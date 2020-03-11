66-important-questions-and-answers

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany is growing, in Europe it is even increasing. We have compiled the answers to the most important questions about the spread of the virus and give an overview of what you need to know and how you can protect yourself – in the event of a possible outbreak of coronavirus, but also against influenza, which is currently being avoided.

That ranges from the question of what a mouthguard brings, what symptoms what you can do in the event of illness, up to the question of whether your pet is also at risk.

First of all, the most important tips on how everyone can effectively protect themselves: Regular thorough hand washing with soap, if possible more than 1, 50 Keep away from infected or possibly infected people , Avoid touching the mouth, nose and eyes with your hands. And: don't panic! It is never helpful; However, to be well informed and prepared.

Editor's note: This article is updated regularly with new questions and answers.

1. What are corona viruses?

Corona viruses are comparatively large, round viruses that have an envelope. The viruses appear crown-like under the electron microscope (Latin: Corona). Researchers have described hundreds of types of coronavirus. They can cause very different diseases in mammals, birds and fish. If they reproduce, their genetic makeup can also change. This can mean that they can change from one species to another – and thus become dangerous for humans, even though they have only infected animals so far.

2. What are the symptoms of the disease?

The symptoms are similar to those of a cold, i.e. scratching of the throat and increased temperature, in general Malaise. Diarrhea sometimes occurs. Runny nose is comparatively rarely observed. With severe courses with massive virus multiplication in the lower respiratory tract shortness of breath occurs.

3. How is the coronavirus transmitted?

As with other pathogens of diseases of the mouth, nose, throat and lungs, usually also both smear infections and droplet infections are possible. Which way plays the bigger role is unclear.

4. What is a smear infection?

A smear infection occurs when contaminated people or surfaces are touched, for example, by hand and then on the nose, mouth or in catches eyes and in this way viruses are deposited there on mucous membranes.

5. What is a droplet infection?

A droplet infection is caused by mini-droplets expelled from the body, especially when sneezing and coughing. Even when speaking, transmissions are conceivable.

6. Can you become infected with imported goods or packaging?

This possibility cannot be excluded, but the risk is classified as very low . This is justified as follows: The viruses can, as far as is known, persist for some time on surfaces, but they are not particularly well equipped for this. In addition, the goods should have been contaminated with large amounts of pathogens, which would be anything but the rule even in epidemic areas.

7. What is the use of disinfecting packaging?

In the course of the generally increased hygiene, there is no reason not to wipe the packaging of goods moist and with cleaning liquid. It is also advisable to dispose of the packaging immediately and then wash your hands thoroughly.

8. What is the best way to protect yourself personally against a coronavirus infection?

Regular, thorough hand washing with soap, preferably more than 1, 50 Keeping away from infected or possibly infected people, avoiding touching the mouth, nose and eyes with your hands are the most important and most effective precautions. There are also numerous other options that we have summarized here.

9. Which is better: disinfectant gel, spray and wipes? Or soap and water?

Thoroughly washing your hands with normal soap almost completely inactivates corona viruses. What “thorough” means is in the answer to question 10. Hand disinfectants may even be less effective than soap and water. They are useful if hygienic hand washing is not possible.

The disinfectant should at least 60 Contain alcohol percent. Like the detergent substances in the soap, this damages the envelope of the virus and thus also removes its infectivity. In addition, it is difficult for some surfaces to clean them thoroughly with detergent-active substances, and disinfectant spray is also an option here. If no disinfectant is available, it is in most cases not a significant additional risk factor, since it is usually still possible to wash your hands or, until this is possible, to avoid mucous membranes (eyes, mouth, nose) with them

10. What does “thorough hand washing” mean?

A little soap and water, then quickly rinsed off: That is not enough. One should proceed like this:

Put your hands under running water, the temperature doesn't matter.

Thoroughly lather – it must foam well – at least up to the wrist, do not forget the spaces between fingers, pay special attention to fingertips and nails.

To this Wise at least 20 seconds washing your hands, that's about the time that passes when you humming the melody of Happy Birthday to yourself twice. And it is significantly more time than we normally spend washing our hands!

Rinse thoroughly, then if possible do not use your hand to close the tap, but rather your elbow or a paper towel or paper handkerchief.

Dry thoroughly and everywhere, with disposable towel or at home with a personal towel not used by anyone else. Air dryers are less suitable. In public toilets you should then make sure that you do not immediately touch the doorknob used by many people again, but also help yourself here with the elbow or a tissue or the like.

