5G Enterprise Market May Set New Growth Story with Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon, SK TELECOM CO., LTD. ALL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and More

Global 5G Enterprise Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.37% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing demand for high speed network is the major factor for the growth of this market.

5G Enterprise Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as CommScope, VMware, Inc, Extreme Networks, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon, SK TELECOM CO., LTD. ALL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for smartphones is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for single network to enable various industries is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing preference for Wi-Fi is restraining the growth of this market.

Poor infrastructure of developing countries is restraining the growth of this market.

Global 5G enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 5G enterprise market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in 5G enterprise market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia., SAMSUNG, ZTE Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Cisco, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Airspan, CommScope, VMware, Inc, Extreme Networks, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., ATC IP LLC, FUJITSU, Verizon, SK TELECOM CO., LTD. ALL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

