. Also, you can switch over the raw honey whenever you feel the need of adding sweetness to your oatmeal or tea. The fact is you need to retrain your tongue and taste so that you enjoy your oatmeal, smoothies or tea without having sugar or with honey. Well, it may appear to be difficult to give up the sugar completely but as you keep on trying it becomes simple exercise. It is only about developing your taste.

3. Establish a proper workout regime:

One of the best ways to keep your body in the right shape is to consider exercise regularly. In this competitive world, finding time is really difficult. The long working hours and close targets keep people on the toe. However, if you think it will change automatically, think it again, you have to put your efforts to change it. Take a simple job rather than a tough one, which will give you time to walk in the morning and evening. Having a long walk will help you get fresh air and thus keep you both mentally and physically happy. Make exercise your integral way of life and start doing things like yoga and other things.

4. Beat the Stress:

Stress is the biggest foe, which unfortunately remains neglected in our day to day life. Everyone in this world seems to be stressed these days. A long and hectic day at work brings loads of stress, family commitment and household issues also give stress issues. If you want to get rid of this ailment make sure, you keep a check at the stress level. This will also give you sound sleep and thus add the required peace of mind in your life. Trying meditation and yoga can help in relieving the stress in a big way, which ends up reducing the impact of this ailment called PCOS.

5. Adding Probiotics To Your Daily Diet:

When it comes to combating chronic inflammation, your gut microbiome has a vital role to play. This can keep a check over the causes that lead to weight gain, acne, and insulin resistance. As per several medical reports, making the required changes in your gut microbiome can keep a check over the ailment – PCOS as well. Consuming Probiotics can help in improving your gut health that helps in shaping up your mental health. This can be even proved as an alternative to several ointments and creams prescribed for fixing the acne issues. Adding natural Probiotic instead of only relying on probiotic supplements can help you in relieving from this ailment. The natural probiotics include kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, and organic yogurt.

6. Leverage the Magic Of Aloe Vera:

Aloe Vera is truly a miracle plant when it comes to treating a wide range of medical ailments, which include PCOS. It offers the best skincare if applied over your face and other body parts, while it also helps in improving upon the insulin sensibility while consuming the same. Instead of using creams or ointments that only add irritation to your body, using it directly can help you a lot in making your skin free from the acne. If you have an aloe vera plant at home, you can very easily leverage the magic of aloe vera. You can make fresh jelly out of it and use it as a moisturizer or make a juice out of its leaves.

7. Drink More Water:

Drinking water can help you in flushing out the toxins from your body and thus keep it hydrated. It will help in balancing the pH level of your body and thus keep your body parts like liver and kidney in the right shape. Make sure you drink not less than 4 liters of water to keep your body hydrated.