11. Can I do something in the household to protect myself?

For example, towels, also at home, should not be used together. When sharing meals, the dishes and cutlery should not be used together (special attention must be paid to children). Since it can hardly be avoided to divide the soup ladle, for example, hands should also be washed after eating.

12. What should I watch out for in public transport?

In public transport and buildings, wearing gloves that should be washed and changed every day reduces the risk.

It makes sense to open the windows if this is possible.

It makes sense to leave the doors permanently open at breakpoints for ventilation.

It is advisable to disinfect handrails and other surfaces regularly.

In Taiwan, for example, the country where the best way to stem the spread of the virus so far (see question 45), happens this at each final stop, as can be seen in the video.

13. What should I watch out for in the office?

Handles used by many people, such as doors, windows and kitchen drawers, but also taps or buttons in elevators are potential Germ sources. Here the risk is reduced if you open and close them with gloves, or if possible with your elbows, shoulders etc. If contact with the hand is unavoidable, you can wash your hands immediately afterwards.

14. What should employers consider?

You must not only allow employees, but instruct them to stay at home if they suspect they are infected and to work from there if possible.

15. Is there an increased risk in swimming pools / saunas?

Due to their peculiarities, the swimming pool or the sauna itself are not places of increased risk of infection with the corona virus. High levels of humidity and heat even make at least other viruses less likely to transmit. In addition, sport and sauna are considered to stimulate the immune system, which could also help against the corona virus. The water in the swimming pool can contain practically no infectious concentrations of viruses.

Otherwise, what applies everywhere else, where people meet in a small space and touch objects one after the other:

Those who could be infected should avoid such areas completely to protect others. If you have to sneeze or cough, you should keep at a distance of at least two meters from others, and if possible give in to this urge in an exclusively used textile (towel), which is then safely packed or fed directly into the laundry.

16. Is there an increased risk in the gym?

The risk in gyms is probably not higher than in other contexts in which people are together in confined spaces and objects in sequence touch. If you only start to feel sick, you shouldn't go to the gym – for your own protection because the body then needs rest, but also to protect others. Handles should be cleaned after every user if possible. Dumbbells, for example, can also be gripped with the help of paper handkerchiefs.

It is not conclusive whether infected people in the gym can risk high amounts of viruses due to increased respiratory rate clarified. Unprotected coughing and sneezing are usually required. This should be avoided, for example by coughing and sneezing into the textile-covered elbow – but above all, see above, by not having to go to the gym for those who suffer from cough and runny nose.

17. Is the corona virus transferable by cash or when paying with a card?

It is possible in principle that this virus is passed on via banknotes or coins, but is not considered to be a significant means of transmission. It is also conceivable to distribute or collect viruses when paying with a card, for example by entering the PIN. The usual instructions regarding hand hygiene apply.

18. Do mouth masks always protect against transmission?

Surgical masks (mouth-nose masks) reduce the risk of transmission for the person wearing them due to their filter properties in the presence of infected people they are worn correctly – i.e. close-fitting – significantly, but not nearly completely.

But: thanks to their filter properties, the masks massively reduce the risk of transmission for others if they are worn by infected people. They were originally designed for this. They should protect patients from germs of nursing staff and doctors in the hospital, and especially in the operating room.

19. What else should I know about protection with mouth masks?

The protection provided by the masks diminishes if they are worn for too long. He can even reverse the risk of infection. This also applies if they are not disposed of safely, i.e. people could come into contact with contaminated masks. Details on this below.

20. Is it advisable to wear a face mask?

Beyond the filter properties, the masks are indirectly considered to be extremely effective protection because they prevent the wearer from having possibly contaminated hands Touch nose and mouth. According to expert opinion, if you also avoid looking into your eyes, the risk of a smear infection drops to almost zero. Critics, on the other hand, warn that the masks may psychologically suggest an excessive feeling of protection and lead the wearer to neglect other important hygiene rules or to keep away.

A 2019 published study of the “Journal of the American Medical Association” comes to the conclusion that normal oral Nose masks, when used by medical personnel, are as effective as the respirators that were actually considered to be significantly more effective so far (see question 23).

21. How long can I wear a protective mask, can I wash it if necessary?

Normal protective masks should be worn for a maximum of one day, and if possible only if you really need them, So in the immediate vicinity of others and not when putting down rubbish or jogging or the like. Washing affects the effectiveness of the masks, but does not set them to zero. The same applies to spraying with disinfectant spray. FFP respirators (see below) can be used longer and more frequently.

22. How exactly do I dispose of protective masks?

The masks can be contaminated with pathogens, both outside and inside. You should be careful with them. Protective masks should be disposed of in normal household waste, either in a tied garbage bag or wrapped in kitchen paper, for example. Then wash your hands thoroughly.

23. What is behind the terms FFP2 and FFP3 for mouthguards?

These are so-called respirators with the specification FFP2 or FFP3. They are respirators with filters and valves that offer somewhat better protection than conventional respirators. However, they must also be specially adapted to the face by hand to keep them as tight as possible.

24. How can I best protect others?

The so-called cough and sneeze etiquette should be adhered to as best as possible: when you cough or sneezing, then distance yourself clearly from others, if possible use a handkerchief or the textile-covered elbow to catch droplets Avoid local transport, the cinema, etc. Avoid coughing on the supermarket displays as well as dragging yourself paracetamol to a party or a meeting. One should refrain from shaking hands in greeting as well as from other greeting and farewell rituals connected with close contact.

25. How long is the incubation period?

According to current assumptions, the time between transmission of the pathogen and onset of the disease can be up to 14 Days. However, two other aspects have to be mentioned here: On the one hand, there are at least a few indications that it can take longer in exceptional cases. In addition, the incubation period says nothing about how long people who are not at all noticeably ill or recognizable but are infected remain infectious. Experience with other pathogens suggests that such people can pass the virus on for long periods of time.

26. How many people have been infected, died or recovered worldwide so far?

Here the numbers change daily. This website is constantly updated with data. “Total confirmed” means: total confirmed cases. “Total deaths”: Total deaths. “Total recovered”: Total recovered. The numbers are fraught with uncertainty. For example, one has to assume that a large number of people who show or have no or slight symptoms are or were infected, but do not enter these statistics because they have not been or have not been tested.

27. Could really be up to 70 Percent of the world's population falls ill, as a Harvard researcher claims?

This is a statement by Marc Lipsitch, a really proven expert. However, he does not speak of illnesses, but of infections. Firstly, because one does not yet know enough about the virus and secondly, there is almost nowhere in the world experience with an epidemic or pandemic in the form that may now be expected and under the conditions of 21. Century, forecasts by experts are also uncertain.

Insofar: Yes, it could be that the virus infected large parts of the world population. But then probably not everyone would really “get sick”, and most of them not seriously. Nevertheless, the consequences would be serious and, even if the mortality rate was less than one percent, there would be many casualties.

It could also be that the virus loses virulence through genetic changes the situation calms down. As always in situations where there are obvious risks, but many details are unclear, the following must apply: act as carefully, prudently and considerately as possible, but do not allow yourself to be “infected” by panic.

28. What is behind the term Sars-CoV-2?

Coronavirus ”officially called Sars-CoV-2. It has most likely passed from animals to humans. As far as is known, this happened at a market in Wuhan, China, where live animals were sold. It is currently assumed that bats are the natural host and that the pathogen came into humans through another animal intermediate host.

29. What's behind the term Covid – 19?

The disease caused by the Sars-CoV virus 2 is triggered, is officially called Covid – 19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) .

30. How threatening is the disease Covid – 19?

It has been proven – for example in two people who had been flown from Wuhan to Germany – that that people can be infected and cope with the virus with almost no or no symptoms. Even people who show symptoms usually don't get seriously ill. A small percentage, which still cannot be reliably determined, leads to serious progress.

These require intensive medical treatment, such as ventilation and hydration by “drip”. Antibiotics may also be necessary due to bacterial infections, which then occur more frequently due to the weakened immune system and the attacked lung tissue.

31. What is the difference between coronavirus and flu?

Symptoms are sometimes the same or similar, with severe flaking for Covid – 19 – diseases but is atypical. The differences lie, among other things, in the molecular mechanism by which the viruses gain access to their host's cells – and where they do so in the respiratory tract. Until now it was thought that the new corona virus was similar to the Sars virus 2003 behaves and primarily affects lung cells deep in the bronchi. In the meantime, however, researchers have found that Sars-CoV-2 is found in enormous amounts in the upper airways, even more than influenza viruses in the flu. This is because the Sars-CoV-2 viruses can also ripen there in the throat, while the Sars virus from 2003 that could not.

32. Are there special risk groups?

The majority of coronavirus deaths are caused by older people with previous illnesses. In addition, the disease appears to be more dangerous for men than for women. However, the data situation is still not sufficient here. According to the Charité virologist Christian Drosten, the overall data indicate that children are seriously less seriously ill than adults and that pregnant women are not particularly at risk.

33. What is the situation for children?

So far, as far as data are available, children have hardly been affected by any serious events. However, they can potentially be effective carriers, among other things because of their stay in day care centers and schools, where they could become infected, and because of their not yet fully developed ability to take care of hygiene or even keep away from others. Children who may be infected should be isolated at home as much as possible. Since older people are particularly at risk, visits to grandma and grandpa and the like should be avoided if possible.

34. Are pregnant women and the children they carry out particularly at risk?

So far there is no evidence of this. However, this is possible. This is the case with other viruses, among other things because the mother's immune system changes due to pregnancy. Pregnant women, like everyone else at the moment, should pay particular attention to protection against infection. You should do this very consciously and confidently towards others. And knowing that they should take all possible precautions and thereby massively reduce the special risk, which is not proven anyway, but only possibly existent, should they be stressed as little as possible by the circumstances. Partners must support the women in the best possible and most understanding way.

35. I am young and my immune system seems to be working. Why should I still be careful?

This raises the question of solidarity with the weakest. If you do not become ill or only mildly ill, but spread the virus further, you can ultimately be to blame for serious illnesses of others and even deaths.

36. How does a coronavirus test work?

In order to detect coronaviruses, the doctor needs a smear from the throat or ” Sputum “, ie expectoration deep from the lungs – the latter is not easy to get, so throat swabs are the norm. Until now it was thought that the viruses multiply especially in deeper regions of the respiratory tract, which is why an attempt was made to stroke the mucous membrane as deeply as possible in the throat area with a cotton swab. In the meantime, this is no longer necessary, says virologist Christian Drosten, because according to the latest findings, the viruses also occur in “enormous quantities” in the upper throat area. Therefore, you no longer have to “torture” the patient with deep throat swabs, in which gagging is more difficult to avoid.

37. What happens to the smear?

Once the smear has been made, specialized laboratories are able to detect the presence of the virus based on its genetic material. However, there is no way of distinguishing whether these are actually infectious viruses or maybe just leftover genetic material after surviving infection. However, it is likely that the virus is active.

For the actual detection, it would actually be necessary to try to cultivate the virus in cell cultures. This can only be done in exceptional cases. If the test is negative for an existing flu-like illness, it is highly likely that the symptoms are not caused by Sars-CoV – 19 to be triggered.

38. Suspected infection – what should I do?

First of all, you should take precautions to protect others from possible transmission (see our detailed list of such possible arrangements and behaviors). This also includes if possible not visiting the family doctor's office and staying in the middle of other waiting people. You can call the family doctor's office and discuss the situation with a doctor or staff and get advice on how to proceed.

Some doctors make home visits and can also take a smear test. You can also call the emergency room at the nearest hospital, especially if you have more severe symptoms. There is a central hotline in Berlin (0 30 9028 2828), currently between 8 and 20 clock is occupied every day. The Robert Koch Institute also offers an online tool in which local and regional contact points are played out across the postal code in Germany.

39. Can you get infected a second time?

There is at least evidence of this, for example in a woman in Japan, but also in people in China. That would be like many other harmless corona viruses. It is still unclear how often this is to be expected and whether the disease will be more mild. The findings could also have been cases in which the disease simply had not yet healed and the virus had not completely disappeared. Who a Covid – 19 Has survived the disease is therefore not immune to it with certainty, but should behave like everyone who is not yet ill: careful.

40. Are there doctors or hospitals that are particularly well prepared for corona patients?

Patients with severe corona symptoms need to be isolated due to their infectivity and intensive care due to their severe symptoms be supplied. This is basically possible in intensive care units in almost every general care hospital. It is also conceivable to provide additional insulating beds or to separate entire stations for this purpose.

41. What do I have to consider with pets?

So far, there is no evidence or evidence that pets such as dogs or cats are at Covid – 19 sick or transmitted. Like so much in the context of this epidemic, this cannot be ruled out, but the normal hygiene, which should apply in any case when dealing with animals, is considered by experts to be sufficient.

On March 4, was known that the virus in a dog, one of Covid – 19 suffered from Hong Kong, has been proven. The test results indicate that the dog carried relatively few viruses on its mucous membranes.

It is unclear whether the virus has increased significantly or only because of contact with the infected person and from surfaces touched by it or wetted with secretion, as it were, as a contaminant. It is also unclear whether the dog could have passed the infectious virus on to humans. Experts consider this unlikely. Sars also had the virus in the year 2003 has been found in pets. However, these never fell ill and transmission to humans has never been demonstrated.

The Friedrich-Löffler-Institut (FLI, Federal Research Institute for Animal Health) and the WHO currently do not assume that pets do this Get or transmit virus. However, the FLI is now testing whether pigs and chickens could become infected. This is important in order to rule out that the animals serve as hosts even if they do not show any symptoms of illness. Pigs and humans are genetically related.

42. Can the coronavirus be transmitted via faeces?

There is so far little data on this. What is certain is that virus material is excreted via the intestine. It is unclear whether these are reproductive pathogens or only due to digestive enzymes and the like already dismantled molecular scrap. However, a single recent study suggests that stool may be infectious.

At least one team from the China-CDC health agency was able to detect a virus isolated from a stool sample of a sick person under the electron microscope, that looked like it was multiplying. However, the actual evidence, which is only possible by growing viruses in cells under laboratory conditions, has not been provided.

Charité virologist Christian Drosten said on 26. February: Viral genetic material can be detected in stool samples from infected people, but in no case was it possible to infect cell cultures with it. That is “good news with regard to hospital hygiene and infection control”, according to Drosten. Nevertheless, it is still advisable to pay special attention to hygiene on the toilet.

43. Is Germany prepared for a major outbreak?

“Best possible” is the answer that Health Minister Jens Spahn has given several times, but the best possible does not necessarily mean “very good”.

A Berlin official doctor recently spoke up, who in such a situation considers the authorities to be overwhelmed, above all because many of the official medical positions in Berlin are not filled, whether the current practice, what criteria for a possible infection and a test viewed, sufficient, is also doubted by some experts.

The federal system also complicates coordination and cooperation In a research conducted by the Tagessspiegel, for example, it was not possible, despite numerous inquiries, to obtain specific, comprehensive information on the number of isolation beds available in Germany in an emergency and the availability of additional medical personnel required. Demography could also be a factor, since there are comparatively many older people with existing illnesses in Germany who are considered the main risk group for life-threatening courses.

44. Is China a role model for Germany when dealing with the corona virus?

Draconian and possibly effective measures like those in China are hard to imagine in Germany. Basically, however, Germany is well positioned in terms of medical care and capacity in hospitals. Civil protection organizations would also be able to create additional accommodation capacities for the sick in an emergency. There have also been large-scale, cross-border exercises to simulate a pandemic.

45. Where has the disease and the spread of the virus been managed best so far, and how?

Taiwan was actually the country that was most affected after China have to be. Nevertheless there is so far, status 10. March, only 47 Cases. The reason is that the authorities there implemented very consistent and long-term measures very early on and informed and sensitized the population early.

Read: How Taiwan den Covid – 19 Prevented outbreak – and the WHO does not want to know anything about it

46. How does Covid differ – 19 from Sars?

Although the pathogens of Sars and Covid – 19 are similar, they obviously differ in some relevant properties. Not everything is scientifically understood here. Sars-CoV-2 may be more infectious – more virulent – than Sars. It has recently become clear that there are many more viruses in the upper throat than in Sars, even more than in influenza. This contributes to a higher risk of infection. And a crucial role could be played by the fact that, unlike Sars, the virus can obviously also be transmitted by people who show and feel no or only very mild symptoms.

This is also related with the viral load in the upper pharynx: The pathogens can multiply in this area without the person having to feel particularly sick. In Sars, the virus multiplication took place primarily in deep lung areas. The immune system is much more active there, and those affected therefore felt really sick, were diagnosed more quickly and could be isolated.

47. Why is Covid – 19 not yet contained?

The above properties of Covid – 19 make it almost impossible to contain the disease in the way Sars has succeeded, namely by isolating it of sick people. Still, this strategy plays an important role in containing outbreaks. In Wuhan, for example, the apparently declining number of new infections is also attributed to this.

48. Why are you trying to curb the spread at all?

Curbing the spread of the virus makes sense:



because infected people can die.

because after serious, survived illnesses long-term long-term consequences may threaten. At least these are reported in Sars, also a coronavirus with very similar symptoms. One speaks here of the “Post-Sars syndrome”. It can lead to complete incapacity to work. Among other things, the death of bone tissue, severe scarring in the lungs and post-traumatic stress are documented.

because in this way massive economic and social consequences as a result of school closings, absence from work, loss of production etc. can be minimized.

because this prevents an overload of the health system . It is therefore more likely that for those who get sick, care can be guaranteed, for example, using a ventilator, but also with sufficient care by staff.

49. Can you cordon off a city like Berlin? And what does that bring?

The discussion is complex. The logistics of such an action alone would be extremely complicated, the personnel and material costs immense, and the legality would then be the subject of the judicial decisions required in a quick procedure. The legal basis is primarily the Infection Protection Act.

Studies show that closures, border closings and the like are only partially effective and can prove to be counterproductive. It is problematic, for example, that this also creates a climate that can cause individuals to deal with symptoms in a secret manner, which cannot be wanted at all. In addition, it can be assumed that if a lock is in place or is imminent, many will still try to get out of the city

For this reason, Wuhan apparently left thousands of people shortly before the lock . All of this can lead to general chaos, but also to the fact that symptoms that are actually necessary are not clarified. In this way, the virus can spread and patients can withhold the necessary treatment. In a free country, when it comes to avoiding new infections, a lot will depend on the most responsible and responsible behavior of individual citizens, institutions and companies.

50. What do lethality, mortality and virulence mean?

Lethality is the rate of deaths in relation to the total number of sufferers or in relation to the total number of infected people. The term “case fatality rate” (CFR) is also used here. How high this is with this virus is still unclear. At a WHO press conference, Bruce Aylward, chairman of a joint mission to investigate the situation in China, reported a CFR of between two and four percent for Hubei province and 0.7 percent for regions outside of Hubei. However, if many infections remain undetected due to missing or only mild symptoms, it could also be significantly lower.

Unlike mortality or CFR, mortality is simply the general death rate within the population or a population group, regardless of specific factors such as illnesses and infections. This means that, for example, a virus with high lethality also increases mortality, while a vaccine that suddenly becomes available could then reduce mortality again.

Virulence is the extent of the pathogenicity, that is, that which causes illness Potential of a pathogen. The higher the virulence of a pathogen, the higher the mortality in humans is usually, but not necessarily. In other definitions, virulence is also used as the extent of infectivity regardless of the severity of the resulting disease.



51. Can we predict when the epidemic will be over?

No. Even in China, where the number of new cases is declining, it is not certain that an end will soon be expected. If, for example, the restrictive governmental measures are relaxed, which will be necessary at some point, new infections and deaths could increase again. Forecasts are currently impossible for Europe and Germany.

Experts assume, however, that the number of cases will initially increase. Whether the epidemic can at least be contained to some extent will depend on many factors. This includes whether large sections of the population adhere to the advice on infection prevention or not, whether the authorities make the right decision depending on the situation, such as closing community facilities or travel restrictions, and how early it is possible on average to isolate infectious people.

Mutations of the pathogen can also play a role – also in a desirable way. There are always examples that the end of an epidemic is clearly linked to a reduced virulence of the pathogen. Factors such as weather and season also play a role in many pathogens, such as seasonal flu. To what extent this will be important for this corona virus is still unknown.

52. Is the corona virus suppressed when it gets warmer?

This is possible. Whether Covid – 19 Seasonally similar to influenza or milder colds, the transmission and disease rates of which are lower in warm months, is unknown. However, there is reason to believe that there could be at least some relief in this direction. On the one hand, the tendency for people to stay close together in rooms that are not or poorly ventilated decreases in the warmer seasons. This can contribute to less frequent transmission.

There is also a little known factor. The expert on the spread of infectious diseases, Elizabeth McGraw from Pennsylvania State University, points to him: coughed or sneezed mini droplets sink faster to the ground in warmer, wetter summer air for purely physical reasons – and thus from the area in which they are inhaled than at low temperatures and lower air humidity. In summer, the increased UV radiation can also help to quickly destroy virus particles on surfaces outside.

53. Will the corona virus come back next fall / winter?

That is also conceivable. The in question 52 discussed mechanisms apply theoretically of course also vice versa, which could then lead to an increased transmission rate. However, as has often been mentioned, it is a pathogen that is completely new to humans and has only been known for a few months. Therefore there is no corresponding experience.

54. When is a vaccine expected?

Various vaccine options are currently being worked on, and intensively. Even the first human tests are expected to begin shortly. From some sources it is announced that immunization could be ready within months. Serious experts assume, however, that even if everything goes smoothly and there are no (not at least unlikely) scientific hurdles in the way, vaccination, which is accessible to large sections of the population, will not take place until the summer 2021 Will be available. It could also take longer.

55. If I show flu symptoms but have been vaccinated against flu, I can assume that Covid – 19 to suffer?

No. It is generally the case that a flu vaccination only protects against the flu pathogens that a panel of experts had identified months before as the main problematic virus types of the coming season. Otherwise, the huge amounts of vaccine serum that would be needed could not be produced using the methods currently used.

However, there are always other variants against which vaccination does not protect or does not protect properly. In addition, the immune system may not have responded adequately to vaccination. So it is possible to get flu despite the flu shot. It is also possible that “flu symptoms” occur that are due to another respiratory virus, ie neither the new corona virus nor an influenza virus. It is also possible that symptoms are triggered by bacterial pathogens.

56. What are viruses anyway?

Viruses are tiny structures that contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), but are not considered to be independent organisms. They can only multiply in other cells and use their metabolism for this. Host organisms can be bacteria, but also archaebacteria, fungi and other nucleated unicellular and multicellular organisms – from slipper animals and plants to humans. Viruses were discovered at the end of the 19. Century. The first was one that affected tobacco plants: the tobacco mosaic virus, which is still very important in research today.

57. Why do viruses trigger illnesses?

Infection with a virus can be unproblematic for the infected organism, but also threatening. This is how people catch a lot of different viruses in the course of their lives. Even if the immune system does not immediately neutralize them, many have little or no effect. Others, the rabies virus, for example, are almost 100 Percent of cases fatal. One hypothesis why some viruses make you very sick is that this is in the interest of the virus because it makes it easier for it to spread – for example, by coughing. However, this is contradicted by the fact that very similar viruses behave very differently here.

For a virus to spread, it must destroy its host cell, and many destroyed cells mean inflammation and usually also increased “poison “Concentrations, triggered among other things by the dying tissue, which leads to symptoms of illness.

In fact, a so-called evolutionary strategy of viruses seems to find a balance between damage to the organism and protection of the organism . Because an immediately dying host is not a good vehicle for retransmission. Too little cell destruction and thus the release of viruses is an equally limiting factor.

This could also be a reason why new viruses that have jumped from animals to humans can be very dangerous. Because such a balance only has to develop over long evolutionary periods.

58. What supplies should I have at home?

Hamster purchases usually do not help the hamsters, but only those who make money selling them. And they harm those who then stand in front of empty shelves. Not buying everything empty is also a form of solidarity in crisis situations affecting the community.

It makes sense to store food that lasts a long time or is perishable for a few days. What everyone stocks depends on personal preferences, intolerance, wallet, etc. Think of pasta, rice, eggs, preserves, nuts, chocolate, cooking oil, long-lasting bread such as crackers, etc. You should get regular medication and a few rolls of toilet paper.

Water does not have to be stored, because the fact that public life will collapse completely and not even the water pipes bring clean water into the house is not to be expected even in more serious scenarios. In addition, it is possible for most people to bring their neighbors with them in a quarantine case and have them handed over risk-free for both sides, or to order them through the delivery services of the supermarket and drugstore chains.

59. Can I book a package tour now?

Travelers are in a dilemma. On the one hand, you can take the early bird discounts with you if you book your summer vacation by the end of March, or by some organizers even by the end of April. However, nobody knows how the virus spreads and whether the holiday destination could not be affected. Cancellations without incurring cancellation costs are only possible if the Federal Foreign Office expressly warns of a travel destination.

In connection with the coronavirus, this currently only applies to the Hubei province in China. To ensure that customers book despite this uncertainty, many tour operators are now accommodating them with special conditions. At Tui, FTI, Schauinsland and DER Touristik, customers can, under certain circumstances, withdraw from travel or rebook free of charge if the situation in the holiday area is aggravated by the corona virus.

60. What if I have booked on my own?

In these cases you run the risk of staying at your own expense. “An individual traveler cannot cancel or rebook free of charge even if their travel destination is directly affected by the corona virus,” warns Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi.

61 . How do I know whether I have booked a package tour or not?

Unfortunately, sometimes it's not that easy. It is a clear case when I book two travel services with a package tour operator, such as flight and hotel with Tui, FTI, The Tour or Schauinsland and get a total price. On the other hand, if I book two different travel services independently from each other, it should never be a package tour.

You have to look at the exact booking documents, the Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi points out: Should the services are provided on your own responsibility or should the services only be mediated? An indication could be whether there is a total price for all travel services or separate prices for individual services. The latter is always the case with Expedia, for example, and the general terms and conditions make it clear that travel services are only ever arranged.

Sometimes customers who book a flight are asked whether they want to Want to book a hotel right away. This is the case with Easyjet. However, the airline does not want to act as a tour operator either. If you book two travel services with Easyjet, Karimi estimates that they are related travel services in accordance with § 651 w BGB. The advantage is then an improved insolvency protection (compared to the individual service); however, it was not a package tour. So it should be the case with all major providers and portals, because they do not want to be considered as tour operators.

62. What if an airline cancels my flight?

The corona virus has denied many people the desire to fly. The airlines are responding with increased cancellations. The question is whether passengers are entitled to compensation in such cases. According to the EU Passenger Rights Regulation, this is possible if the cancellation is short-term (maximum 13 days before departure – done and the airlines cannot rely on exceptional circumstances.

In the opinion of the Federal Association However, the epidemic of the German aviation industry is a case of force majeure, so that the airlines only have to reimburse the ticket price or rebook the customer, but do not have to pay any compensation. Consumer advocates see it differently. They accuse the airlines of wanting to pass on their business risks to customers. Ultimately, this question will be decided by the court.

Some airlines meet their customers and offer flexible rebooking options in view of the epidemic. For example, passengers of the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti) can book flights that they can now 31. Book March of this year, rebook once to a new date by the end of the year without incurring rebooking fees.

The same applies to existing bookings that were made by March 5 and for which the Departure date is March or April. Here, too, you can postpone the trip free of charge.

With both offers, however, the arrival and departure airports must remain the same. Lufthansa is suffering extremely from passenger restraint and has announced that it will temporarily cut half of its offer. Emirates also offers customers flight bookings made between the 5th and 31. March, be rebooked free of charge within a period of eleven months.

With KLM, bookings can be made by 31. March with departures until 31. May be rebooked for free this year. Who would rather after the 31. May travel or want to change his travel destination, the ticket can also be exchanged for a voucher. This can be redeemed for tickets from KLM, Air France or Delta Air Lines and can also be used for additional options on KLM flights.

63. Should I take out insurance?

Travel health insurance abroad always makes sense and is part of your luggage. It covers the costs of medical treatment at the holiday location and, if necessary, also pays for home transportation. If, on the other hand, it is a matter of saving cancellation costs, travel cancellation or cancellation insurance is an option. However, this only steps in if, for personal reasons, you cannot start the trip or have to end it prematurely. Common cases are serious illnesses, domestic disasters such as a house fire or a new job. Fear of infection is not considered a reason for resignation.

64. I wanted to go to a concert. This is canceled because of the virus. Will I get my money back?

Yes, even if something else is stated in the general terms and conditions of many organizers. Such clauses, which should oblige the customer to pay even in the event of force majeure, even though they receive no consideration, are ineffective, says Oliver Buttler from the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Center. In his opinion, this also applies to ghost games in the Bundesliga. “The clubs save the costs for clerks and cleaning staff, then they have to reimburse the ticket costs to the fans,” says the consumer advocate.

The situation is different with additional costs, for example for the hotel or the and departure when you arrive for an event. “You won't get these expenses back,” warns Julia Rehberg from the Hamburg Consumer Center. Luckily, rail travelers are lucky: As part of a goodwill arrangement, the railways reimburse rail tickets for events that are canceled due to the corona virus. Information on this is available on the Internet at www.deutschebahn.com.

65. What if the event takes place and I cannot or may not attend?

It depends on why you are not attending. If you let your ticket expire out of fear of infection, you stay on the costs.

If you cannot participate because you are in quarantine, the cost question depends on whether you are really sick or not. In the first case, there is no substitute, says Oliver Buttler from the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Center, which is no different than breaking your leg. Only those who have taken out ticket insurance can hope for compensation upon presentation of a certificate.

If, on the other hand, you are not infected and you could have gone to the concert without the quarantine, you can do so Bill the state of the ticket and possible additional costs as part of a state liability claim. That also applies to possible additional costs for a hotel or the trip, says Buttler.

66. Where can I find current information on the coronavirus?

Overview page of the Robert Koch Institute

Protective measures of the RKI as PDF

Current risk assessment of the RKI

FAQ of the Federal Center for Health Education

FAQ of the Federal Ministry of Health

About the current political and economic developments will also be informed in the live ticker of the daily mirror

